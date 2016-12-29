₦airaland Forum

RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by alfa2016: 4:18pm
Actor Richard Mofe Damijo -RMD in a new post has showered praises on his Wife Jumobi nee Adegbesan on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

He wrote:


"Jumobi to the world, Aabike to me. The mother of my kids, love of my life, my rock, my shield, my baby, my woman, my everything. I want to say thank you but that's not enough, I want to say I love you that's still not enough, I want to say God bless you and that also seems inadequate for all you have been to me and the kids.

You have kept me grounded, loved me unconditionally, prayed with me and for me and gone without to ensure I shine. You know how when close friends and family ask "How is bros?" and you respond with "He's there, I still haven't killed him in his sleep yet" they laugh at the humour but I smile with admiration because I know the truth. The truth is that you have consistently tolerated me and all my excesses and for that I am extremely grateful.

I don't know how I would have done all I have done and I'm doing without your support.

Thank you for deliberately taking a back seat to make me shine.

You know baby, God has put to shame those who said we wouldn't last. It's amazing how far we have come. 16years and counting ain't bad is it now?

Yea, I know they are not enough but I'll still go ahead and say THANK YOU, I LOVE YOU and GOD BLESS YOU my ABK. Happy wedding anniversary baby."


Just like yesterday when they got married and Jumobi left AIT(Lunch Break). How time flies!
Happy Anniversary to the Damijos. Wish them many more beautiful years.


https://www.instagram.com/p/BOmv5i-h_GR/?hl=en

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by INTROVERT(f): 4:18pm
Ok

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by SexyNairalander: 4:20pm
INTROVERT:
Ok
you are faster than your shadow

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Janetessy(f): 5:40pm
Wow




Cute couple
Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by emmydollars4life(m): 5:41pm
grin
Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Life4Varnity: 5:41pm
2tc


Space resrved
Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by myfantasies(f): 5:41pm
Lovely couple
Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by 2people(m): 5:42pm
ok

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Kbantin: 5:42pm
im number 4 to comment..am comin back
Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by lexyman(m): 5:42pm
This lady used to be a presenter some years back God will continue to bless your union sir

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by lawrenzi(m): 5:43pm
RMD i am soo happy for you, may God Continue to bless your marriage...
Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by gurunlocker: 5:43pm
He's got a beautiful wife

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by SWORD419: 5:43pm
from the pic, i thought it was thier 25th anniversary, gotcha marry Early
Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by dukeolumde(m): 5:43pm
Nice smile grin grin grin grin

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by prettythicksme(f): 5:43pm
My crush kiss kiss

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Toks2008(m): 5:44pm
This is the type of pics I love to see and not the overrated boring prewedding pics.

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by food4otukotu(m): 5:44pm
nice one

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by bejeria101(m): 5:45pm
She was the hottest thing AIT had bak in the days. RMD startd to date her when he lost his wife to cancer. Happy couple

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by maysimsimple(m): 5:46pm
How I wished I found someone to love, even for my excesses. Happy wedding anniversary sir. Remember watching jumobi on ait back in d days.
Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by FisifunKododada: 5:46pm
cheesy you want to be successful in this life? Marry a Yoruba woman cheesy

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Bisjosh(f): 5:46pm
grin

I remember when stella tried and tried
The wife is really a patient person kiss

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by itzwell(f): 5:46pm
Api wedding anniversary to dem
Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by yekparikpa(m): 5:46pm
It's funny how time flies. Jumobi!
Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by oziohu13(f): 5:47pm
Congratulations.
Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Life4Varnity: 5:47pm
[quote author=Kbantin post=52365874]im number 4 to comment..am comin back[/quote

OK good

You are still following me on the commenting shiit

No just go do press up o the day way u go be FTC

abi u think say dem dey give recharge card ni
Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by iamdannyfc(m): 5:47pm
jah bless u
Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by adebayo201: 5:51pm
FisifunKododada:
cheesy you want to be successful in this life? Marry a Yoruba woman cheesy
Daddy Showkey

cool

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Pavore9: 5:52pm
SWORD419:
from the pic, i thought it was thier 25th anniversary, gotcha marry Early

RMD was a widower before marrying Jumoke.
Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:52pm
Very romantic kiss kiss kiss
You want to remain sane Then...

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by itskings1: 5:54pm
Why does DSTV advertise DSTV on DSTV for people with DSTV to get DSTV??








IG: itskings9

Re: RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary by Dsrooftiles: 5:58pm
Chaiiii 16th year No be joke oooo

