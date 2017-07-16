₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,841,455 members, 3,662,449 topics. Date: Sunday, 16 July 2017 at 10:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) (16322 Views)
Tiwa Savage & Husband Visit Their son & Davido's Daughter in School (pics,vid) / Flavour & Phyno In Their Village As They Celebrate With Masquerade - (pics,vid) / Iyanya,Kcee & E-money Hang Out Together,Show Off Their Swags(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by ShutdownBrown24(m): 4:34pm
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by ShutdownBrown24(m): 4:34pm
More
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by ShutdownBrown24(m): 4:34pm
More2
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by LOGDAN(m): 4:35pm
I must make money, FTC
Congrats on my first to comment
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by Khaliyah(m): 4:36pm
Ok
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by tyson99(m): 4:44pm
Truth be told money is good!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by lilmax(m): 4:47pm
what's wrong in giving scholarships? foolishness at its peak
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by 007Nasky(m): 5:01pm
Money dey find me...
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by ExpensiveG: 5:04pm
I only RUN come here,
to come check on AIRFORCE1 wether him dey for dey village bcuz na him MENTOR be dis
E~MONEY ji si ike
12 Likes
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by A3E84Y0(m): 5:07pm
Gud for them
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by ExpensiveG: 5:15pm
lilmax:
How many SCHOLARSHIP you don give people, abi na your money....
Dis money wey dem dey spread to dis villagers go fit feed dem a day. Than for dem to waste em on GUCCI
40 Likes
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by lofty900(m): 5:17pm
I just don't like Kcee. But E-money is cool. Money must be made in this life
3 Likes
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by lilmax(m): 5:19pm
ExpensiveG:very crappy opinion you got there
nice one
and after the money don feed them for that day, what's next? wait for another arrival?
Omo your stupidity get swag
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by KelvinKertz: 5:37pm
if am dere, all I need to do is pull him and have all d money to masef
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by NLProblemChild(m): 5:51pm
Video shoot!!!
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by boss1310(m): 6:17pm
hmm harrysong they ve gone to meet baba for u o
3 Likes
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by malificent(f): 6:34pm
Kcee would do anything to stay relevant in the public eye
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:54pm
owo po
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by kokoA(m): 7:14pm
Na so people dey take invite village winch without knowing.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by Piiko(m): 8:22pm
Nigerians are too fetish and diabolical, nothing would ever make me spray money in my village. I can buy you ten crates of beer but give you cash, no way
4 Likes
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by otodeluxe(m): 9:46pm
Instead of giving them fish to eat why not teach them how to fish then I will know you are a hero
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by jchioma: 9:48pm
Na so! Showman. Na make God bless our hustle I go pray o!
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by Pilot4Airbus(m): 9:48pm
Life is good when you get e money!!!
meanwhile.
convert your logo into 3D with realistic lighting... ASAP!
1 Like
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by Jaynom(m): 9:48pm
Smh. We have a foolish MONEY culture. It's sad that they'd rather "spray the money"/show off than do something tangible, something that benefits the community. Someone went to club and blew 5 million Naira on drinks(no it's not my money) for what? To show off? To prove that "you're balling"? You'll wake up and piss it in the toilet, after that what's next? Imagine how many students you can sponsor, how many lives you can touch but nooooo you want to "pepper dem". Anyway what do I know ....
2 Likes
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by AHCB: 9:48pm
Why not build an industry and help the youths, instead of this.
1 Like
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by LasGidiOwner: 9:49pm
Omambala boiz..rich forever.
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by muller101(m): 9:49pm
Make harrysong catch u
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by kkYEBO(m): 9:49pm
Eze ego
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by ikp120(m): 9:50pm
Village boys go be like "When I grow up, I want to be like that uncle that has fine big bear bear".
1 Like
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by tyconcepts(f): 9:50pm
A hospital, company, school or skills acquisition centre would have being better.....
Teach them how to fish.
1 Like
|Re: Kcee & E-money Visit Their Village & Spray Cash To Villagers (pics, Videos) by fabblog1900(m): 9:51pm
am dancing
PHOTOS: SEE The Top 10 EXPLICIT Nigerian Female Celebs Unclad Pictures Of 2013! / Adaeze Igwe-Yobo Now Proud Mother. / Picture Of Rick Rose In A Room Full Of Money.
Viewing this topic: d1ckr0man(m), chinwe18(f), engrdosmen01(m), Essquare(m), dbblessboy(m), Constance20(f), ableguy(m), jclassiq, melarneen, francoray(m), able24(m), ybahrbz91, urchhhhh, Vhalentino09(m), gabbywatch77, Aditueledumare(m), omotay12345(m), giftyechi, GT84(m), pizzy121(m), Chinedumsimpero, Ochuksbaba, matthew2120(m), prosperofficial(m), lordGrad, bejick(m), SirJonse(m), holuwashaun(m), Damilolasamuel, OGUAF(m), Patrickkay(m), LotannaOffia(m), Oye0404, pcagbaji(m), olisafincy(m), Aimwest(m), Macdawid(m), tonynino, martyns303(m), OfficialAwol(m), whytepawn1(m), MarcC, mekuilis(m), Homeboiy(m), oshibote1, remmybams, Uchwilliam(m), crypto2017(m), Kennyedmund, Bblessing37, Mrbigman1(m), Sylverbox(m), skillful01, otunba88(m), amnwa(m), silverdam(m), unclemayor(m), endeedike(m), Mavin1, mavenguru, Rattybuay(m), Drogo(m), linsco1256(m), mdokaba1(m), nmreports, Thisnut(m), ganja06(m), activities, simon2x1, prodigy24, 4dankey, Goldmann1, myners007, enfantdedieu, osazsky(m), abnur14(m), nasrijay, Dipville(m), jsnow90, AreaFada2 and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7