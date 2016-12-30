Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) (4036 Views)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVeB4_cYyHY



A VISIT TO CALABAR...... WATCH DAVIDO VISIT TO CALABAR AS HE HAVE FUN







More

More,,

Then no get yacht sef

bizzybody 1 Like





At least he wasn't the one who keep robbing these hoes azzes..



Na underage girls be this now

Later someone will come and tell me that this guy is OK....

E be like say Davido village people don use him brain take dey play Ludo..



Space between you and common sense.. 2 Likes

see person wife dem finger 1 Like

total rubbish, fantastic nonsense,



hoes will always behave like one 1 Like 1 Share

I think this guy is obviously on drugs

THE RATE AT WHICH OLOSHOISM IS NOW PROUDLY DISPLAYED ONLINE IS ALARMING ! 2 Likes

beautiful asses



I like everything about this pictures 1 Like

dis is just d most studidest....ooops myd my english tin av eva seen.

Some women are annoyingly cheap. 3 Likes 2 Shares

and these ones bf go dey think say dem get gf... shior! these hoes aint loyal...

Expired things

Calabar, my dream 'retirement' city

Smellymouth:

Dear Lord, please I don't want baby girls! 2 Likes

And when person call them ashawo, dem go vex.



All I see are prostitutes shaking their small small yansh for niggas who only care about fvcking them and moving on.



Just feeling sorry for guys who end up marrying such ladies.



Oloshos make una recieve sense inside this new year wey dey come so.

Some people are extremely poor because all they have is money.......





Ha

And dis poo made FP I give up on d mod d@ brot dis 2 d FP

Calabar again? Wait, is Calabar like Nigeria's Las Vagas?

How we relate to senseless post

U

Please Where Is That Hand Entering?? @ the 4th pix........