₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,605 members, 3,280,701 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 04:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC (2461 Views)
Soldiers Pluck Out Eye Of FRSC Official Who Pleaded Mercy For Tortured Victims / Photos: Man Crashes His Car Into Pole During Hot Police Chase This Morning / The Nigerian Who Died In Police Custody In South Africa (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Lucasinho: 3:28pm
Please Drive Safe.
Don’t Over-speed, Don’t Overtake recklessly, Don’t Overload.
lalasticala
1 Share
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by duullie88(m): 3:29pm
Ok
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Janetessy(f): 3:39pm
Hmmm
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by veekid(m): 3:40pm
olohun shaanu wa o
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:41pm
may GOD CONTINUE TO PROTECT NAIRALANDER ANY WHERE WE GO IN Jesus NAME AMEN
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Stranger101: 3:41pm
Rip To the dead
God's protection for we that are still living..
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by JayIlych(m): 3:42pm
I have nothing to say.
Ask the poster below
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by segebase(m): 3:42pm
...
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by PigMeat: 3:42pm
During jonathan time it was not this high. Everything was reduced to the bearest minimum.
Buhari na really badluck.
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by dhardline(m): 3:42pm
This is serious . May God keep us safe. We really need to turn back to God.
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Donald3d(m): 3:43pm
Wow !!! May God guide and protect us , our family and friends in Jesus name !!!
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by sekxy(f): 3:44pm
PigMeat:nobi lie
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Jossy4luv1(m): 3:45pm
May Christ continue to keep us from all evil. Amen. It is not your expertise in driving that saves you from accident nor is it how you are able follow driving rules but it is God that keeps from accident; although that does not not give the room to drive recklessly because that will amount to tempting God. May God continue to keep us all from all evils. Amen
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by cescky(m): 3:46pm
hmm
why is every one almost crazy during this period anyways?
Nawha
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Suspect33(m): 3:47pm
anyone reading this will not die of accident. Amen, like if you want to enter 2017
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by itskings1: 3:47pm
[follow me on ig : itskings9
On
Tw : itskings9
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by kareemkamil: 3:48pm
Olorun ma sho wa o
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by vickysomtee: 3:49pm
Esut notifies students on 2016/2017 course registration deadline
http://www.ngschoolgists.com/2016/12/esut-notifies-students-on-20162017.html?m=1
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by wellmax(m): 3:52pm
These statistics are frightening.
May God protect us all.
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by wellmax(m): 3:53pm
I will not die by accident of any kind.
Amen.
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by three: 3:55pm
Who regulates the sanity and mental competence of Road Transporters?
How are passengers sure the man/woman driving them is physically and mentally competent?
FRSC you have tried but please #TryHARDER
1 Like
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by PigMeat: 3:55pm
sekxy:Shey u too reason am like that?
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by PigMeat: 3:55pm
sekxy:Shey u too reason am like that?
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Femich18(m): 3:58pm
veekid:Amin
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by temi4fash(m): 4:00pm
The enemy will not use me and my family to balance his account these year.
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Mechette(m): 4:01pm
Jossy4luv1:
Amen bloda
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by idupaul: 4:03pm
Not suprising, our roads are not safe
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by idupaul: 4:06pm
three:
That's the truth ,most Nigerians I have met don't even understand how a vehicle works at all let alone how to drive safely
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by shammah1(m): 4:10pm
May God almighty guide and protect us now and always. Amen
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by Seth474: 4:26pm
PigMeat:politisizing every thing
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by R2bees(m): 4:30pm
oohh my God.. which kind thing be nahh ..187?
|Re: 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC by udumosam23(m): 4:33pm
Who did the numbering and how? Because I'm even sure that not all accidents are captured.
Help!!!! I Got My Usa Visa / Toefl For Tier 4 Pbs / London Girl In Lagos For The First Time :)
Viewing this topic: EgunMogaji(m), Thugga, jammy12(m), mployer(m), Mumben(f), TTdouble, lekropasky(m), Odunharry(m), Allthingsbright, ableguy(m), sheantip(m), despam(m), Rehil(f), blinzho69(m), chidaddy1198(m), Emeritusseun(m), Lucasinho, ifyude(f), castANDbind, LdyR46, ayyumud(m), Shafiiimran99 and 17 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9