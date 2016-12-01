₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by iliyande(m): 12:30pm
At least 15 Boko Haram fighters were killed in Borno on Friday as Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and Boko Haram terrorists engaged in prolonged fierce battle in Borno State.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/219232-breaking-many-feared-dead-nigerian-troops-boko-haram-battle-borno.html
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by ishowdotgmail(m): 12:37pm
Is this incident after they declared Boko haram over?
Modified:
We don enter one chance aswear... people, let's endure till 2019 please
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by dazy2(m): 12:40pm
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by naughtysneh: 12:41pm
FCT VERY CLOSE
THE GUYS ABOVE UNA PAPA
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by clevadani: 12:41pm
It seems like we are truly winning the war. If na before, we would be hearing news like Boko Haram attacked a military barrack and disarmed all the soldiers.
No need to arrest any terrorist, just pass judgement on them on the spot and let them go to their paradise and enjoy their 72virgins.
God bless the Nigerian Army.
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Janetessy(f): 12:41pm
HmmMMM
But they said boko haram is over
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by datopaper(m): 12:41pm
Why is Nigeria Army and APC government are fielding Nigerians...
What did I just heard, it happen in borno today or is it last year. With all these talk " we have defeat them technically, or later army has taken last strong hold of boko haram.
I believe them before, but now I am in doub...
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by ItzHoludex(m): 12:41pm
hhhmmmm
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by iamawara(m): 12:41pm
Same boko that was defeated on Twitter and on the national dailies?
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Angelb4: 12:41pm
Snake and the Monkey Shadow last fight
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by gen2briz(m): 12:41pm
Ok
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by cycline404(m): 12:41pm
Only God knows the truth about this book haram matter...
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by three: 12:41pm
#WeHaveTakenSambisa #BokoHaramIsDefeated
It was this same army that said that "107 abducted girls of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Chibok were freed" and maintained this claim for 3 days following the abduction (aided by the naivete of GEJ)
#WhyAreYouToyingWithTheLivesOfInnocentCitizensAndOfficers?
Meanwhile some so-called 'twitter overlords' are arranging conference....
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Afrok(m): 12:42pm
Same boko Haram or another one?
Ayam north undastanding
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by paulchineduN(m): 12:42pm
Let continue feeding us with their lies. My sympathy goes to soldiers who are dying everyday unnoticed
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Ojim07(m): 12:42pm
Speechless
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Vaxt(m): 12:42pm
Yahoo yahoo buhari
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Lilimax(f): 12:43pm
Abeg where are are they coming from?
These Bokoharam no dey hear word
Well done our gallant soldiers!
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by steppins: 12:43pm
Ife ana eme adiro easy.
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by LastSurvivor11: 12:43pm
Are you referring to the boko haram that was technically and SAMBISALY defeated or another one
U must be kidding me or the government must be deceiving me.. either of these..
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Defaramade(m): 12:43pm
Observing
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by YourCoffin: 12:43pm
Thought Bokoharam was history according to FG. If they had shut their mouth for ones the army wouldn't have bought into the false security and would have been on guard
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by shammah1(m): 12:44pm
Good one
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by basilo102: 12:44pm
if Boko wounded our soldiers, many probably killed, then who said the war was over
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by melodyirish(m): 12:44pm
They said that dey have defeated boko boys. They have captured their leader. They didn't shoot them wen dey are fleeing, 1000 surrendered, and now they are battling the same boko boys. Which one are we to believe BUHARI. Pls make una jst stop all dis lies, we are humans wit brains not fools u can tell anything, everyday lies on media dats why d budget for media is much Dan our education. Wat am I even saying F*CK everything in dat aso rock
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by enambobo(m): 12:45pm
The battle is not yet won. Why celebrating?
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by ch91: 12:45pm
we are winning the war....Lai mohammed
We have won the war......Burutai
Who we go believe?
meanwhile the mod that ban me was prob. high on christmas rice.
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Produke(m): 12:45pm
Another Boko story.Our military men pay the price with little appreciation frm d government.Begining to think GEJ did his best afterall.Its two year now you know.
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by ishowdotgmail(m): 12:45pm
naughtysneh:Try harder next year, and stop using Sagem bro
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by sammykelly(m): 12:46pm
so, no soldier was killed.
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by obaival(m): 12:46pm
Chai diaris voko haramu
|Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by chiefolododo(m): 12:47pm
It was a battle and boko boys were killed but our soldiers were only wounded?
