₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,153 members, 3,282,328 topics. Date: Friday, 30 December 2016 at 03:02 PM

Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead (18927 Views)

Police And Militants Battle In Igando, Lagos (Photos) / Rival Cult Groups Battle In Ikorodu, Many Feared Dead / Police Parade ‘fake Soldiers And Car Thieves’ In Lagos (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by iliyande(m): 12:30pm
At least 15 Boko Haram fighters were killed in Borno on Friday as Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and Boko Haram terrorists engaged in prolonged fierce battle in Borno State.
Military insiders told PREMIUM TIMES the battle ensued at 6 a.m this morning and did not end until after 9 a.m.

Our sources said the battle began when fighters of the terror group launched a surprise attack on troops location in Rann, in northern Borno, shooting sporadically.

Troops from 3 Battalion and 112 Task Force Battalion are stationed in the area, our sources said.

The soldiers responded promptly, killing an unknown number of the terrorists, and wounding several others.

The battle raged for over two hours, and when the dust settled, several terrorists were found dead.

One of our sources said more than 15 of the Boko Haram fighters were killed in action.

Another said the figure was much higher, saying many other terrorists escaped from the scene with gunshot wounds.
Both sources however said four Nigerian soldiers were wounded in action, adding that authorities had since contacted the nearby 22 Brigade to send air ambulance to evacuate a critically injured soldier.

Our sources gave arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorists to include two AK47 rifles, four FN rifles, one M21 rifle, 110 X 7.62MM NATO ammunition, 20 X 7.62MM special,, 40 X M21 rounds, 4 X FN extra magazine and two locally made explosives.

Friday’s battle is the first since the military overpowered and chased the Boko Haram sect from the dreaded Sambisa Forest, a fortress from where the group launched attacks on Nigeria for years.

It also came a day after the leader of the terror sect, Abubakar Shekau, appeared in a new video, claiming his group had not been defeated.

The Army immediately shot back, saying the video by Mr. Shekau was a piece of propaganda that should be disregarded.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/219232-breaking-many-feared-dead-nigerian-troops-boko-haram-battle-borno.html

1 Like

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by ishowdotgmail(m): 12:37pm
Is this incident after they declared Boko haram over? undecided



Modified:


We don enter one chance aswear... people, let's endure till 2019 please cry

81 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by dazy2(m): 12:40pm
Japanese Emperor Akihito Will Likely Abdicate — and Possibly Change History

At 83 years old, Japanese Emperor Akihito is ready to retire.{READ THE FULL NEWS}

http://davidotokiblog.blogspot.com.ng/2016/12/japanese-emperor-akihito-will-likely.html

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by naughtysneh: 12:41pm
FCT shocked shocked shocked shocked VERY CLOSE grin grin grin grin angry
THE GUYS ABOVE angry angry UNA PAPA embarassed embarassed

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by clevadani: 12:41pm
It seems like we are truly winning the war. If na before, we would be hearing news like Boko Haram attacked a military barrack and disarmed all the soldiers.
No need to arrest any terrorist, just pass judgement on them on the spot and let them go to their paradise and enjoy their 72virgins.
God bless the Nigerian Army.

32 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Janetessy(f): 12:41pm
HmmMMM







But they said boko haram is over undecided

1 Like

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by datopaper(m): 12:41pm
Why is Nigeria Army and APC government are fielding Nigerians...


What did I just heard, it happen in borno today or is it last year. With all these talk " we have defeat them technically, or later army has taken last strong hold of boko haram.

I believe them before, but now I am in doub...

7 Likes

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by ItzHoludex(m): 12:41pm
hhhmmmm
Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by iamawara(m): 12:41pm
Same boko that was defeated on Twitter and on the national dailies?

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Angelb4: 12:41pm
Snake and the Monkey Shadow last fight

6 Likes

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by gen2briz(m): 12:41pm
Ok
Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by cycline404(m): 12:41pm
Only God knows the truth about this book haram matter...

2 Likes

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by three: 12:41pm
#WeHaveTakenSambisa #BokoHaramIsDefeated

It was this same army that said that "107 abducted girls of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Chibok were freed" and maintained this claim for 3 days following the abduction (aided by the naivete of GEJ)

#WhyAreYouToyingWithTheLivesOfInnocentCitizensAndOfficers?



