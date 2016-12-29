Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript (7840 Views)

A few hours ago, in a video published on youtube published by Politics Nigeria , the Canadian sisters are seen admitting to being the owners of damaging website, NaijaGistLive.com.



They apologized to Mr. Otedola and his family and also other petitioners they had written damaging stories about.



The sisters were heard saying;



''We apologize to Femi Otedola and family, especially his wife and children, all the other people and every other petitioners. We created a platform called NaijaGistLive.com and .co, where people can send it stories, close friends or associates of people being written about. The intention was not to hurt anyone or to extort anyone as we have not received any money from this website. The money went to Babatunde Oyebode of Hustle Ink. We are again very sorry and we ensure all other petitioner that we will not have any affiliation or whatsoever with this website or any other website that has to do with this. We promise not to say anything of the contrary to what we are saying now, we volunteered to make this video and not under duress as we are aware of the damages done to people.”





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdAWeGYJTnA



The intention was not to hurt anyone or to extort anyone as we have not received any money from this website. The money went to Babatunde Oyebode of Hustle Ink.



Who do they think they are fooling? Are they trying to tell us they are bakers to someone like Babatunde Oyebode and his cohorts without eating their own bread ?



They were very lucky to have met the right people. Some wealthy Nigerian men would have used them for rituals. What we'll be talking about is some missing Indian sisters

I wonder if this guy in this picture is still alive now

I always say this, you allow anyone blackmail you, they'll keep coming back for more. You'll never get off of them. It's better to face them and live with whatever consequences that comes. I love how he called their bluff and subsequently dealt with them. Nice one Otedola

Lol... These girls are professional ashewos who came to naija to hustle. They fu¢ked around for cash and instead of them to invest into other online things, they decided to blackmail one of the craftiest men in Nigeria. They saw other people and went for the yoruba Devil himself. Fine boy, pink lips, billionaire in dollars yoruba demon. That is the devil they decided to tax lmao. Not knowing that he has experience in destroying careers of politicians that decide to overstep their boundaries (lawan I see you). I hope theyDeport these hoes, taking scarce resources from our unilag and lasu babes.... Abeg nairaland borrow me that Lil Wayne meme shouting olosho

Otedola, my role model.







Money Power & Respect. Otedola, my role model. Dealing with bitches since 1890

I visited that Website once, and my people you know what?





I HAVE NEVER EVER IN MY ENTIRE LIFE SEEN HUNDREDS OF JOBLESS PEOPLE GATHER IN ONE SINGLE ENVIRONMENT TALKING AND WANTING TO HEAR GIST ABOUT OTHER. ITCHING TO HEAR STORIES OF PEOPLE WHO DO NOT KNOW IF YOU EXIST.



I WEEPED FOR THE FUTURE OF MAJORITY OF THE NIGERIAN YOUTHS WHO ENGAGE IN MEANINGLESS ACTIVITIES IN THE PRIME OF THEIR LIVES. A TIME THAT OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND THEM AND WITH LOT OF ENERGY.



MAJORITY OF GIRLS ON THAT SITE ACCORDING TO WHAT I HEARD ARE FELLOW OLOSHOS.

