Walida Bashir was found in Kano State by Hisbah officials and she has since been reunited with her parents.





This is the story of the missing girl: http://www.nairaland.com/3537488-missing-girl-kaduna-pls-seen Walida Bashir was found in Kano State by Hisbah officials and she has since been reunited with her parents.

God be praised for her safe return.





Chai!!!

I suspected the location thank God she is found 1 Like

thank God

Thank God

Ooooo sanusi you have released her

Thank God she is alright.

Thank God say she no die

Thank God for her safe return

DeAvenger:

Thank God Thank God 1 Like

Good. I am happy but...

Thank God she was found alive....na wa o 1 Like

Oluwa seun! 1 Like

hey.. let met go and pay her dowry sharpaly it's gud to catch them young.

really happy for her parents, congrats to them

handysuzy:

Good. I am happy but... But? But?

Good for her. So what's the story, how'd she get there.

Fine geh, paedophiles above me, Keep Off!!! 1 Like

Some people are already disappointed by the development.

Praise God

we should wipe the city of Kano off Nigeria's map

Wats my Kaduna turning into, obangiji Sai kiyaye mana rai.

lost in keduna found in Kano shwww,she no lost buh took a strow

she fine...



How

hisbah u guys must tell us d exact place u saw her. i told u guys b4 dat d first place to be searched is sanusi's palace un kano Anyway am happy for u my sister. Thank God u came back alive 1 Like

NgcoboP:

we should wipe the city of Kano off Nigeria's map

Wipe as in how. Elucidate Wipe as in how. Elucidate

Thank God,the parents will be glad