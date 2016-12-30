Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) (23080 Views)

Ex 'Face of Igbere', Nnenna Mbonu and Igbere TV Boss, Emeh James Anyalekwa at Orji Uzor Kalu's Country Home, Camp Neya, Igbere on 26th Dec.









BREAKING NEWS!!! ‘Face of Igbere Pageant’ Makes a Comeback After 2 Years Hiatus



The Prestigious and foremost community Pageant in Nigeria, Face of Igbere Pageant will be hosted in 2017 after two years recess.



This was made known by the Executive Director of the Pageant, Emeh James Anyalekwa during a courtesy visit to the Former Governor of Abia State and Patron of the Pageant, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu at his Country Home, Camp Neya Igbere on 26th Dec.



Anyalekwa, thanked Dr. Orji Kalu for his support since the first year of the Pageant. He also informed the ex-governor that the Pageant took a break for two years due to circumstances beyond the organizer’s control and also to reevaluate and repackage the event to make it better.



“The organizers are making preparations for a bigger and better event in 2017.”



“The next edition tagged, ‘ FACE OF IGBERE PAGEANT & MUSICTIVAL’ will be a two parts event comprising of Pageant and Music Festival.”



“Dec. 2017 while the Music Festival will hold on 1st Jan. 2018 and both events plan to parade an array of ‘A LIST’ Nigerian superstars” Anyalekwa concluded.



In his remark, Dr. Kalu poured glowing encomium on the Organizers of the event and pledged his unalloyed support to ensure a successful 2017 event.

Just negodu how a grown woman scattered herself on the ground.



Biko this pose will not enter 2017. Amen.





@ Op, unto say she lay on tarred road, ma'a chop bottle? Smh! 1 Like

Hehe, what is she doing 7 Likes





vatiqan:

Na u sabi





Richiy:

Just negodu how a grown woman scattered herself on the ground.



So a grown woman cant scatter herself on the floor again?





Shz cute I want her 3 Likes

She go sabi the thing, look at the different style she's throwing. 3 Likes

Lolz, is she that desperate to be lying on the road to snap pics! Her poses in the first and second pics is just funny. You sha want to divert attention to your something. Oginni nneme! Hmm, her title sef, i doubt if she won it on merit cos she look someone who can "do and undo" face of igbere indeed. 2 Likes

Is she an out-patient slowpoke?



Ayam not understanding 5 Likes

this means she will know how to do it 1 Like





dayowunmi:

She better pass u... one million times





MrTruth4real:

Na u sabi... Gutter mind





jejemanito:

Is she an out-patient slowpoke?



U no fit understand...

AmadiAba:

So a grown woman cant scatter herself on the floor again?





Short answer, not on that floor biko

Shuoo!





See posing of life.

See posing of life.
#Miss Egbere indeed# Lwkm





What manner of Fucck..ry is this
she too Mumu





lanicky:

Lwkm



See posing of life.

Igbere not Egbere





U no fit clean her heels



Omotayor123:

What manner of Fucck..ry is this



u be imbe
U no fit clean her heels

Richiy:





Short answer, not on that floor biko



Richiy:





Short answer, not on that floor biko ...

AmadiAba:

She better pass u... one million times



You mean she's better than you one million times? You can only speak for yourself.

This gal fall igbere pple hands finally! 3 Likes





Bring una Queen make we see



fernandoc:

Hahahahah... na jelousy dey worry u.
Bring una Queen make we see

AmadiAba:

Hahahahah... na jelousy dey worry u.



Bring una Queen make we see



Jealousy for what? The gal just fall una hand. Na em be sey all of una local like am I swear. Lie down dey snap picture.

Mtchewwww









Continues cutting my nails 1 Like

The moral decadence going on in East coast is quite alarming



The rich men there can take advantage of just anybody be it singles or married.. Too bad 2 Likes