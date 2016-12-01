₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:31pm On Dec 28
This is quite alarming for little children to be downing bottle of beer at such a tender age. This children were spotted celebrating Christmas in their own "special" way in Benue state. This reportedly happened on Sunday, December 25th.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/see-how-these-young-boys-celebrated.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:32pm On Dec 28
see their mouths sef
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by idupaul: 9:33pm On Dec 28
Yeah that's Benue
.Nothing wrong with dat joor
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:36pm On Dec 28
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 9:38pm On Dec 28
at such age. end time things
2 Likes
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by sammuell(m): 9:39pm On Dec 28
Otukpo people
8 Likes
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by ever811(m): 9:44pm On Dec 28
at this age,they will grow up to be behaving like....
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Opakan2: 9:51pm On Dec 28
AntiIPOOP:
na dem dey get mind.. see as real Benue kids dey back dey look
ugwu people biko nu.. beer is for 18 + not kids
4 Likes
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Bobbyjay001(m): 10:06pm On Dec 28
Na there hin dey start.
To ba ya,they become "weed" addict and will blame " awon aye" for making their lives miserable.
Awon omo ibo sha. Smh
2 Likes
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by fran6co(m): 11:11pm On Dec 28
the dude on red shd be monitored very well he looks like the leader of that crew.
.
.
.
c d way he hold d bottle over Sabi de worry am
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by MarkGeraldo(m): 11:23pm On Dec 28
The leaders of tomorrow don't belive there's tomorrow sef...
just imagine
I'm outta this thread jaré
2 Likes
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by asuustrike2009: 11:33pm On Dec 28
idupaul:Are you sure? They did state that drinks shouldn't be sold to under 18 years, how come they got it
1 Like
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by juman(m): 12:30am
Wrong.
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by juman(m): 12:33am
asuustrike2009:
They drink a lot in benue, those boys may be pretended buying the beer for adults.
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 1:07am
C'mon that was too much guys ...,.kids drinking beer... Under 18+ ...... Definentely a NO for me
http://www.nairaland.com/3276189/see-herbal-powder-improve-sexual.
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Coldfaya(m): 6:42am
our benue our future
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:23am
this is Nigeria where anything happens
asuustrike2009:
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:29am
I doubt they were actually drinking that
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Zaheertyler(m): 8:15am
omo leave them make them flex .
1 Like
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 8:37am
Boyz to Men
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by ehinmowo: 8:52am
Dat is not healthy For their age
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by BrutusOj(m): 9:04am
sammuell:is it only Otukpo you know in Benue? the facebook account that posted the pic is a tiv name and those kids look tivs
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Deseo(f): 9:05am
Seriously??
Where are their parents?
1 Like
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Omagzee(m): 12:46pm
I have seen more than that in Benue state. Young boys under the age of 18 consume beer like pure water. If you
See the way they were mixing marijuana + bull+ beer + tramadol ehn! Small small boys oooo.
Tramadol own be like sweet for their side. The rate of drug abuse (amongst underage boys) in Benue( Idoma land) is something else.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 12:53pm
I Doubt this
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Olateef(m): 8:26pm
Job interview in a psychiatry:
So you’re interested in working with us. What is your experience with mentally disturbed people?
-
I’ve been on Nairaland for 5 years now.
-
Very good, the job is yours.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Olasco93: 8:26pm
In funke's voice, Benue and Plateau (street) shedrens haff spoil to the core, they haff feenish
2 Likes
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Mechette(m): 8:26pm
Na so bad news altim
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by Pavore9: 8:27pm
So very wrong.
1 Like
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by crisycent: 8:27pm
Normal level
1 Like
|Re: Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) by dukeolumde(m): 8:28pm
Shoyo Masters in the making...
