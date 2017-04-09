Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / E-money Congratulates Efe As Winner Of BBNaija 2017 (8278 Views)

Emoney has been a die hard fan of Efe from day one till this last day of the show based on logistics.





Congrats Efe.





Five star music boss Emoney, took to Instagram to congratulate Efe on his victory as Big brother Naija winner. Emoney has been a die hard fan of Efe from day one till this last day of the show based on logistics. Congrats Efe.

Dia father we die put we vote with our kidney 6 Likes 1 Share

efe efe efe









person no go see better thread for nairaland again efe efe efeperson no go see better thread for nairaland again 5 Likes

Nice one

Congrats to the newest millionaire in town



Efe



Wow Wow 7 Likes





From Grass to Grace!!!



Who I be Congratulations Efe!!!From Grass to Grace!!!Who I be 4 Likes

Based on logistics. 2 Likes

I dedicate this sweet music to eFe





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCb9RVFHvIE 2 Likes



Foolishness



What is the purpose of this Bbnaija ??



I just realized how dumb people are, they don't have 5k in their bank account, instead of them to go get a job,

they would rather sit at home and watch efe



Dumb people 14 Likes

Efe don dey roll with the men now 1 Like

#TEAMEFE 2 Likes

Im part of the movement, so happy for him

Warri to the World! 1 Like





Based on logistics we have won.

Na the work wey we dey do



Efe deserved it I must say 2 Likes

Money, I tua for you o



Money connection, based on logistics..

I guess this is another way of saying welcome to five star music.



Congrats efe



Welcome to the big boys league. 1 Like

for him mind 1 Like

Based on logistics

#whoibe 1 Like

make i stay here first

Congratulations brotherly.



Wish you higher Heights.

#Efenation



1 Like

Team EFe 1 Like

If all the rich guys and babes supports you menh you don make am. Efe congrats 1 Like

another hustle don show town oo.. next year own the kind crowd wey go turn up eh.. those wey de do the audition go run 3 Likes

Nice one .....E-money sign that boy ooooo he's gud.

Success has many relatives. And failure is an orphan.





God pls may this year be my year of unmeritted favour.



I tap from the kind of Efe favour. 5 Likes

I love Bisola. Don't know why.