1. Warning triangle (c-caution)

2. Fire extinguisher

3. Jack

4. Spare tyre

5. First Aid kit

6. Wheel spanner

7. Water

8. Hydraulic

9. Transmission fluid

10. Torch light

11. Spare fan belt



Certain gadgets are expected to be carried in every vehicle at all times to meet the requirements of the law.

......well, wil put it in mind fan belt......well, wil put it in mind 10 Likes

ooh good

i see fp 1 Like 1 Share

First aid box? 16 Likes

Really?

Ok.

We will keep them handy.

Ok.

We will keep them handy.



*bathroom slippers.

*baton

*pen knife

Figure out what they're for...



That Acura _the ukwu of the car is everything.

If I say somebody should buy for me na, all these angry Nigerians will start saying I should buy for myself...mtcheeew. *spare cash*bathroom slippers.*baton*pen knifeFigure out what they're for...That Acura _the ukwu of the car is everything.If I say somebody should buy for me na, all these angry Nigerians will start saying I should buy for myself...mtcheeew. 20 Likes











All these sums up to money MtcheeeeeewwwAll these sums up to money

rope?

Fan belt sha?

ok

nice what of pump action? 4 Likes

If you carry all that with 5 passengers (+driver), hope they won't arrest somebody for overload? Cos naija matter na somehow o 6 Likes

RAZOR BLADE NKO 1 Like

nawa. wey man never see money chop.

And a cutlass 1 Like

What's the penalty for not having any or all of the items listed?

EVEN IF YOU HAVE ALL OF THEM COMPLETE, THEY WILL STILL FIND FAULT... NIGERIAN POLICE, FRSC AND V.I.O GET DIFFERENT STRATEGY TO COLLECT MONEY JOR 8 Likes

Very good. Don't forget to take N500.









For police. 3 Likes

Why they no add double barren there. Sometimes it's useful. 2 Likes

And Guns.....God, we so need Guns,guns,guns right now...And weed.

.

What of Spare gala and la-casera...... 3 Likes 1 Share

Really @ the bolded!? But why dem no add spare timing belt, spare serpentine belt and spare hospital bed Really @ the bolded!? But why dem no add spare timing belt, spare serpentine belt and spare hospital bed 4 Likes

Do FRSC have these items in their rickety cars? 27 Likes







Double wah?

nifemi25:

Why they no add double barren there. Sometimes it's useful. Shey na pure water or bottled waterDouble wah?

the range make sense

Water for what? Water for what?

why is the picx of my house and cars uploaded up there. why is the picx of my house and cars uploaded up there. 4 Likes