Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Rwandan Striker Removes Charm From Goal Post & He Finally Scores!(Video) (9254 Views)

Westham Vs Hull City; Goal Post Named Man Of The Match / Yobo Testimonial Match : Osita Iheme (paw Paw) Scores - Video / I Cant Laugh Alone,pls See This Cartoon I Got From GOAL (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



He removes it and got chased by the other team and then.



HE FINALLY SCORES!



All this happened in Africa! That's why we call it AFRICAN MAGIC



WATCH VIDEO BELOW





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQc6diNkVY8



OR WATCH DIRECTLY FROM YOUTUBE: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQc6diNkVY8 After many efforts to find the back of the net, Rwanda striker finally discovered that a charm was placed at the post.He removes it and got chased by the other team and then.All this happened in Africa! That's why we call itWATCH VIDEO BELOW 1 Like 2 Shares

I wonder why they cannot use it to win World Cup or even qualify to play World Cup.

.

.

.

Maybe next World Cup sha!... Y'all Should watchout for Rwanda 2018 World Cup.. 31 Likes 3 Shares

Lol



There is juju in African football indeed., 1 Like

op did u mean he remove 2nd keeper 30 Likes 1 Share

Mrjo:

op did u mean he remove 2nd keeper Yes na!



Africa nssss ss AH Who!!! Yes 1 Like

reminds me of Kahimawo Olaloko 2 Likes

Reminds me of messi na bcs him no dey sample him juju like these African acts

Dem wan quack d guy...c run Dem wan quack d guy...c run 3 Likes

hahahaha i don die, very funny stuff 4 Likes 1 Share



See as the goalie ran after the guy

This kind of juju only works locally they cannot cross the border without being neutralised ; D See as the goalie ran after the guyThis kind of juju only works locally they cannot cross the border without being neutralised ; D 19 Likes

Africans and superstition. No wonder we are mentally stuck in 17th century.



How come we can't use juju for anything positive?



Like winning the world cup?



Or eradicating poverty?



Abeg who get that Jacob Zuma picture about Africans and juju? 7 Likes 3 Shares

Foolish Africans 4 Likes 1 Share

Nawa 3 Likes

Manchester United should get this type of juju now. 1 Like

Juju Society.





Juju. (definition). Diabolical substance, that caters for smaller issues of life but abandons you when needed most.



(Eg). The arrested criminal who was given the beating of his life, had once terrorized the area with his JUJU.



Despite his JUJU, Gbenga was caught and manhandled by the mob. 5 Likes 2 Shares







Welcome to Africa! Africa I hail o Welcome to Africa! Africa I hail o



Huh.! 1 Like

African mentality sha 1 Like 1 Share

dat tin is not charm it is de goalkeeperz defense 2 Likes

Very funny

hmm it didn't work jare. it was only a coincedence 2 Likes 2 Shares

That player will be good for American football and Ruby 2 Likes

Mourinho come and see ooo.. I recommend this strongly 1 Like

this can only happen in Africa 1 Like

Dis na die o

In 1974 Zaire included 3 babalawo in their entourage to the world cup. They were thrashed by Yugoslavia ,scotland and Brazil. Remember watching d video as a kid where d juju men fortified dem before d matches. Nonsense. Juju na scam abeg 3 Likes 2 Shares

ajbf:

Manchester United should get this type of juju now. I concur with ya I concur with ya





Its not called The Black Continent for nothing.



Some can argue that its all psychology. Some will say its black magic.

Whichever part of the fence you are on, the fact remains that a people are held down by what they believe in and ascribe to.

To see what works, if it were possible to bring a top team like Barca, Man U, or Real Madrid to play against that team on that same pitch, with same charm buried at the goal post, and the foreign team couldn't find the back of the net, then we can make a salient point for or against voodoo. Its not calledfor nothing.Some can argue that its all psychology. Some will say its black magic.Whichever part of the fence you are on, the fact remains that a people are held down by what they believe in and ascribe to.To see what works, if it were possible to bring a top team like Barca, Man U, or Real Madrid to play against that team on that same pitch, with same charm buried at the goal post, and the foreign team couldn't find the back of the net, then we can make a salient point for or against voodoo. 2 Likes

Lols 1 Like





He had to consult his charm to clearly see his problem He had to consult his charm to clearly see his problem

Africans hmnnn