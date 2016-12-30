₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Islie: 3:00pm
A 41-year-old welder, Lukmon Kolawole, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stabbing a married woman with bottle for fighting his wife.
https://newtelegraphonline.com/man-docked-stabbing-housewife-bottle-fighting-wife/
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by kinggogo: 3:24pm
Na demm
Brown roof pipu , agbero dem
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by osemoses1234(m): 3:28pm
End time
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by sisisioge: 6:55pm
Oko iyawo with blue jojo
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Janetessy(f): 8:24pm
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Iamlordgee(m): 8:24pm
Bro u are One hell of a fool tho
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by kaluchuks(m): 8:25pm
Pls why do afonja's always love crime?always bitter...tufiakwa
10 Likes
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Iammicboy: 8:25pm
Some people go say na MMM
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Goldenheart(m): 8:25pm
Na them
23 Likes
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by 2dugged(f): 8:25pm
There is a saying that "when two people are fighting, the third person separates them", yeye man, imagine breaking bottle
1 Like
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by oluwatobi75: 8:26pm
Fp.
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by dhamstar(m): 8:26pm
How dis go take put food for person table for dis new year
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by rhektor(m): 8:26pm
People are just too frustrated in the country now, what is happening to my country?
Buhari why?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by akoredebadru(m): 8:27pm
Iranu
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by veekid(m): 8:27pm
Name checked
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by TashaGirl(f): 8:28pm
As usual, the senseless tribalist will type BS
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by bizhop01(m): 8:28pm
I LUV MY WIFE NO BE FOR MOUTH
5 Likes
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by dingbang(m): 8:29pm
Sturvs are happening
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by mrphysics(m): 8:29pm
Nigeria Jagajaga, everything Scatter scatter
2 Likes
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by DEIFIED(m): 8:30pm
Watch how they will blame the devil for their lack of self control.
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by oluwatobi75: 8:30pm
rhektor:
Young man,shut up and think before you emit balderdash
How did Buhari get into their domestic violence? [
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by superior494(m): 8:31pm
High rate of wonders in 9ja...nawaoo!
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by JuneOctober(f): 8:31pm
mrphysics:Lmao. True True
1 Like
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Felixsun20(m): 8:32pm
This is not Afonja or flatino issue o
It has happened before in Akwa Ibom, I was a live witness although there was no stabbing.
Yeye pipu
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by JuneOctober(f): 8:32pm
rhektor:
Na Buhari cause their fight?
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Elshahzad: 8:32pm
kinggogo:buh bros, it seems ur "number 6" needs Lubricantion 'coz I dnt think its working perfectly
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by DuBLINGreenb(m): 8:33pm
Pls What is Afonja?
1 Like
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Nusaf: 8:33pm
kinggogo:
1 Like
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Zeze06(m): 8:33pm
The one thing I have observed from news like this from lagos is that 1: lagos is fast developing such that no disagreement is considered trivial, residents understand the importance of the courts and lawyers, only in lagos would you hear that a man slaps his kid Bro and his kid Bro takes him to court. real civilization
2: there are too many lawyers "jobless " that you can take a barber to court for messing with your hair, and you will find a lawyer willing to take the case
|Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Sincere4u(m): 8:33pm
Abeg is she a UFC champion that he had to resort to stabbing?.
Sign of weakness i must say.
