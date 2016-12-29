₦airaland Forum

Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by Islie: 3:42pm
• Cost of Brass project, gas trains scaled down

Ejiofor Alike


The chief executives of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Total and ENI are scheduled to meet early next month to decide the fate of the $15 billion Brass Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project located on Brass Island, Bayelsa State, THISDAY has learnt.

This is coming as uncertainty continues to loom over the fate of the $547 million already plunked into the Olokola LNG project situated on the border town between Ogun and Ondo States, following the withdrawal of the project’s shareholders and the recent decision by the NNPC to relocate its staff seconded to the project to Abuja.

THISDAY gathered that the shareholders of Brass LNG who have invested about $1 billion on early works, without signing a Final Investment Decision (FID), will meet in London between January 10 and 12, 2017 to take a decision on the multi-billion dollar project, whose FID has been kept in abeyance for a decade.

An official of one of the shareholders, who spoke to THISDAY on the condition of anonymity, maintained that the Brass LNG project remained on course and blamed the delay in signing the FID to the absence of political will on the part of the Goodluck Jonathan administration and what he called the protracted withdrawal of ConocoPhillips from the project.

According to him, the shareholders – NNPC, ENI, Total and ConocoPhillips – were at the point of signing the FID before the American oil major pulled out of Nigeria.

“It took them a very long time from the period they made the announcement to the period they finally pulled out, because they were looking for investors who will buy their oilfields in Nigeria and their 17 per cent stake in Brass LNG. When they found Oando, the company could only buy their oilfields
immediately. So, their withdrawal was very protracted and this affected the Brass project,” he explained.

“Again, we were to use ConocoPhillip’s cascade technology to build the plant. When they pulled out, they dragged their feet before they agreed to give us the licence to use the technology. Even when they agreed, they said that they would not be held responsible if anything happens to the plant in the course of using their technology,” he added.

The official, however, said the Brass LNG project remained on course, adding that LNG projects were viable. “You will recall that Nigeria LNG bailed out the federal government.

“The Brass project is viable but the past administration lacked the political will to pursue the FID. We are hopeful that Brass will go forward.

“The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu secured $80 billion funding from the Chinese and Indians and we are hopeful that Brass will benefit from this funding.

“We have done a lot of optimisation in Brass. We have reconstituted our team and changed ConocoPhillip’s model and we are now using the Nigeria LNG model.

“Our technology now is APCI technology used in building Nigeria LNG. The Managing Director is now from ENI. We have scaled down the cost from the initial $15 billion; it is now affordable to the shareholders.

“We wanted to start with two trains but we have reduced it to one. The shareholders have also warehoused ConocoPhillip’s shares. And there is a political will on the part of the present administration. So, after the meeting next month, the shareholders will make a statement,” he added.

THISDAY, however, gathered that 58 of the 70 personnel of NNPC, who were seconded to Brass LNG, were recently recalled to Abuja, leaving only 12.
Similarly, NNPC has relocated its staff seconded to Olokola LNG to Abuja, following the withdrawal of all the shareholders from the project.

THISDAY learnt that since the withdrawal of Chevron (14.25 per cent); Shell (19.5 per cent) and BG (14.25 per cent) due to what the shareholders called “varying constraints”, NNPC, which holds 46.75 per cent of the project, has continued to sustain Olokola LNG by funding minimal activities.

A source at NNPC, who confirmed the relocation of its OKLNG staff to Abuja, told THISDAY that the project expenses since inception amounted to about $547 million.

“This includes $4.5 million proposed for the 2016 work programme and budget, which is 100 per cent funded by the NNPC,” he said.

“OKLNG proposed a budget of $12.5 million for 2016 but with the relocation of OKLNG staff to Abuja, the budget was revised downwards to $4.5 million to reflect minimal activities while operating from Abuja,” he added.

According to him, with the withdrawal of the shareholders and the relocation of staff, there is uncertainty over the fate of the $547 million spent on site preparation and early works.