Meanwhile some so-called 'twitter overlords' are arranging conference.... sad

1 Like

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Afrok(m): 12:42pm
Same boko Haram or another one? shocked
Ayam north undastanding embarassed
Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by paulchineduN(m): 12:42pm
Let continue feeding us with their lies. My sympathy goes to soldiers who are dying everyday unnoticed

8 Likes

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Ojim07(m): 12:42pm
Speechless
Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Vaxt(m): 12:42pm
Yahoo yahoo buhari

14 Likes

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Lilimax(f): 12:43pm
Abeg where are are they coming from?
These Bokoharam no dey hear word angry

Well done our gallant soldiers!

1 Like

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by steppins: 12:43pm
Ife ana eme adiro easy. grin

3 Likes

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by LastSurvivor11: 12:43pm
Are you referring to the boko haram that was technically and SAMBISALY defeated or another one shocked

U must be kidding me or the government must be deceiving me.. either of these..

1 Like

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Defaramade(m): 12:43pm
Observing
Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by YourCoffin: 12:43pm
Thought Bokoharam was history according to FG. If they had shut their mouth for ones the army wouldn't have bought into the false security and would have been on guard
Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by shammah1(m): 12:44pm
Good one
Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by basilo102: 12:44pm
if Boko wounded our soldiers, many probably killed, then who said the war was over

6 Likes

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by melodyirish(m): 12:44pm
They said that dey have defeated boko boys. They have captured their leader. They didn't shoot them wen dey are fleeing, 1000 surrendered, and now they are battling the same boko boys. Which one are we to believe BUHARI. Pls make una jst stop all dis lies, we are humans wit brains not fools u can tell anything, everyday lies on media dats why d budget for media is much Dan our education. Wat am I even saying F*CK everything in dat aso rock

1 Like

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by enambobo(m): 12:45pm
The battle is not yet won. Why celebrating?

3 Likes

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by ch91: 12:45pm
we are winning the war....Lai mohammed
We have won the war......Burutai
Who we go believe?
meanwhile the mod that ban me was prob. high on christmas rice.

1 Like

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by Produke(m): 12:45pm
Another Boko story.Our military men pay the price with little appreciation frm d government.Begining to think GEJ did his best afterall.Its two year now you know.
Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by ishowdotgmail(m): 12:45pm
naughtysneh:
FCT shocked shocked shocked shocked VERY CLOSE grin grin grin grin angry
THE GUYS ABOVE angry angry UNA PAPA embarassed embarassed
Try harder next year, and stop using Sagem bro tongue
Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by sammykelly(m): 12:46pm
so, no soldier was killed.

1 Like

Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by obaival(m): 12:46pm
Chai diaris voko haramu
Re: Soldiers And Boko Haram Battle In Borno, Many Feared Dead by chiefolododo(m): 12:47pm
It was a battle and boko boys were killed but our soldiers were only wounded?

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

We Planned To Kidnap Otedola – Robbery Suspects / Suspected killers Of Lautech Student Arrested / 'i Went Into Robbery To Pursue My Footballing Career'-suspect

Viewing this topic: phelps007, sulgard, taxsman(m), AK6464(m), Engrobiorah(m), aliscomonaj, askjohnprosper, madridguy(m), donweasley(m), alinho60(m), nevaadullmoment, makkosky(m), bomsilaga(m), starklannister, grace5, carmag(m), chigaemezuogu(m), olasunkhanmi, jibs4lv(m), babatunde1339(m), smartmachine(m), lanre136, platodeen(m), ActOfWar(m), Lustig(m), whirlwind7(m), sagieramos, okpolo666(m), thompson1510(m), msal2016, Stynostin16, lifeskilz129, rajinet(m), adigun1988, prettyprecy(f), dontel(m), austinauto(m), ologun01(m), akintech70(m), nzeBiddle(m), Beface(m), urbanidris(m), lucas12, yemosquare, buharimustlive, Saint83(m), petroldollar, Khd95(m), emynike2001(m), laobaba, kingsmaila and 124 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.