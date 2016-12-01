₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by emassflourish(m): 4:03pm
File photo for illustration
Lagos – A 33-year-old man, Kema Akejelu on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court accused of beating up his wife and throwing her off a storey building.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/man-throws-wife-off-storey-building/
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by Oyind17: 4:05pm
Devil is at it again
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by AntiWailer: 4:05pm
50,000 bail for attempted murder ?
our justice system is sick
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by SexyNairalander: 4:13pm
booked
check my signature
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by wydmag(m): 4:15pm
Two count charge is even small! Even if it is an aggravated assault, #50k is too small for a bail out, what if the wife died during the ordeal
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by Khd95(m): 4:15pm
Afonja nd wickedness
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by Franky826(m): 4:16pm
Where is your empirical evidence?
How can a Chinese be falling off a building in Nigeria and CCTV camera capture am
Op be kyaful
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by dyangprof(m): 4:44pm
AntiWailer:
very sick indeed.
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by nepapole(m): 5:08pm
Franky826:I tire no be small.
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by EVILFOREST: 6:30pm
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by Tjohnnay: 7:28pm
Mmmm
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by Rita1982(f): 7:28pm
Jesus..this is so shocking
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by DirtyGold: 7:28pm
That dude sure has a Ph.D in vexology and Oghenekvewe must surely be a hand full too...
What's tha business?
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by FisifunKododada: 7:29pm
blood of Obatala and the sperm of Jesus!!!
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by megrimor(m): 7:29pm
Lagos is a no man's land.
Likewise that storey building
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by Nixiepie(f): 7:29pm
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by Chuvin22(m): 7:29pm
When devil wan punish you, e go just put one yeye woman for ur life.
But the man sef too over-react.
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by emmypong(m): 7:29pm
K
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by damton(m): 7:29pm
Horrendous
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by Jameskelvin(m): 7:30pm
Afonjas and crime..sb help with that j.zuma meme
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by ringi82(m): 7:30pm
Its called Post recessive effect..
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by Lincoln275(m): 7:30pm
ds one gidi gan ooo
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by crisycent: 7:31pm
Kema Akejelu......na dem!!!!
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by scarypants: 7:31pm
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by stexsy(m): 7:31pm
Franky826:i swear you never read that post, you just rushed to comment, if not you would seen the "file photo for illustration by the side of the photo.
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by bebe2(f): 7:31pm
Illustration indeeed
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by Floxyluv(f): 7:32pm
Evil everywhere
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by Olasco93: 7:32pm
As I saw the Name of the Aunty, I just remember "It's their work ooo...". That name and the likes can Course for Africa. Above all, the Ogbeni took it too personal and oddorrifferrously. If na my fatherland, Yanky, he for start new year inside Foreign Kirikiri. Inshort, he need a pot of Plastic rice and raw source...
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by Pavore9: 7:32pm
I believe they are no living under the same roof!
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by mytime24(f): 7:34pm
Evil
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by Ezedon(m): 7:34pm
Na Joke
|Re: Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos by Mechette(m): 7:35pm
FisifunKododada:
Bros dnt be foolish to joke wit name,be wise [color=#000099][/color]
