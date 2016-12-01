₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,605 members, 3,280,701 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 04:46 PM

187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC (2461 Views)

Soldiers Pluck Out Eye Of FRSC Official Who Pleaded Mercy For Tortured Victims / Photos: Man Crashes His Car Into Pole During Hot Police Chase This Morning / The Nigerian Who Died In Police Custody In South Africa (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Lucasinho: 3:28pm
Please Drive Safe.

Don’t Over-speed, Don’t Overtake recklessly, Don’t Overload.

The Federal Road Safety Corps says 187 lives were lost in 289 road crashes across the country during the Yuletide. It stated that the crashes which involved 2,185 victims, occurred between December 19 and 27, 2016, adding that 998 people were rescued by the FRSC personnel while 1,000 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The Head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, Bisi
Kazeem, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, stated that 9,619 offenders were arrested for 10,970 offences, adding that 1,426 offenders were arraigned in mobile courts.

He further explained that 1,292 offenders were convicted, five imprisoned, while 129 were discharged.

Kazeem said the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, commended the FRSC operatives for their commitment and motorists for complying with traffic rules and regulations during the nine-day nationwide patrol exercise along designated routes of the nation’s highways.

He said, “As of December 27, 2016, a total number of 289 road traffic crashes had been recorded involving 2,185 number of people with 1,000 people injured, 998 people were rescued alive and 187 people died. In the same vein, 9,619 offenders were arrested for 10,970 offences with 1,426 offenders arraigned in mobile courts, 1,292 were convicted, five imprisoned and 129 of them were
discharged.

“The FRSC Corps Marshal, Oyeyemi, noted that the
massive deployment of personnel produced positive
outcomes from the Lagos-Ibadan corridor to 9th Mile in Enugu, Onitsha head bridge and Sagamu construction areas, Ondo roundabout, Ore, Asaba among other corridors.”

Kazeem quoted Oyeyemi as urging the corps’ personnel to remain steadfast in their commitment during the New Year exercise while admonishing motorists to ensure sustained compliance with traffic rules and regulations, proper planning and management of trips through maintenance of their vehicles during the last phase of the patrol exercise.

To further achieve safe road use during the period, he said that the FRSC had scaled up its strategies for effective patrol of the highways, warning motorists and other categories of road users to desist from all road vices such as overloading, speed limit violation, non-use of seat belt, night trips, route violation (driving against traffic), and making or receiving calls while driving.

“The public is also reminded to call the FRSC toll free emergency number 122 and 070022553772 to report any road crash or any other traffic-related challenges, for prompt response,” Kazeem added.

Meanwhile, three days to go in 2016, the FRSC on
Wednesday said no fewer than 141 people had so far lost their lives in road accidents in Katsina State in the year.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Alhaji Abdu Bagadawa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Katsina.

He explained that over 116 road accidents had been
recorded while 559 persons had sustained varying degrees of injuries in road crashes across the state. Bagadawa attributed the accidents to dangerous driving, speeding, over-loading, wrong overtaking, route violation and burst tyres.

“It is frightening to record a figure this high to road
accidents despite our enlightenment programmes. “The FRSC has, however, mapped out more strategies that will help to reduce road accidents in 2017,” he said.

He enumerated the strategies to include enforcement of Speed Limiting Device on commercial vehicles by February 2017.

Bagadawa urged road transport associations and other stakeholders in the sector to support the FRSC by sensitising their members to the importance of installing the Speed Limiting Device and the dangers of violating traffic rules.

The Sector Commander also explained that the FRSC had introduced night patrols to strengthen enforcement of traffic regulations.

He said the FRSC would intensify enlightenment
programmes in motor parks, markets, schools, mosques and churches as part of measures to reduce road accidents on highways.

