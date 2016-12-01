Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Little Boys Drink Beer To Celebrate Christmas In Benue State (Photos) (26411 Views)

Source; This is quite alarming for little children to be downing bottle of beer at such a tender age. This children were spotted celebrating Christmas in their own "special" way in Benue state. This reportedly happened on Sunday, December 25th.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/see-how-these-young-boys-celebrated.html 1 Like 1 Share

see their mouths sef 1 Like 1 Share

Yeah that's Benue

.Nothing wrong with dat joor 33 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

at such age. end time things 2 Likes

Otukpo people 8 Likes

at this age,they will grow up to be behaving like.... 44 Likes 1 Share

AntiIPOOP:

Flat heads and alcohol

na dem dey get mind.. see as real Benue kids dey back dey look



ugwu people biko nu.. beer is for 18 + not kids na dem dey get mind.. see as real Benue kids dey back dey lookugwu people biko nu.. beer is for 18 + not kids 4 Likes

Na there hin dey start.



To ba ya,they become "weed" addict and will blame " awon aye" for making their lives miserable.



Awon omo ibo sha. Smh 2 Likes

the dude on red shd be monitored very well he looks like the leader of that crew.

c d way he hold d bottle over Sabi de worry am 10 Likes 2 Shares



just imagine



I'm outta this thread jaré The leaders of tomorrow don't belive there's tomorrow sef...just imagineI'm outta this thread jaré 2 Likes

idupaul:

Yeah that's Benue

.Nothing wrong with dat joor Are you sure? They did state that drinks shouldn't be sold to under 18 years, how come they got it Are you sure? They did state that drinks shouldn't be sold to under 18 years, how come they got it 1 Like

Wrong.

asuustrike2009:



Are you sure? They did state that drinks shouldn't be sold to under 18 years, how come they got it

They drink a lot in benue, those boys may be pretended buying the beer for adults. They drink a lot in benue, those boys may be pretended buying the beer for adults.





our benue our future

asuustrike2009:



Are you sure? They did state that drinks shouldn't be sold to under 18 years, how come they got it this is Nigeria where anything happens

I doubt they were actually drinking that 11 Likes 2 Shares

omo leave them make them flex . 1 Like

Boyz to Men 1 Like 1 Share

Dat is not healthy For their age

sammuell:

Otukpo people is it only Otukpo you know in Benue? the facebook account that posted the pic is a tiv name and those kids look tivs is it only Otukpo you know in Benue? the facebook account that posted the pic is a tiv name and those kids look tivs 5 Likes 1 Share



Where are their parents? Seriously??Where are their parents? 1 Like

I have seen more than that in Benue state. Young boys under the age of 18 consume beer like pure water. If you

See the way they were mixing marijuana + bull+ beer + tramadol ehn! Small small boys oooo.



Tramadol own be like sweet for their side. The rate of drug abuse (amongst underage boys) in Benue( Idoma land) is something else. 3 Likes 1 Share

I Doubt this 1 Like 1 Share

In funke's voice, Benue and Plateau (street) shedrens haff spoil to the core, they haff feenish 2 Likes

Na so bad news altim

So very wrong. 1 Like

Normal level 1 Like