N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by gracyblaze(f): 3:23pm
I was just lazying around and boom!!!

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by jayney404: 3:26pm
You dey joke ni

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by DAramis: 3:27pm
State and did you do verification?

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by gracyblaze(f): 3:28pm
jayney404:
You dey joke ni


I am not. Just got the alert now.

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by FixNaija: 3:28pm
I just received my N'power alert... #TeamCrossRiver... #ThankyouPMB #BetterNigeria

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by Shehu9ja: 3:28pm
You are for which state
Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by gracyblaze(f): 3:32pm
DAramis:
State and did you do verification?


Abia, yes I did...

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by aylagos(m): 3:35pm
I hope so

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by DAramis: 3:43pm
gracyblaze:
I was just lazying around and boom!!!
N-teach?

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by DAramis: 3:43pm
gracyblaze:


Abia, yes I did...
Need to enquire something from you if you don't mind. Sent a pm.

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by CoolFreeday(m): 3:46pm
Nice one, Congrats.


#meanwhile this 2 years or more that you're going to do this Npower thing, do you know that by saving at least 5000 monthly, you would have saved some thing reasonably small to start business or something?

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by donogaga(m): 3:48pm
Very good.

So happy to see a post like this that sheds light on something positive as opposed to always posting negativity! We need more inspiring post like this to look at. #Bank alert#

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by gracyblaze(f): 3:50pm
DAramis:

N-teach?


Yes

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by Stan642: 4:04pm
gracyblaze:


Abia, yes I did...
Around what time today did u receive ur alert?
Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by alawi5k: 4:06pm
Confirmed. Lalasticlala, Seun
It is well.

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by gracyblaze(f): 4:06pm
Stan642:
Around what time today did u receive ur alert?


3:14pm 30-12- 2016
Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by monerozi5590(m): 4:11pm
gracyblaze:


3:14pm 30-12- 2016
.....GT bank...... good!
Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by crunchyg(m): 4:13pm
Where is lalasticlala when you need him most
I just know say lalasticlala go rush move this thread to front page because he is also a beneficiary

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by ReallySmart(m): 4:15pm
Good news grin

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by prettythicksme(f): 4:18pm
grin grin Good news everywhere.


Singing*my bank alert na gbagammmm grin

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by passyhansome(m): 4:19pm
Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by Monogamy: 4:19pm
Wow..

Wow

Wow.

Na this kind good news we wan dey hear

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by Ymodulus: 4:19pm
gracyblaze:



Abia, yes I did...

Mam please can i see your account balance?

Why did you hide it?

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by Tjohnnay: 4:19pm
Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by meezynetwork(m): 4:19pm
Nice one
Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by passyhansome(m): 4:19pm
Good
Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by Philistine(m): 4:19pm
Good. Buhari is working,Wailers are wailing!!

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by kayo80: 4:19pm
Lovely.
Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by DirtyGold: 4:20pm
Any man that looks at a woman lustfully has committed adultery, so technically I think that if you have read this thread, whether you have received alert or not, you have been paid! grin Now shift your mind to January ending... grin grin grin

What's tha business?

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by Catalin(f): 4:20pm
30k can't solve half your problems.

Re: N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. by dexterinc2003: 4:20pm
Apparently this Government might seem slow, but they are going to do well. They might not have given the N5,000 campaign promise, but this is even better....oya wailers, over to you.

