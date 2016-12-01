₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,767 members, 3,281,206 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 10:34 PM

Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) - Events - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) (26411 Views)

Man Buried In A 'Fish-Shaped' Casket In Akwa Ibom State... Photos / Couple Cut Their Wedding Cake With Sword In Benue State (Photo) / See The Food A Couple Served Their Guests At Their White Wedding In Benue(pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:31pm On Dec 28
This is quite alarming for little children to be downing bottle of beer at such a tender age. This children were spotted celebrating Christmas in their own "special" way in Benue state. This reportedly happened on Sunday, December 25th.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/see-how-these-young-boys-celebrated.html

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:32pm On Dec 28
see their mouths sef

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by idupaul: 9:33pm On Dec 28
Yeah that's Benue
.Nothing wrong with dat joor

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:36pm On Dec 28
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 9:38pm On Dec 28
at such age. end time things

2 Likes

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by sammuell(m): 9:39pm On Dec 28
Otukpo people

8 Likes

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by ever811(m): 9:44pm On Dec 28
at this age,they will grow up to be behaving like....

44 Likes 1 Share

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Opakan2: 9:51pm On Dec 28
AntiIPOOP:
Flat heads and alcohol grin

na dem dey get mind.. see as real Benue kids dey back dey look

ugwu people biko nu.. beer is for 18 + not kids

4 Likes

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Bobbyjay001(m): 10:06pm On Dec 28
Na there hin dey start.

To ba ya,they become "weed" addict and will blame " awon aye" for making their lives miserable.

Awon omo ibo sha. Smh

2 Likes

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by fran6co(m): 11:11pm On Dec 28
the dude on red shd be monitored very well he looks like the leader of that crew.
.
.
.
c d way he hold d bottle over Sabi de worry am

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by MarkGeraldo(m): 11:23pm On Dec 28
The leaders of tomorrow don't belive there's tomorrow sef...
just imagineundecided

I'm outta this thread jaré

2 Likes

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by asuustrike2009: 11:33pm On Dec 28
idupaul:
Yeah that's Benue
.Nothing wrong with dat joor
Are you sure? They did state that drinks shouldn't be sold to under 18 years, how come they got it

1 Like

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by juman(m): 12:30am
Wrong.
Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by juman(m): 12:33am
asuustrike2009:

Are you sure? They did state that drinks shouldn't be sold to under 18 years, how come they got it

They drink a lot in benue, those boys may be pretended buying the beer for adults.
Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 1:07am
C'mon that was too much guys ...,.kids drinking beer... Under 18+ ...... Definentely a NO for me

http://www.nairaland.com/3276189/see-herbal-powder-improve-sexual.
Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Coldfaya(m): 6:42am
our benue our future
Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:23am
this is Nigeria where anything happens
asuustrike2009:

Are you sure? They did state that drinks shouldn't be sold to under 18 years, how come they got it
Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:29am
I doubt they were actually drinking that

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Zaheertyler(m): 8:15am
omo leave them make them flex .

1 Like

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 8:37am
Boyz to Men

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by ehinmowo: 8:52am
Dat is not healthy For their age
Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by BrutusOj(m): 9:04am
sammuell:
Otukpo people
is it only Otukpo you know in Benue? the facebook account that posted the pic is a tiv name and those kids look tivs

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Deseo(f): 9:05am
Seriously?? shocked
Where are their parents? angry

1 Like

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Omagzee(m): 12:46pm
I have seen more than that in Benue state. Young boys under the age of 18 consume beer like pure water. If you
See the way they were mixing marijuana + bull+ beer + tramadol ehn! Small small boys oooo.

Tramadol own be like sweet for their side. The rate of drug abuse (amongst underage boys) in Benue( Idoma land) is something else.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 12:53pm
I Doubt this

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Olateef(m): 8:26pm
Job interview in a psychiatry:

So you’re interested in working with us. What is your experience with mentally disturbed people?
-
I’ve been on Nairaland for 5 years now.
-
Very good, the job is yours.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Olasco93: 8:26pm
In funke's voice, Benue and Plateau (street) shedrens haff spoil to the core, they haff feenish

2 Likes

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Mechette(m): 8:26pm
Na so bad news altim
Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Pavore9: 8:27pm
So very wrong.

1 Like

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by crisycent: 8:27pm
Normal level

1 Like

Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by dukeolumde(m): 8:28pm
Shoyo Masters in the making... grin grin grin grin

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Top 5 Things That Happen After Christmas / LETTER OF INTRODUCTION - CLEANING FORCE / 12-12-12: One Of The Magical Dates, It Would Happen Again The Next 88years

Viewing this topic: JesusIgot, smileyoo, Chiedu08, drepixel(m), fran6co(m), Ibroboss(m), plucky16(m), KingBelieve, tuscani, Coloniel5000(m), shedy03, oluwawunmi(f), faithchubby93(f), Engrdan(m), mrjaybaba(m), lummy5000(m), Blitzeee(m), phemswag, olasclef(m), Barristertemmie(f), ZirdoRoray(m), Kandaha, frankopit, domido(m), Crafts(m), Horlar995(m), gonkin(m), Zhul001(m), kabytexin, luckise(m), nikaleyot, modsRbastard, Bankalert(m), chidon007(m), cherechi01, Masterdeking(m), oluwatunmishe(m), Tesiday(m), Cylas(m), zesh(m), simplyOJ(m), mikgant, Dainty25(f), greatwhite(m), Kfed4ril(m), Salisuadamu(m), AccessME(m), omniwater, Evakinqz(m), xtratagem(m), obyno1011(m), CARLOSZ, frankloloko, Mrbllymer, Tennyrank(m), doctimonyeka(m), cicofino, prudentcy(m), gonon, Harod11(m), olaseun4christ(m), kellystech(m), Friedyokes, boa(m), Goodyshoes(m), BrutusOj(m), robo16(m), Tolabebe50, asaju10(m), ofem89, rusher14, seminife, abrahym(m), Tony16, Angel1696 and 107 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.