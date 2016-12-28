



Though, not deliberately but the excitement from the performance of star art Tekno which Peter was dancing to beside Mr Val, the MD of Transcorp and popular social media reporter AlexReports, got messy for him as he got himself wet and his celestial outfit stained with glass of drink he was holding. Unfortunately too, his face cap was captured flying off his head in a rather unpleasant way! Anyway sha na excitement....

Watch the video captured by Nigeria Fashion TV and Alexreports

Click Here :

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uw53WzhZrQ



