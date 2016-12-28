₦airaland Forum

Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano - Family - Nairaland

Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano

Missing Girl In Kaduna : Pls Have You Seen This Girl? / PHOTO: Missing Girl, Ifeoma Obonna Found Safely / Missing Girl (1) (2) (3) (4)

Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by DeAvenger: 6:17pm
This is the story of the missing girl: http://www.nairaland.com/3537488-missing-girl-kaduna-pls-seen


Walida Bashir was found in Kano State by Hisbah officials and she has since been reunited with her parents.


Thanks For Your Concern.

Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Sharon6(f): 6:48pm
God be praised for her safe return.


Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by linearity: 6:48pm
The person above me wasting space and robbing me of my FTC spot with a meaningless 'F' as comment that she edit later for whatever.

Meanwhile, let me read the story before commenting.

Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by mackmanuel: 6:48pm
Chai!!!
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Aniedi30(m): 6:48pm
I suspected the location thank God she is found

Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by mizjules(f): 6:48pm
thank God
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by ahmg001(m): 6:49pm
Thank God
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Poorboy: 6:49pm
Ooooo sanusi you have released her
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Kezifils(m): 6:49pm
Thank God she is alright.
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Goldenheart(m): 6:49pm
Thank God say she no die
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by cocoberry(f): 6:49pm
Thank God for her safe return
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by PrincessBilly: 6:49pm
Thank God

Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by handysuzy(f): 6:49pm
Good. I am happy but...
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by kennyblaze007(m): 6:50pm
Thank God she was found alive....na wa o

Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by VickyRotex(f): 6:51pm
Oluwa seun!

Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Siddeek: 6:51pm
hey.. let met go and pay her dowry sharpaly it's gud to catch them young.
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by sbashir10(m): 6:51pm
really happy for her parents, congrats to them
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by DeAvenger: 6:51pm
handysuzy:
Good. I am happy but...
But?
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by DuBLINGreenb(m): 6:52pm
Good for her. So what's the story, how'd she get there.
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by niggi4life(m): 6:52pm
Fine geh, paedophiles above me, Keep Off!!!

Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by FriendChoice(m): 6:53pm
Some people are already disappointed by the development.
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by shammah1(m): 6:53pm
Praise God smiley
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by NgcoboP: 6:53pm
we should wipe the city of Kano off Nigeria's map
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Brymo: 6:54pm
Wats my Kaduna turning into, obangiji Sai kiyaye mana rai.
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by ocshap: 6:56pm
lost in keduna found in Kano shwww,she no lost buh took a strow
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Beatzmaker: 6:56pm
cool she fine...
cool she fine...

Meanwhile


Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by Pvin: 6:57pm
How
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by zionmade(m): 6:57pm
hisbah u guys must tell us d exact place u saw her. i told u guys b4 dat d first place to be searched is sanusi's palace un kano Anyway am happy for u my sister. Thank God u came back alive

Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by EmekaBlue(m): 6:59pm
linearity:
The person above me wasting space and robbing me of my FTC spot with a meaningless 'F' as comment that she edit later for whatever.

Meanwhile, let me read the story before commenting.
wetin FTC go do for you?
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by FriendChoice(m): 6:59pm
NgcoboP:
we should wipe the city of Kano off Nigeria's map

Wipe as in how. Elucidate
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by TechEnthusiast(m): 6:59pm
Thank God,the parents will be glad
Re: Missing Girl In Kaduna: Walida Found In Kano by ThinkSmarter(m): 7:00pm
She went for an Excursion at KANO.
Thank God Chike z finally back to Onitsha after his adventures at Asaba #Alhamdulillah .
Walida yaya ki ke?

