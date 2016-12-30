Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. (24496 Views)

I was just lazying around and boom!!! 4 Likes 2 Shares

You dey joke ni 6 Likes

State and did you do verification? 5 Likes 1 Share

I am not. Just got the alert now. I am not. Just got the alert now. 4 Likes

I just received my N'power alert... #TeamCrossRiver... #ThankyouPMB #BetterNigeria 48 Likes 1 Share

You are for which state

Abia, yes I did... Abia, yes I did... 7 Likes 1 Share

I hope so 1 Like

I was just lazying around and boom!!! N-teach? N-teach? 3 Likes

Abia, yes I did... Need to enquire something from you if you don't mind. Sent a pm. Need to enquire something from you if you don't mind. Sent a pm. 2 Likes

#meanwhile this 2 years or more that you're going to do this Npower thing, do you know that by saving at least 5000 monthly, you would have saved some thing reasonably small to start business or something? 33 Likes 1 Share

So happy to see a post like this that sheds light on something positive as opposed to always posting negativity! We need more inspiring post like this to look at. #Bank alert# 21 Likes 2 Shares

N-teach?



Yes Yes 1 Like

Abia, yes I did... Around what time today did u receive ur alert? Around what time today did u receive ur alert?

Confirmed. Lalasticlala, Seun

It is well. 14 Likes 2 Shares

3:14pm 30-12- 2016 3:14pm 30-12- 2016

3:14pm 30-12- 2016 .....GT bank...... good! .....GT bank...... good!

Where is lalasticlala when you need him most

I just know say lalasticlala go rush move this thread to front page because he is also a beneficiary 2 Likes

Good news 4 Likes 1 Share

Good news everywhere.





Singing*my bank alert na gbagammmm Good news everywhere.Singing*my bank alert na gbagammmm 1 Like 1 Share

Na this kind good news we wan dey hear 7 Likes

Mam please can i see your account balance?



Why did you hide it? Mam please can i see your account balance?Why did you hide it? 8 Likes

Good. Buhari is working,Wailers are wailing!! 8 Likes

Now shift your mind to January ending...



What's tha business? Any man that looks at a woman lustfully has committed adultery, so technically I think that if you have read this thread, whether you have received alert or not, you have been paid!Now shift your mind to January ending...What's tha business? 1 Like

30k can't solve half your problems. 12 Likes 1 Share