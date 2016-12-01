Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Throws His Wife Off A Storey Building In Lagos (4144 Views)

Lagos – A 33-year-old man, Kema Akejelu on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court accused of beating up his wife and throwing her off a storey building.



The accused, a carpenter, who resides at Seun Nwachi St., Idimu, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault.



The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha told the court that the offence was committed on Nov. 13 at the accused’s residence during a fight between the accused and his wife, Oghenekvewe over her coming back home late.



“The accused beat up his wife and pushed her from a storey building which caused her two ankles to dislocate, ” he said.



The offences contravened Sections 170 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty, and the Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum. She adjourned the case to Feb. 15, for mention. (NAN)

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/man-throws-wife-off-storey-building/

Devil is at it again

50,000 bail for attempted murder ?



our justice system is sick 3 Likes

Two count charge is even small! Even if it is an aggravated assault, #50k is too small for a bail out, what if the wife died during the ordeal 3 Likes

Afonja nd wickedness 3 Likes



Where is your empirical evidence?



How can a Chinese be falling off a building in Nigeria and CCTV camera capture am



Mmmm

Jesus..this is so shocking

That dude sure has a Ph.D in vexology and Oghenekvewe must surely be a hand full too...



What's tha business?

blood of Obatala and the sperm of Jesus!!!

Lagos is a no man's land.



Likewise that storey building

When devil wan punish you, e go just put one yeye woman for ur life.

But the man sef too over-react.

K

Horrendous

Afonjas and crime..sb help with that j.zuma meme 2 Likes

Its called Post recessive effect..

ds one gidi gan ooo

Kema Akejelu......na dem!!!! 1 Like

Illustration indeeed 1 Like

Evil everywhere

As I saw the Name of the Aunty, I just remember "It's their work ooo...". That name and the likes can Course for Africa. Above all, the Ogbeni took it too personal and oddorrifferrously. If na my fatherland, Yanky, he for start new year inside Foreign Kirikiri. Inshort, he need a pot of Plastic rice and raw source...

I believe they are no living under the same roof!

Evil

Na Joke