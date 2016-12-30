₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,985 members, 3,281,842 topics. Date: Friday, 30 December 2016 at 10:17 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) (4036 Views)
Tekno Having Fun In A Strip Club As Strippers Twerk For Him(pics/video) / Kcee Flaunts His N30Million Diamond Wrist Watch (Pics, Video) / Photos From Davido’s Visit To Adeleke University Owned By Super Rich Dad. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by 9jaCelebsVids: 8:20am
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVeB4_cYyHY
A VISIT TO CALABAR...... WATCH DAVIDO VISIT TO CALABAR AS HE HAVE FUN
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-8NPDDJlO0
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by 9jaCelebsVids: 8:20am
More
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by 9jaCelebsVids: 8:20am
More,,
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by INTROVERT(f): 8:20am
Then no get yacht sef
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by deb303(f): 8:21am
bizzybody
1 Like
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by TrapQueen77(f): 8:25am
At least he wasn't the one who keep robbing these hoes azzes..
He's good
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by divinehand2003(m): 8:26am
Na underage girls be this now
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by giftedheart1(m): 8:32am
Later someone will come and tell me that this guy is OK....
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by Smellymouth: 8:32am
E be like say Davido village people don use him brain take dey play Ludo..
Space between you and common sense..
2 Likes
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by segebase(m): 8:34am
see person wife dem finger
1 Like
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by comradespade(m): 8:44am
total rubbish, fantastic nonsense,
hoes will always behave like one
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by phlamesG(m): 8:57am
I think this guy is obviously on drugs
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by Rapsowdee01(m): 9:04am
THE RATE AT WHICH OLOSHOISM IS NOW PROUDLY DISPLAYED ONLINE IS ALARMING !
2 Likes
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by LifeofAirforce1: 9:10am
beautiful asses
I like everything about this pictures
1 Like
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by Megilicious(f): 9:27am
dis is just d most studidest....ooops myd my english tin av eva seen.
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by shizzy7(f): 9:34am
Some women are annoyingly cheap.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by potbelly(m): 9:54am
and these ones bf go dey think say dem get gf... shior! these hoes aint loyal...
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by emynike2001(m): 10:03am
Expired things
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by nickxtra(m): 10:04am
Calabar, my dream 'retirement' city
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by seunny4lif(m): 10:04am
Smellymouth:
2 Likes
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by Zicoman78: 10:04am
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by TwoBottles: 10:04am
Dear Lord, please I don't want baby girls!
2 Likes
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by KenModi(m): 10:04am
And when person call them ashawo, dem go vex.
All I see are prostitutes shaking their small small yansh for niggas who only care about fvcking them and moving on.
Just feeling sorry for guys who end up marrying such ladies.
Oloshos make una recieve sense inside this new year wey dey come so.
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by bsaying(m): 10:04am
Some people are extremely poor because all they have is money.......
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by leksmedia: 10:04am
For your website design , blog design, Online branding, Social media management etc
Contact Leksmedia Concept www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by ajbf: 10:05am
Ha
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by oluwayimika123: 10:05am
And dis poo made FP I give up on d mod d@ brot dis 2 d FP
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by alexiej(m): 10:05am
Calabar again? Wait, is Calabar like Nigeria's Las Vagas?
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by mackmanuel: 10:06am
How we relate to senseless post
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by mackmanuel: 10:06am
U
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:06am
@ the 4th pix........ Please Where Is That Hand Entering??
|Re: Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) by mackmanuel: 10:07am
O
Friend Exposes Private Photos Of Her Friend Because Of Wedding / Photo: Alariwo Of Africa Shot By Armed Robbers In Ibadan / Beyonce Goes Br*less In Casual Wear | Photos
Viewing this topic: haryorbarmie83(m), AkumahTalk(m), DMerciful(m), lovingmum(f), amoduokoh(m), Eden007(m), Mcowubaba, Lekison(m), Lateefaje, EDUECO(m), Promise111(m), Ekun123, chiefbamo(m), myweb(m), Hysmady(m), Samelle(f), theceo1602(m), cecemat(m), dannyokec, akintho(m), powacon, Adopy, seemsnice, yemlas(m), mrdcai, Thehomemaker, Ekpesi, realteejay, lamah(m), Olu4all, yahussaini(m), HeGeMon(m), SammieLowkey(m), kjhova(m), lawdbreezy, tovia(f), sabazone, MONITZ, ionsman, mayysen, fortunes0215(m), Hiccups, Pritypussi(f), godwin8488, kennynelcon(m), olaoreawofele, jneutron4000, Innerkonsult, Aringon(m), Remily(m), Henrybright(m), canalily(m), beecity, Dalek(m), 2shur, dhebz2pon(m), Vilshow(m), Eaglemoney(m), Ochieman22(m), Lushka(m), mansaleh(m), bamsshegz8(m), coolesmile, creamylicious(f), Samuelaloneguy(m), kaybills(m), Yorisb, dikesax, SolutionsGuy, kayfrenzy, Julietogbo(f), uyicos, cutesmilez(m), dlawsamesq(m), tunde2222, HelpeeDeck(m), smarty562(m), Beranco, Okoya(f), imagyne2002(m), Mradebolahn, semac00(m), niyilagun(m), ezewudo(m), olyalby(m), nicason(m), georgebusuyi, bigsecsyde, Galaxie, kingjoe(m), ngolokante(m), eaziboi123, calyto, bellong, brownlord, IFEANNYI(m), pedroito, saviola77(m), ameezy(m), timfat, tinktanker, Femiii, bowee4u, febo15(m), megrimor(m), harry2ve(m), squaree, gabsea(m), admax(m), Cecegal, Rattle9, Chestar5(f), Obainono(m), Festy4u(m), iamphotoshoot(m), ADELEKEKA, r4roty(m), FarmManager, yakflowz(m), Louteelaw84, Freeko4(m), lacoach, computer0810, stefantobhy, Folafikemi(m), OrnamentOne, sweettease(f), webmaster3, benja3ad5, kurukusese, Austin234(m), Joehong(m), DANO1011(m), chaidavese, cigie(m), wickedboi, leksmedia, Deluxewize(m), gynax(m), freenature, czarr(m), SweetBanana, Thekillingjoke, CDon(m), asids55, misterkay(m), tbliss22, tiaragold(f), lilmax(m), baybeeboi, Oluwaseydex(m), beambally, Lilshesh(m), OmaniPadmeHum, Kfed4ril(m), philosopherking(m), nokiaba3(m), Damilare2025, austin4real(m), Ralie, BOJO123(m), magdalenegem, PASCALSILVA(m), Runaway, Geenosko, Bigwig1, Alphacrissy(m), Pascalin90, drunkpunk(m), Olodapsing(m), zicjoe(m), bogolobango(m), vigasimple(m), djbobby007, baaayloe(m), Uchezuruki(m), offshoreking, Bamoha(m), harykeh(f), infobiz9ja(m), TwentyOnePilots(m), sizzyhands47, cassyrooy(m), zubby55(m), matadonis, EmmaOgbu(m), dahprince007, jeffizy(m), olaplenty89(m), Orikinla1, Afrok(m), EWAagoyin(m), jacky101, dadabashua1(m), gabby1992(m), woflex(m), ishowdotgmail(m), drix128, superstarDikk(m), NwaEzefuNaMba(m), Unsad(m), surdik(m), olawaleplus(m), vampire2020, nattyok(f), diasporaman(m), JimmySnow, DREEZYDEE(m), destino24(m), Oyetboy(m), Joettti, elijah24(m), smartsammie(m), Kingobodi(m), kingwill2050, johndan102 and 285 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 35