Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) (15622 Views)

Monalisa Chinda And Daughter, Tamar, Work Out At The Gym (Photos) / Daniella Okeke Hits The Gym (Photos) / Peter Okoye At Miss Nigeria 2016: How He Got Himself Wet With Drink (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







News from Ebiwali--- The mother of one hit the gym yesterday, and shared these photos of herself, But the only thing we are noticing is how she looks without makeup. see another below, and comment what you think..News from Ebiwali--- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/uh-uh-see-actress-oge-okoyes-real-face.html 1 Like

she is beautiful..

It's been long I saw her in movies...

oh i forgot that the last time I watched a Nigeria movie was in 2008.. 31 Likes 1 Share

This one de 2months away from Menopause





Old mama youngie 4 Likes

Fine gal 3 Likes

ARUGBO GIRLS 1 Like

Pretty...my look-alike celeb :-



Those of you asking for my pictures, I am in my house o 2 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful always!! i love her style . . . 2 Likes

She is looking good nice one 2 Likes

Finest 1 Like

Fine 1 Like

DrinkLimca:

she is beautiful..



It's been long I saw her in movies...



oh i forgot that the last time I watched a Nigeria movie was in 2008.. oya clap for yourself oya clap for yourself 1 Like 1 Share

What's the difference between no make-up and camera filter? 8 Likes

Ugly as usual 1 Like

NOPE>>>>

He fine or she fine

DrinkLimca:

she is beautiful..



It's been long I saw her in movies...



oh i forgot that the last time I watched a Nigeria movie was in 2008..

The last time I drank Limca was in 2002. The last time I drank Limca was in 2002. 5 Likes

Brings Churchill's estranged ...., to mind

Brooke60:

Pretty...my look-alike celeb Upload a picture... let us be the ones to judge.. Upload a picture... let us be the ones to judge.. 1 Like

She try small

pyyxxaro:

This one de 2months away from Menopause





Old mama youngie



Chaiii . . . you wicked ohhhh. Chaiii . . . you wicked ohhhh.

Oge is a beautiful Woman, blessed with the mystery look I find fascinating

k

tstx:

Upload a picture... let us be the ones to judge.. Come back later Come back later

She try small

Now playing: Smack that ft Eminem 1 Like

Official face

looks like my ex

Brooke60:

Pretty...my look-alike celeb

Brooke60:

Pretty...my look-alike celeb 1 Like