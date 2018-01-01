₦airaland Forum

Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Rachelsblog(f): 6:38am
The mother of one hit the gym yesterday, and shared these photos of herself, But the only thing we are noticing is how she looks without makeup. see another below, and comment what you think..


News from Ebiwali--- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/uh-uh-see-actress-oge-okoyes-real-face.html

1 Like

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by DrinkLimca(m): 7:00am
she is beautiful..
It's been long I saw her in movies...
oh i forgot that the last time I watched a Nigeria movie was in 2008..

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 7:11am
This one de 2months away from Menopause


Old mama youngie

4 Likes

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by tstx(m): 9:09am
Fine gal

3 Likes

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Lifebender(m): 9:09am
ARUGBO GIRLS undecided

1 Like

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Brooke60(f): 9:09am
Pretty...my look-alike celeb kiss :-

Those of you asking for my pictures, I am in my house o

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by shallyangel(f): 9:09am
Beautiful always!! i love her style . . .

2 Likes

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Blessedman3056: 9:09am
She is looking good nice one

2 Likes

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by rodrirodri(m): 9:09am
Finest

1 Like

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by engrkaz(m): 9:10am
Fine

1 Like

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by tstx(m): 9:10am
DrinkLimca:
she is beautiful..

It's been long I saw her in movies...

oh i forgot that the last time I watched a Nigeria movie was in 2008..
oya clap for yourself

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by shakyum: 9:10am
cry
Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by SonsOfLiverpool(m): 9:10am
What's the difference between no make-up and camera filter? cry

8 Likes

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:10am
Ugly as usual

1 Like

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Greene66: 9:10am
NOPE>>>>
Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by beeff(m): 9:10am
He fine or she fine
Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Coldfeets: 9:10am
DrinkLimca:
she is beautiful..

It's been long I saw her in movies...

oh i forgot that the last time I watched a Nigeria movie was in 2008..

The last time I drank Limca was in 2002.

5 Likes

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by ashjay001(m): 9:10am
Brings Churchill's estranged ...., to mindtongue
Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by tstx(m): 9:10am
Brooke60:
Pretty...my look-alike celeb kiss kiss
Upload a picture... let us be the ones to judge..

1 Like

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by shakyum: 9:11am
She try small
Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by shallyangel(f): 9:11am
pyyxxaro:
This one de 2months away from Menopause


Old mama youngie


Chaiii . . . you wicked ohhhh.
Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Valfrankie(m): 9:11am
Oge is a beautiful Woman, blessed with the mystery look I find fascinating
Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by congorasta: 9:12am
k
Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Brooke60(f): 9:12am
tstx:
Upload a picture... let us be the ones to judge..
Come back later
Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by shakyum: 9:12am
She try small
Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 9:12am
Now playing: Smack that ft Eminem

1 Like

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by tuzeriouz: 9:12am
Official face
Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Partnerbiz: 9:12am
looks like my ex
Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 9:13am
Brooke60:
Pretty...my look-alike celeb kiss kiss

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by judgedredd22(m): 9:13am
Brooke60:
Pretty...my look-alike celeb kiss kiss

1 Like

Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by congorasta: 9:13am
Brooke60:
Pretty...my look-alike celeb kiss kiss


pictures

1 Like

