Congrats on my first to comment I must make money, FTCCongrats on my first to comment

Truth be told money is good! 11 Likes 1 Share

what's wrong in giving scholarships? foolishness at its peak 56 Likes 2 Shares

E~MONEY ji si ike 12 Likes

How many SCHOLARSHIP you don give people, abi na your money....







Dis money wey dem dey spread to dis villagers go fit feed dem a day. Than for dem to waste em on GUCCI



40 Likes

I just don't like Kcee. But E-money is cool. Money must be made in this life 3 Likes

very crappy opinion you got there



and after the money don feed them for that day, what's next? wait for another arrival?



very crappy opinion you got there

nice one

and after the money don feed them for that day, what's next? wait for another arrival?

Omo your stupidity get swag

Video shoot!!!

hmm harrysong they ve gone to meet baba for u o 3 Likes

Kcee would do anything to stay relevant in the public eye 4 Likes 1 Share

Na so people dey take invite village winch without knowing. 13 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians are too fetish and diabolical, nothing would ever make me spray money in my village. I can buy you ten crates of beer but give you cash, no way 4 Likes

Instead of giving them fish to eat why not teach them how to fish then I will know you are a hero

Na so! Showman. Na make God bless our hustle I go pray o!





convert your logo into 3D with realistic lighting... ASAP!

Smh. We have a foolish MONEY culture. It's sad that they'd rather "spray the money"/show off than do something tangible, something that benefits the community. Someone went to club and blew 5 million Naira on drinks(no it's not my money) for what? To show off? To prove that "you're balling"? You'll wake up and piss it in the toilet, after that what's next? Imagine how many students you can sponsor, how many lives you can touch but nooooo you want to "pepper dem". Anyway what do I know .... 2 Likes

Why not build an industry and help the youths, instead of this. 1 Like

Omambala boiz..rich forever.

Village boys go be like "When I grow up, I want to be like that uncle that has fine big bear bear". 1 Like

A hospital, company, school or skills acquisition centre would have being better.....



Teach them how to fish. 1 Like