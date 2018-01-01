₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Rachelsblog(f): 6:38am
The mother of one hit the gym yesterday, and shared these photos of herself, But the only thing we are noticing is how she looks without makeup. see another below, and comment what you think..
News from Ebiwali--- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/uh-uh-see-actress-oge-okoyes-real-face.html
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by DrinkLimca(m): 7:00am
she is beautiful..
It's been long I saw her in movies...
oh i forgot that the last time I watched a Nigeria movie was in 2008..
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 7:11am
This one de 2months away from Menopause
Old mama youngie
4 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by tstx(m): 9:09am
Fine gal
3 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Lifebender(m): 9:09am
ARUGBO GIRLS
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Brooke60(f): 9:09am
Pretty...my look-alike celeb :-
Those of you asking for my pictures, I am in my house o
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by shallyangel(f): 9:09am
Beautiful always!! i love her style . . .
2 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Blessedman3056: 9:09am
She is looking good nice one
2 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by rodrirodri(m): 9:09am
Finest
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by engrkaz(m): 9:10am
Fine
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by tstx(m): 9:10am
DrinkLimca:oya clap for yourself
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by shakyum: 9:10am
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by SonsOfLiverpool(m): 9:10am
What's the difference between no make-up and camera filter?
8 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:10am
Ugly as usual
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Greene66: 9:10am
NOPE>>>>
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by beeff(m): 9:10am
He fine or she fine
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Coldfeets: 9:10am
DrinkLimca:
The last time I drank Limca was in 2002.
5 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by ashjay001(m): 9:10am
Brings Churchill's estranged ...., to mind
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by tstx(m): 9:10am
Brooke60:Upload a picture... let us be the ones to judge..
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by shakyum: 9:11am
She try small
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by shallyangel(f): 9:11am
pyyxxaro:
Chaiii . . . you wicked ohhhh.
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Valfrankie(m): 9:11am
Oge is a beautiful Woman, blessed with the mystery look I find fascinating
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by congorasta: 9:12am
k
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Brooke60(f): 9:12am
tstx:Come back later
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by shakyum: 9:12am
She try small
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 9:12am
Now playing: Smack that ft Eminem
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by tuzeriouz: 9:12am
Official face
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Partnerbiz: 9:12am
looks like my ex
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 9:13am
Brooke60:
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by judgedredd22(m): 9:13am
Brooke60:
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Free Oge Okoye At The Gym (Photos) by congorasta: 9:13am
Brooke60:
pictures
1 Like
