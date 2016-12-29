₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by timidapsin(m): 2:07am
After many efforts to find the back of the net, Rwanda striker finally discovered that a charm was placed at the post.
He removes it and got chased by the other team and then.
HE FINALLY SCORES!
All this happened in Africa! That's why we call it AFRICAN MAGIC
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQc6diNkVY8
OR WATCH DIRECTLY FROM YOUTUBE: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQc6diNkVY8
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by timidapsin(m): 2:08am
I wonder why they cannot use it to win World Cup or even qualify to play World Cup.
.
.
.
Maybe next World Cup sha!... Y'all Should watchout for Rwanda 2018 World Cup..
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by divinehand2003(m): 2:12am
Lol
There is juju in African football indeed.,
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by Mrjo(m): 2:17am
op did u mean he remove 2nd keeper
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by timidapsin(m): 2:23am
Mrjo:Yes na!
Africanssssss AH Who!!!
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by otipoju(m): 2:33am
reminds me of Kahimawo Olaloko
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by emmanwandud(m): 3:09am
Reminds me of messi na bcs him no dey sample him juju like these African acts
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by EmekaBlue(m): 3:15am
Dem wan quack d guy...c run
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by Emescot(m): 4:01am
hahahaha i don die, very funny stuff
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by oloriooko(m): 7:20am
See as the goalie ran after the guy
This kind of juju only works locally they cannot cross the border without being neutralised ; D
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by Noblesoul123: 8:26am
Africans and superstition. No wonder we are mentally stuck in 17th century.
How come we can't use juju for anything positive?
Like winning the world cup?
Or eradicating poverty?
Abeg who get that Jacob Zuma picture about Africans and juju?
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by rattlesnake(m): 8:26am
Foolish Africans
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by OlympianZeus: 8:27am
Nawa
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by ajbf: 8:27am
Manchester United should get this type of juju now.
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by deebrain(m): 8:28am
Juju Society.
Juju. (definition). Diabolical substance, that caters for smaller issues of life but abandons you when needed most.
(Eg). The arrested criminal who was given the beating of his life, had once terrorized the area with his JUJU.
Despite his JUJU, Gbenga was caught and manhandled by the mob.
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by angelTI(f): 8:28am
Welcome to Africa! Africa I hail o
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by Draei: 8:28am
Huh.!
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by therealbabe(f): 8:28am
African mentality sha
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by Ten12: 8:28am
dat tin is not charm it is de goalkeeperz defense
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by adamooye: 8:29am
Very funny
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by jericco1(m): 8:29am
hmm it didn't work jare. it was only a coincedence
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by yinkslinks(m): 8:29am
That player will be good for American football and Ruby
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by KingGeorgey(m): 8:29am
Mourinho come and see ooo.. I recommend this strongly
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by youngsahito(m): 8:30am
this can only happen in Africa
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by fotadmowmend(m): 8:30am
Dis na die o
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by ednut1(m): 8:31am
In 1974 Zaire included 3 babalawo in their entourage to the world cup. They were thrashed by Yugoslavia ,scotland and Brazil. Remember watching d video as a kid where d juju men fortified dem before d matches. Nonsense. Juju na scam abeg
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by Johntitus: 8:31am
ajbf:I concur with ya
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by whirlwind7(m): 8:31am
Its not called The Black Continent for nothing.
Some can argue that its all psychology. Some will say its black magic.
Whichever part of the fence you are on, the fact remains that a people are held down by what they believe in and ascribe to.
To see what works, if it were possible to bring a top team like Barca, Man U, or Real Madrid to play against that team on that same pitch, with same charm buried at the goal post, and the foreign team couldn't find the back of the net, then we can make a salient point for or against voodoo.
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by passyhansome(m): 8:31am
Lols
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by xynerise(m): 8:31am
He had to consult his charm to clearly see his problem
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by annexworld(m): 8:31am
Africans hmnnn
|Re: Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) by fotadmowmend(m): 8:31am
therealbabe:
Hmmm... tell me say u no belv am
