At least 15 Boko Haram fighters were killed in Borno on Friday as Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and Boko Haram terrorists engaged in prolonged fierce battle in Borno State.

Military insiders told PREMIUM TIMES the battle ensued at 6 a.m this morning and did not end until after 9 a.m.



Our sources said the battle began when fighters of the terror group launched a surprise attack on troops location in Rann, in northern Borno, shooting sporadically.



Troops from 3 Battalion and 112 Task Force Battalion are stationed in the area, our sources said.



The soldiers responded promptly, killing an unknown number of the terrorists, and wounding several others.



The battle raged for over two hours, and when the dust settled, several terrorists were found dead.



One of our sources said more than 15 of the Boko Haram fighters were killed in action.



Another said the figure was much higher, saying many other terrorists escaped from the scene with gunshot wounds.

Both sources however said four Nigerian soldiers were wounded in action, adding that authorities had since contacted the nearby 22 Brigade to send air ambulance to evacuate a critically injured soldier.



Our sources gave arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorists to include two AK47 rifles, four FN rifles, one M21 rifle, 110 X 7.62MM NATO ammunition, 20 X 7.62MM special,, 40 X M21 rounds, 4 X FN extra magazine and two locally made explosives.



Friday’s battle is the first since the military overpowered and chased the Boko Haram sect from the dreaded Sambisa Forest, a fortress from where the group launched attacks on Nigeria for years.



It also came a day after the leader of the terror sect, Abubakar Shekau, appeared in a new video, claiming his group had not been defeated.



The Army immediately shot back, saying the video by Mr. Shekau was a piece of propaganda that should be disregarded.



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/219232-breaking-many-feared-dead-nigerian-troops-boko-haram-battle-borno.html









Is this incident after they declared Boko haram over?Modified:We don enter one chance aswear... people, let's endure till 2019 please





It seems like we are truly winning the war. If na before, we would be hearing news like Boko Haram attacked a military barrack and disarmed all the soldiers.

No need to arrest any terrorist, just pass judgement on them on the spot and let them go to their paradise and enjoy their 72virgins.

God bless the Nigerian Army.

















But they said boko haram is over HmmMMMBut they said boko haram is over 1 Like

Why is Nigeria Army and APC government are fielding Nigerians...





What did I just heard, it happen in borno today or is it last year. With all these talk " we have defeat them technically, or later army has taken last strong hold of boko haram.



I believe them before, but now I am in doub... 7 Likes

Same boko that was defeated on Twitter and on the national dailies? 31 Likes 1 Share

Snake and the Monkey Shadow last fight 6 Likes

Only God knows the truth about this book haram matter... 2 Likes

#WeHaveTakenSambisa #BokoHaramIsDefeated



It was this same army that said that "107 abducted girls of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Chibok were freed" and maintained this claim for 3 days following the abduction (aided by the naivete of GEJ)



#WhyAreYouToyingWithTheLivesOfInnocentCitizensAndOfficers?







Meanwhile some so-called 'twitter overlords' are arranging conference.... #WhyAreYouToyingWithTheLivesOfInnocentCitizensAndOfficers?Meanwhile some so-called 'twitter overlords' are arranging conference.... 1 Like



Ayam north undastanding Same boko Haram or another one?Ayam north undastanding

Let continue feeding us with their lies. My sympathy goes to soldiers who are dying everyday unnoticed 8 Likes



Yahoo yahoo buhari 14 Likes



These Bokoharam no dey hear word



Well done our gallant soldiers! Abeg where are are they coming from?These Bokoharam no dey hear wordWell done our gallant soldiers! 1 Like

Ife ana eme adiro easy. 3 Likes





U must be kidding me or the government must be deceiving me.. either of these.. Are you referring to the boko haram that was technically and SAMBISALY defeated or another oneU must be kidding me or the government must be deceiving me.. either of these.. 1 Like

Thought Bokoharam was history according to FG. If they had shut their mouth for ones the army wouldn't have bought into the false security and would have been on guard

if Boko wounded our soldiers, many probably killed, then who said the war was over 6 Likes

They said that dey have defeated boko boys. They have captured their leader. They didn't shoot them wen dey are fleeing, 1000 surrendered, and now they are battling the same boko boys. Which one are we to believe BUHARI. Pls make una jst stop all dis lies, we are humans wit brains not fools u can tell anything, everyday lies on media dats why d budget for media is much Dan our education. Wat am I even saying F*CK everything in dat aso rock 1 Like

The battle is not yet won. Why celebrating? 3 Likes

we are winning the war....Lai mohammed

We have won the war......Burutai

Who we go believe?

meanwhile the mod that ban me was prob. high on christmas rice. 1 Like

Another Boko story.Our military men pay the price with little appreciation frm d government.Begining to think GEJ did his best afterall.Its two year now you know.

so, no soldier was killed. 1 Like

Chai diaris voko haramu