Brass LNG and OKLNG were conceived by the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2005 to boost gas supply to both domestic and export markets.


http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2016/12/29/investors-meet-in-january-on-brass-lng-uncertainty-looms-over-oklng/

Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by INTROVERT(f): 4:13pm
An official of one of the shareholders, who spoke to THISDAY on the condition of anonymity, maintained that the Brass LNG project remained on course and blamed the delay in signing the FID to the absence of political will on the part of the Goodluck Jonathan administration and what he called the protracted withdrawal of ConocoPhillips from the project.

grin grin grin grin grin grin



Babas body language should have put the deal back on track or maybe he worsened it by being oil minister himself..... Who knows? grin

Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by MrPresident1: 4:14pm
Make dem sell am naw grin white elephant project everywhere angry
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by SexyNairalander: 4:15pm
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by iyzeek: 4:15pm
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by sheedy407(m): 4:15pm
Hope is not propaganda?

We need results
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by ofesko121(m): 4:15pm
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by cnnamoko(m): 4:15pm
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by itskings1: 4:16pm
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by sko(m): 4:17pm
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by ndcide(m): 4:17pm
When you see a report that is all about politics, you'll easily know.
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by Sirjohn84(m): 4:18pm
Fingerz crossed watching with my bittercola
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by Realdeals(m): 4:20pm
It is obvious that the immediate past administration left Nigeria on the brink.

Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by Inception(m): 4:21pm
Nigeria!
Na wa.

Even what gives us the ability to breathe, we cannot sustain!

I keep on saying this :It easy to plant apples in Planet Venus than for any viable business to survive the economic and climate of Nigeria!

Why do we keep on doing this to ourselves?
BTW, what is Buhari doing as the Minister of petroleum?
that man should get out that position and give free hand to Kachikwu for Christ sake!
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by three: 4:22pm
Realdeals:
It is obvious that the immediate past administration left Nigeria on the brink.

Excuse me but 19 months later and Nigeria is still on 'the Brink'


APC spent fifteen years to come up with this misfit government?

Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by Billyonaire: 4:27pm
Na only problems we dey hear. When you people are sharing the money we are not informed.
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by chimhigher(m): 4:29pm
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by sakalisis(m): 4:29pm
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by oduastates: 4:30pm
Realdeals:
It is obvious that the immediate past administration left Nigeria on the brink.

Yep.
Than Jonathan was a mistake of the highest order.
He could easily have built 5 of those with the kinds of money Nigeria made with a lot of change to spare
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by bonechamberlain(m): 4:33pm
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by OkoYibo: 4:34pm
INTROVERT:

An official of one of the shareholders, who spoke to THISDAY on the condition of anonymity, maintained that the Brass LNG project remained on course and blamed the delay in signing the FID to the absence of political will on the part of the Goodluck Jonathan administration and what he called the protracted withdrawal of ConocoPhillips from the project.

grin grin grin grin grin grin

Babas body language should have put the deal back on track or maybe he worsened it by being oil minister himself..... Who knows? grin

If GEJ had done what was required of him the project would have been completed.

If that project had been completed, by now, you might have had a job.

If you had a job, you won't be coming online, fighting for FTC and advertising your foolishness for the world to see.

You clearly saw that it was the impotence of GEJ that stalled the project and you're here, calling Bubu like a baby deprived of motherly care and shining teeth like the head of a roasted goat.
Re: Investors Meet In January On Brass LNG, Uncertainty Looms Over OKLNG by INTROVERT(f): 4:45pm
OkoYibo:


If GEJ had done what was required of him the project would have been completed.

If that project had been completed, by now, you might have had a job.

If you had a job, you won't be coming online, fighting for FTC and advertising your foolishness for the world to see.

You clearly saw that it was the impotence of GEJ that stalled the project and you're here, calling Bubu like a baby deprived of motherly care and shining teeth like the head of a roasted goat.



Lol grin grin grin grin grin grin

