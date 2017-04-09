₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by IamAirforce1: 10:04pm
Five star music boss Emoney, took to Instagram to congratulate Efe on his victory as Big brother Naija winner.
Emoney has been a die hard fan of Efe from day one till this last day of the show based on logistics.
Congrats Efe.
Link
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSrbzGDFH4G/
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by BreezyCB(m): 10:09pm
Dia father we die put we vote with our kidney
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by benzene00: 10:10pm
efe efe efe
person no go see better thread for nairaland again
5 Likes
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 10:12pm
Nice one
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by IamAirforce1: 10:16pm
Congrats to the newest millionaire in town
Efe
Wow
7 Likes
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by angelTI(f): 10:20pm
Congratulations Efe!!!
From Grass to Grace!!!
Who I be
4 Likes
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by LAFO(f): 10:20pm
Based on logistics.
2 Likes
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by CACAWA(m): 10:21pm
I dedicate this sweet music to eFe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCb9RVFHvIE
2 Likes
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by MrEgbegbe(m): 10:21pm
Foolishness
What is the purpose of this Bbnaija ??
I just realized how dumb people are, they don't have 5k in their bank account, instead of them to go get a job,
they would rather sit at home and watch efe
Dumb people
14 Likes
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by sean92(m): 10:21pm
Efe don dey roll with the men now
1 Like
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by Anthony0094(m): 10:21pm
#TEAMEFE
2 Likes
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by oviejnr(m): 10:21pm
Im part of the movement, so happy for him
Warri to the World!
1 Like
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by thereturnoflucy(f): 10:21pm
Checkout Efe full biography below
http://fabinfos.com/efe-biography-all-you-need-to-know-about-big-brother-nigeria-bbnaija-housemate/
Checkout Tboss full biography below
http://fabinfos.com/tboss-biography-all-you-need-to-know-about-big-brother-nigeria-bbnaija-housemate/
Checkout Bisola full biography below
http://fabinfos.com/bisola-biography-all-you-need-to-know-about-big-brother-nigeria-bbnaija-housemate/
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by Mr2kay3: 10:22pm
Based on logistics we have won.
Na the work wey we dey do
Hit me up for your well built sites check my signature
1 Like
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by smartty68(m): 10:22pm
Efe deserved it I must say
2 Likes
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by Swegzfreak: 10:22pm
Money, I tua for you o
Btw
Sell your gift cards to me...
I buy at sexy rates
Contact @sig
Fear not, LEGIT IS IN MY BLOOD
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by kaycyor: 10:22pm
Money connection, based on logistics..
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by phemsie(m): 10:22pm
I guess this is another way of saying welcome to five star music.
Congrats efe
Welcome to the big boys league.
1 Like
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by onlinepathway: 10:22pm
WELL I THANK GOD FOR HIM .....25 MILLION NO BE JOKE WITH SUV JEEP , ANYWAY IF WE CANT BEAT THEM WE HAVE TO JOIN THEM NI O.
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by Martartins(m): 10:22pm
for him mind
1 Like
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by simtosul: 10:22pm
Based on logistics
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by mikyke(m): 10:22pm
#whoibe
1 Like
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by Qmerit(m): 10:22pm
make i stay here first
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by MzzTega(f): 10:22pm
Congratulations brotherly.
Wish you higher Heights.
#Efenation
1 Like
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by Ginaz(f): 10:22pm
Team EFe
1 Like
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by ekems2017(f): 10:23pm
If all the rich guys and babes supports you menh you don make am. Efe congrats
1 Like
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by tayoxx(m): 10:23pm
another hustle don show town oo.. next year own the kind crowd wey go turn up eh.. those wey de do the audition go run
3 Likes
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by YukHub: 10:23pm
Yes oo
#BASEDONLOGISTICS
http://yukhub.com
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by dhesmond(m): 10:23pm
Nice one .....E-money sign that boy ooooo he's gud.
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by ayusco85(m): 10:23pm
Success has many relatives. And failure is an orphan.
God pls may this year be my year of unmeritted favour.
I tap from the kind of Efe favour.
5 Likes
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by MzzTega(f): 10:23pm
I love Bisola. Don't know why.
|Re: E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 by theway83: 10:23pm
while E- money will not congratulations efe once he knew ,he has joined millionaire Group
Executive 2 And 3 Bedroom Flat To Let In Iyana Ipaja Axis With Pics / Music: Remembrance – 9ice Ft. Ruggedman (they Are Back Together After Te Beef) / New Heat : Big Croxx – Kumba Ft Harrysong [prod By Chimbalin]
