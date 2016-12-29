₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by itsdumebi(m): 5:54pm
The Matharoo sisters (Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo) have apologized to victims of their website, ''Naijagistlive.com'' and ''Naijagistlive.co''.
A few hours ago, in a video published on youtube published by Politics Nigeria , the Canadian sisters are seen admitting to being the owners of damaging website, NaijaGistLive.com.
They apologized to Mr. Otedola and his family and also other petitioners they had written damaging stories about.
The sisters were heard saying;
''We apologize to Femi Otedola and family, especially his wife and children, all the other people and every other petitioners. We created a platform called NaijaGistLive.com and .co, where people can send it stories, close friends or associates of people being written about. The intention was not to hurt anyone or to extort anyone as we have not received any money from this website. The money went to Babatunde Oyebode of Hustle Ink. We are again very sorry and we ensure all other petitioner that we will not have any affiliation or whatsoever with this website or any other website that has to do with this. We promise not to say anything of the contrary to what we are saying now, we volunteered to make this video and not under duress as we are aware of the damages done to people.”
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdAWeGYJTnA
http://politicsngr.com/matharoo-sisters-apologize-trying-blackmail-femi-otedola/
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by angelTI(f): 6:10pm
Beautiful ladies
Only God knows if the apology was real or they were cajoled into doing it
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by FisifunKododada: 6:13pm
u na neva c sumchin: in 9ja da rich man is God
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by Hardewarlee(m): 6:16pm
All the best
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by Cadamlk: 6:17pm
The intention was not to hurt anyone or to extort anyone as we have not received any money from this website. The money went to Babatunde Oyebode of Hustle Ink.
Who do they think they are fooling? Are they trying to tell us they are bakers to someone like Babatunde Oyebode and his cohorts without eating their own bread ?
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by veekid(m): 6:17pm
look at that fine gyal
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by AbuHammaad: 6:18pm
They were very lucky to have met the right people. Some wealthy Nigerian men would have used them for rituals. What we'll be talking about is some missing Indian sisters
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by SexyNairalander: 6:18pm
booked
I wonder if this guy in this picture is still alive now
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by Agulimah: 6:18pm
see apologies
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by KINGwax007(m): 6:20pm
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by Lasskeey: 6:20pm
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by zicoraads(m): 6:20pm
Nice one Otedola I always say this, you allow anyone blackmail you, they'll keep coming back for more. You'll never get off of them. It's better to face them and live with whatever consequences that comes. I love how he called their bluff and subsequently dealt with them.
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by spartan117(m): 6:20pm
Zzzzzz
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by Greedgod: 6:20pm
If only dem fit gime 10million cedis to make an apology #some are lucky
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by seXytOhbAd(m): 6:20pm
Lol... These girls are professional ashewos who came to naija to hustle. They fu¢ked around for cash and instead of them to invest into other online things, they decided to blackmail one of the craftiest men in Nigeria. They saw other people and went for the yoruba Devil himself. Fine boy, pink lips, billionaire in dollars yoruba demon. That is the devil they decided to tax lmao. Not knowing that he has experience in destroying careers of politicians that decide to overstep their boundaries (lawan I see you). I hope theyDeport these hoes, taking scarce resources from our unilag and lasu babes.... Abeg nairaland borrow me that Lil Wayne meme shouting olosho
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by maberry(m): 6:20pm
This una apology no change anything
Una own done set finish
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by daddyyo(m): 6:21pm
vvvvv
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by DonaldGenes(m): 6:21pm
They are beautiful.Don't know if they married or not and a single niqqah Like me wouldn't mind having one
By the way, I hope Otedola will kindly accept their Apologies....
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by efizzymanizzy: 6:21pm
MMM should come and apologize also.
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by SafeDavid(m): 6:21pm
Money
Power
&
Respect.
Otedola, my role model.
Dealing with bitches since 1890
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by ForgetJoorh(f): 6:21pm
b
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by ominilongest(m): 6:21pm
SexyNairalander:..eleyi loud gan o..rip man
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:22pm
Lolz...una never see chumchin!!
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by soath(m): 6:23pm
Life's simple
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by freesinzu(m): 6:25pm
SexyNairalander:I doubt it
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by freshkik(m): 6:26pm
Please some1 shld help me out, who are these ppl?
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by Ask4Info: 6:27pm
I visited that Website once, and my people you know what?
I HAVE NEVER EVER IN MY ENTIRE LIFE SEEN HUNDREDS OF JOBLESS PEOPLE GATHER IN ONE SINGLE ENVIRONMENT TALKING AND WANTING TO HEAR GIST ABOUT OTHER. ITCHING TO HEAR STORIES OF PEOPLE WHO DO NOT KNOW IF YOU EXIST.
I WEEPED FOR THE FUTURE OF MAJORITY OF THE NIGERIAN YOUTHS WHO ENGAGE IN MEANINGLESS ACTIVITIES IN THE PRIME OF THEIR LIVES. A TIME THAT OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND THEM AND WITH LOT OF ENERGY.
MAJORITY OF GIRLS ON THAT SITE ACCORDING TO WHAT I HEARD ARE FELLOW OLOSHOS.
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by Pavore9: 6:28pm
SexyNairalander:
Even to release his corpse to his family will be difficult!
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by manikspears: 6:29pm
SexyNairalander:The person that took the picture life no bother you?
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by SexyNairalander: 6:30pm
Pavore9:
|Re: Video : Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript by SexyNairalander: 6:32pm
manikspears:them fit mercy for am
