|11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by AutoJoshNG: 9:36am
Certain gadgets are expected to be carried in every vehicle at all times to meet the requirements of the law. These include:
1. Warning triangle (c-caution)
2. Fire extinguisher
3. Jack
4. Spare tyre
5. First Aid kit
6. Wheel spanner
7. Water
8. Hydraulic
9. Transmission fluid
10. Torch light
11. Spare fan belt
https://autojosh.com/vehicle-checklist/
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by temmyt20(m): 9:39am
fan belt......well, wil put it in mind
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by saxwizard(m): 9:41am
ooh good
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by klassykute(m): 9:43am
i see fp
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by Logician: 9:44am
First aid box?
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by Fogman(m): 9:46am
Really?
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by Flexherbal(m): 10:27am
Ok.
We will keep them handy.
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by Flexherbal(m): 10:27am
Ok.
We will keep them handy.
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by PaperLace: 11:30am
*spare cash
*bathroom slippers.
*baton
*pen knife
Figure out what they're for...
That Acura _the ukwu of the car is everything.
If I say somebody should buy for me na, all these angry Nigerians will start saying I should buy for myself...mtcheeew.
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by Janetessy(f): 12:22pm
Mtcheeeeeewww
All these sums up to money
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by jericco1(m): 12:23pm
rope?
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by dayleke(m): 12:23pm
Fan belt sha?
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by superfelix: 12:23pm
ok
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by recievesense: 12:23pm
nice what of pump action?
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by blackberlin: 12:23pm
If you carry all that with 5 passengers (+driver), hope they won't arrest somebody for overload? Cos naija matter na somehow o
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by kwyllancy: 12:25pm
RAZOR BLADE NKO
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by ednut1(m): 12:26pm
nawa. wey man never see money chop.
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by eddyslim(m): 12:26pm
And a cutlass
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by sekem: 12:26pm
What's the penalty for not having any or all of the items listed?
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by dessyhandsum2: 12:26pm
EVEN IF YOU HAVE ALL OF THEM COMPLETE, THEY WILL STILL FIND FAULT... NIGERIAN POLICE, FRSC AND V.I.O GET DIFFERENT STRATEGY TO COLLECT MONEY JOR
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by deebrain(m): 12:27pm
Very good. Don't forget to take N500.
For police.
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by nifemi25(m): 12:27pm
Why they no add double barren there. Sometimes it's useful.
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by ichidodo(m): 12:27pm
And Guns.....God, we so need Guns,guns,guns right now...And weed.
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by palsenator(m): 12:27pm
.
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by ehissi(m): 12:28pm
What of Spare gala and la-casera......
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by nanizle(m): 12:28pm
AutoJoshNG:
Really @ the bolded!? But why dem no add spare timing belt, spare serpentine belt and spare hospital bed
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by Omoakinsuyi(m): 12:28pm
Do FRSC have these items in their rickety cars?
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by Akinlekanwr(m): 12:28pm
Shey na pure water or bottled water
Double wah?
nifemi25:
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by lilmax(m): 12:28pm
the range make sense
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by redcliff: 12:29pm
AutoJoshNG:
Water for what?
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by samuel051(m): 12:29pm
why is the picx of my house and cars uploaded up there.
|Re: 11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC by hotspec(m): 12:30pm
This could mean a lot especially to d long distance drivers