Bagadawa urged motorists to always abide by traffic rules and regulations and to desist from using worn-out tyres to reduce the high rate of deaths occasioned by road accidents.


www.punchng.com/187-died-289-road-crashes-nine-days-frsc/

lalasticala

1 Share

Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by duullie88(m): 3:29pm
Ok
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Janetessy(f): 3:39pm
Hmmm
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by veekid(m): 3:40pm
olohun shaanu wa o
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:41pm
cry cry cry may GOD CONTINUE TO PROTECT NAIRALANDER ANY WHERE WE GO IN Jesus NAME AMEN

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Stranger101: 3:41pm
Rip To the dead


God's protection for we that are still living..
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by JayIlych(m): 3:42pm
I have nothing to say.
Ask the poster below
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by segebase(m): 3:42pm
...
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by PigMeat: 3:42pm
During jonathan time it was not this high. Everything was reduced to the bearest minimum.
Buhari na really badluck.
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by dhardline(m): 3:42pm
This is serious shocked. May God keep us safe. We really need to turn back to God.
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Donald3d(m): 3:43pm
Wow !!! May God guide and protect us , our family and friends in Jesus name !!!
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by sekxy(f): 3:44pm
PigMeat:
During jonathan time it was not this high. Everything was reduced to the bearest minimum.
Buhari na really badluck.
nobi lie
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Jossy4luv1(m): 3:45pm
May Christ continue to keep us from all evil. Amen. It is not your expertise in driving that saves you from accident nor is it how you are able follow driving rules but it is God that keeps from accident; although that does not not give the room to drive recklessly because that will amount to tempting God. May God continue to keep us all from all evils. Amen
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by cescky(m): 3:46pm
hmm
why is every one almost crazy during this period anyways?

Nawha
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Suspect33(m): 3:47pm
anyone reading this will not die of accident. Amen, like if you want to enter 2017
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by itskings1: 3:47pm
[follow me on ig : itskings9

On


Tw : itskings9

Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by kareemkamil: 3:48pm
Olorun ma sho wa o
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by vickysomtee: 3:49pm
 Esut notifies students on 2016/2017 course registration deadline
http://www.ngschoolgists.com/2016/12/esut-notifies-students-on-20162017.html?m=1
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by wellmax(m): 3:52pm
These statistics are frightening.
May God protect us all.
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by wellmax(m): 3:53pm
I will not die by accident of any kind.
Amen.
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by three: 3:55pm
Who regulates the sanity and mental competence of Road Transporters?

How are passengers sure the man/woman driving them is physically and mentally competent?

FRSC you have tried but please #TryHARDER

1 Like

Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by PigMeat: 3:55pm
sekxy:
nobi lie
Shey u too reason am like that?
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by PigMeat: 3:55pm
sekxy:
nobi lie
Shey u too reason am like that?
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Femich18(m): 3:58pm
veekid:
olohun shaanu wa o
Amin
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by temi4fash(m): 4:00pm
The enemy will not use me and my family to balance his account these year.
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Mechette(m): 4:01pm
Jossy4luv1:
May Christ continue to keep us from all evil. Amen. It is not your expertise in driving that saves you from accident nor is it how you are able follow driving rules but it is God that keeps from accident; although that does not not give the room to drive recklessly because that will amount to tempting God. May God continue to keep us all from all evils. Amen


Amen bloda
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by idupaul: 4:03pm
Not suprising, our roads are not safe
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by idupaul: 4:06pm
three:
Who regulates the sanity and mental competence of Road Transporters?

How are passengers sure the man/woman driving them is physically and mentally competent?

FRSC you have tried but please #TryHARDER

That's the truth ,most Nigerians I have met don't even understand how a vehicle works at all let alone how to drive safely
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by shammah1(m): 4:10pm
shocked May God almighty guide and protect us now and always. Amen
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Seth474: 4:26pm
PigMeat:
During jonathan time it was not this high. Everything was reduced to the bearest minimum.
Buhari na really badluck.
politisizing every thing
Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by R2bees(m): 4:30pm
oohh my God.. which kind thing be nahh ..187?

Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by udumosam23(m): 4:33pm
Who did the numbering and how? Because I'm even sure that not all accidents are captured.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Help!!!! I Got My Usa Visa / Toefl For Tier 4 Pbs / London Girl In Lagos For The First Time :)

Viewing this topic: EgunMogaji(m), Thugga, jammy12(m), mployer(m), Mumben(f), TTdouble, lekropasky(m), Odunharry(m), Allthingsbright, ableguy(m), sheantip(m), despam(m), Rehil(f), blinzho69(m), chidaddy1198(m), Emeritusseun(m), Lucasinho, ifyude(f), castANDbind, LdyR46, ayyumud(m), Shafiiimran99 and 17 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.