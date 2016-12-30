₦airaland Forum

Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos

Crime

Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Islie: 3:00pm
A 41-year-old welder, Lukmon Kolawole, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stabbing a married woman with bottle for fighting his wife.

Kolawole, a resident of Aresanolu St. Agege, Lagos, is being tried for breach of peace and assault.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. George Nwosu, the accused committed the offence on Dec. 19 at his residence.

He said that the accused assaulted one Mrs Joy Asekharme by beating and stabbing her on her head.

Nwosu said that the accused came home and met his wife in a physical fight with the complainant.

“He came home to meet his wife in a fight with his co-tenant, instead of him to separate the fight, he joined his wife in the fight by punching the complainant all over her body.

“The accused was not satisfied with the punches alone so, he rushed inside to pick a bottle, smashed it on the ground and stabbed the complainant on her head,” he said.

The offence contravened sections 166 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.
Section 171 prescribes three years jail term for offenders.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offence and was granted bail a N50, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mr A. A. Adesanya adjourned the case to Jan. 16, 2017, for mention.


https://newtelegraphonline.com/man-docked-stabbing-housewife-bottle-fighting-wife/

Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by kinggogo: 3:24pm
Na demm

Brown roof pipu grin undecided, agbero dem grin

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by osemoses1234(m): 3:28pm
End time
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by sisisioge: 6:55pm
Oko iyawo with blue jojo grin grin grin
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Janetessy(f): 8:24pm
shocked
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Iamlordgee(m): 8:24pm
Bro u are One hell of a fool tho
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by kaluchuks(m): 8:25pm
Pls why do afonja's always love crime?always bitter...tufiakwa

10 Likes

Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Iammicboy: 8:25pm
Some people go say na MMM
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Goldenheart(m): 8:25pm
sad Na them

23 Likes

Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by 2dugged(f): 8:25pm
There is a saying that "when two people are fighting, the third person separates them", yeye man, imagine breaking bottle

1 Like

Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by oluwatobi75: 8:26pm
Fp. grin
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by dhamstar(m): 8:26pm
How dis go take put food for person table for dis new year
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by rhektor(m): 8:26pm
People are just too frustrated in the country now, what is happening to my country?
Buhari why?

2 Likes

Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by akoredebadru(m): 8:27pm
Iranu
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by veekid(m): 8:27pm
Name checked
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by TashaGirl(f): 8:28pm
As usual, the senseless tribalist will type BS
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by bizhop01(m): 8:28pm
I LUV MY WIFE NO BE FOR MOUTH

5 Likes

Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by dingbang(m): 8:29pm
Sturvs are happening
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by mrphysics(m): 8:29pm
Nigeria Jagajaga, everything Scatter scatter

2 Likes

Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by DEIFIED(m): 8:30pm
Watch how they will blame the devil for their lack of self control.
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by oluwatobi75: 8:30pm
rhektor:
People are just too frustrated in the country now, what is happening to my country?
Buhari why?

Young man,shut up and think before you emit balderdash
How did Buhari get into their domestic violence? undecided[
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by superior494(m): 8:31pm
High rate of wonders in 9ja...nawaoo!
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by JuneOctober(f): 8:31pm
mrphysics:
Nigeria Jagajaga, everything Scatter scatter
grin grin grin Lmao. True True

1 Like

Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Felixsun20(m): 8:32pm
This is not Afonja or flatino issue o cheesy grin
It has happened before in Akwa Ibom, I was a live witness although there was no stabbing.
Yeye pipu
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by JuneOctober(f): 8:32pm
rhektor:
People are just too frustrated in the country now, what is happening to my country?
Buhari why?

grin Na Buhari cause their fight?
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Elshahzad: 8:32pm
kinggogo:
Na demm

Brown roof pipu grin undecided, agbero dem grin
buh bros, it seems ur "number 6" needs Lubricantion 'coz I dnt think its working perfectly
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by DuBLINGreenb(m): 8:33pm
Pls What is Afonja?

1 Like

Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Nusaf: 8:33pm
kinggogo:
Na demm

Brown roof pipu grin undecided, agbero dem grin

1 Like

Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Zeze06(m): 8:33pm
The one thing I have observed from news like this from lagos is that 1: lagos is fast developing such that no disagreement is considered trivial, residents understand the importance of the courts and lawyers, only in lagos would you hear that a man slaps his kid Bro and his kid Bro takes him to court. real civilization
2: there are too many lawyers "jobless " that you can take a barber to court for messing with your hair, and you will find a lawyer willing to take the case
Re: Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos by Sincere4u(m): 8:33pm
Abeg is she a UFC champion that he had to resort to stabbing?.
Sign of weakness i must say.

Viewing this topic: orezimena28(f), Fkforyou(m), Oxytocin(m), Duru009(m), olafunny(m), erinolu(m), BILILIS, mclorenzo(m), etenyong(m), Emassive(m), overseapikin(m), omololu251, richyfunky(m), SIRmanjar, PBeni(m), goke4all(m), moscobabs(m), bjcuntis(m), Built2last, Mzthowxeen(f), sammytwain(m), leoblacky, donbenie(m), shadow88, farmer99, Roseey0(f), sherishmi, egbuwe, Algoz, nolyyy(m), faizasadiq and 53 guest(s)

