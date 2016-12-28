₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,076 members, 3,279,108 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 07:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano (3742 Views)
Missing Girl In Kaduna : Pls Have You Seen This Girl? / PHOTO: Missing Girl, Ifeoma Obonna Found Safely / Missing Girl (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by DeAvenger: 6:17pm
This is the story of the missing girl: http://www.nairaland.com/3537488-missing-girl-kaduna-pls-seen
Walida Bashir was found in Kano State by Hisbah officials and she has since been reunited with her parents.
Thanks For Your Concern.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Sharon6(f): 6:48pm
God be praised for her safe return.
FTC! Please check my SIGNATURE!
1 Like
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by linearity: 6:48pm
The person above me wasting space and robbing me of my FTC spot with a meaningless 'F' as comment that she edit later for whatever.
Meanwhile, let me read the story before commenting.
1 Like
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by mackmanuel: 6:48pm
Chai!!!
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Aniedi30(m): 6:48pm
I suspected the location thank God she is found
1 Like
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by mizjules(f): 6:48pm
thank God
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by ahmg001(m): 6:49pm
Thank God
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Poorboy: 6:49pm
Ooooo sanusi you have released her
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Kezifils(m): 6:49pm
Thank God she is alright.
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Goldenheart(m): 6:49pm
Thank God say she no die
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by cocoberry(f): 6:49pm
Thank God for her safe return
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by PrincessBilly: 6:49pm
DeAvenger:Thank God
1 Like
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by handysuzy(f): 6:49pm
Good. I am happy but...
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by kennyblaze007(m): 6:50pm
Thank God she was found alive....na wa o
1 Like
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by VickyRotex(f): 6:51pm
Oluwa seun!
1 Like
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Siddeek: 6:51pm
hey.. let met go and pay her dowry sharpaly it's gud to catch them young.
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by sbashir10(m): 6:51pm
really happy for her parents, congrats to them
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by DeAvenger: 6:51pm
handysuzy:But?
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by DuBLINGreenb(m): 6:52pm
Good for her. So what's the story, how'd she get there.
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by niggi4life(m): 6:52pm
Fine geh, paedophiles above me, Keep Off!!!
1 Like
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by FriendChoice(m): 6:53pm
Some people are already disappointed by the development.
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by shammah1(m): 6:53pm
Praise God
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by NgcoboP: 6:53pm
we should wipe the city of Kano off Nigeria's map
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Brymo: 6:54pm
Wats my Kaduna turning into, obangiji Sai kiyaye mana rai.
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by ocshap: 6:56pm
lost in keduna found in Kano shwww,she no lost buh took a strow
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Beatzmaker: 6:56pm
she fine...
Meanwhile
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Pvin: 6:57pm
How
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by zionmade(m): 6:57pm
hisbah u guys must tell us d exact place u saw her. i told u guys b4 dat d first place to be searched is sanusi's palace un kano Anyway am happy for u my sister. Thank God u came back alive
1 Like
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by EmekaBlue(m): 6:59pm
linearity:wetin FTC go do for you?
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by FriendChoice(m): 6:59pm
NgcoboP:
Wipe as in how. Elucidate
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by TechEnthusiast(m): 6:59pm
Thank God,the parents will be glad
|Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by ThinkSmarter(m): 7:00pm
She went for an Excursion at KANO.
Thank God Chike z finally back to Onitsha after his adventures at Asaba #Alhamdulillah .
Walida yaya ki ke?
Will You Allow Your Daughter To Be Circumcised? / Why Do Divorce Laws Discriminate Against Men? / Is Michelle Obama Truly A Jealous Woman ?
Viewing this topic: trisurface, donc26(m), fratermathy(m), Xzy07, pustance, tianshie(m), Abrakhan, babankaduna(m), Fowobi84, AngelsAndStars(m), rhames, Malawian(m), Dells, zees(m), Funbii(f), 2sexynet, dont8(m), inioluwaDaniels(m), deecute, THYRAIN(m), smurdyblak, abefe99, Nixiepie(f), FlexTrex, Ocfreedom, uyiekpenm(m), Magomago007(m), ExAngel007(f) and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9