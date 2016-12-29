₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by alfa2016: 4:18pm
Actor Richard Mofe Damijo -RMD in a new post has showered praises on his Wife Jumobi nee Adegbesan on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.
He wrote:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOmv5i-h_GR/?hl=en
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by INTROVERT(f): 4:18pm
Ok
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by SexyNairalander: 4:20pm
INTROVERT:you are faster than your shadow
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Janetessy(f): 5:40pm
Wow
Cute couple
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by emmydollars4life(m): 5:41pm
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Life4Varnity: 5:41pm
2tc
Space resrved
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by myfantasies(f): 5:41pm
Lovely couple
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by 2people(m): 5:42pm
ok
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Kbantin: 5:42pm
im number 4 to comment..am comin back
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by lexyman(m): 5:42pm
This lady used to be a presenter some years back God will continue to bless your union sir
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by lawrenzi(m): 5:43pm
RMD i am soo happy for you, may God Continue to bless your marriage...
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by gurunlocker: 5:43pm
He's got a beautiful wife
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by SWORD419: 5:43pm
from the pic, i thought it was thier 25th anniversary, gotcha marry Early
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by dukeolumde(m): 5:43pm
Nice smile
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by prettythicksme(f): 5:43pm
My crush
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Toks2008(m): 5:44pm
This is the type of pics I love to see and not the overrated boring prewedding pics.
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by food4otukotu(m): 5:44pm
nice one
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by bejeria101(m): 5:45pm
She was the hottest thing AIT had bak in the days. RMD startd to date her when he lost his wife to cancer. Happy couple
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by maysimsimple(m): 5:46pm
How I wished I found someone to love, even for my excesses. Happy wedding anniversary sir. Remember watching jumobi on ait back in d days.
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by FisifunKododada: 5:46pm
you want to be successful in this life? Marry a Yoruba woman
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Bisjosh(f): 5:46pm
I remember when stella tried and tried
The wife is really a patient person
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by itzwell(f): 5:46pm
Api wedding anniversary to dem
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by yekparikpa(m): 5:46pm
It's funny how time flies. Jumobi!
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by oziohu13(f): 5:47pm
Congratulations.
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Life4Varnity: 5:47pm
[quote author=Kbantin post=52365874]im number 4 to comment..am comin back[/quote
OK good
You are still following me on the commenting shiit
No just go do press up o the day way u go be FTC
abi u think say dem dey give recharge card ni
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by iamdannyfc(m): 5:47pm
jah bless u
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by adebayo201: 5:51pm
FisifunKododada:Daddy Showkey
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Pavore9: 5:52pm
SWORD419:
RMD was a widower before marrying Jumoke.
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:52pm
Very romantic
You want to remain sane Then...
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by itskings1: 5:54pm
Why does DSTV advertise DSTV on DSTV for people with DSTV to get DSTV??
IG: itskings9
|Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Dsrooftiles: 5:58pm
Chaiiii 16th year No be joke oooo
