|Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by AmadiAba: 4:57pm
Ex 'Face of Igbere', Nnenna Mbonu and Igbere TV Boss, Emeh James Anyalekwa at Orji Uzor Kalu's Country Home, Camp Neya, Igbere on 26th Dec.
http://igberetvnews.com/312564#Dz43RjSqiZtRjPZF.99
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by AmadiAba: 4:59pm
PHOTOS FROM THE PAGEANT
Follow the link to see MORE PHOTOS FROM THE PAGEANT https://web.facebook.com/pg/faceofigbere/photos/?tab=album&album_id=939193926093694
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by Richiy(f): 5:00pm
Just negodu how a grown woman scattered herself on the ground.
Biko this pose will not enter 2017. Amen.
74 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by AmadiAba: 5:01pm
FHOTOS FROM THE PAGEANT...
See all HERE >>> https://web.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.939193926093694.1073741829.161282313884863&type=3
1 Share
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by vatiqan: 5:02pm
@ Op, unto say she lay on tarred road, ma'a chop bottle? Smh!
1 Like
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by JohnXcel: 5:05pm
Hehe, what is she doing
7 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by AmadiAba: 5:07pm
Na u sabi
vatiqan:
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by AmadiAba: 5:08pm
So a grown woman cant scatter herself on the floor again?
Richiy:
2 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by AmadiAba: 5:10pm
PHOTOS FROM THE BEST COMMUNITY PAGEANT IN NIGERIA
See More HERE https://web.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.939193926093694.1073741829.161282313884863&type=3
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by LecciGucci: 5:21pm
Shz cute I want her
3 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by MrTruth4real: 5:23pm
She go sabi the thing, look at the different style she's throwing.
3 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by dayowunmi(m): 5:26pm
Lolz, is she that desperate to be lying on the road to snap pics! Her poses in the first and second pics is just funny. You sha want to divert attention to your something. Oginni nneme! Hmm, her title sef, i doubt if she won it on merit cos she look someone who can "do and undo" face of igbere indeed.
2 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by jejemanito: 5:27pm
Is she an out-patient slowpoke?
Ayam not understanding
5 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by lilmax(m): 5:27pm
this means she will know how to do it
1 Like
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by AmadiAba: 5:42pm
She better pass u... one million times
dayowunmi:
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by AmadiAba: 5:43pm
Na u sabi... Gutter mind
MrTruth4real:
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by AmadiAba: 5:45pm
U no fit understand...
jejemanito:
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by Richiy(f): 6:09pm
AmadiAba:
Short answer, not on that floor biko
5 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by Rashidat7274(f): 6:22pm
Shuoo!
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by lanicky(f): 6:25pm
Lwkm
See posing of life.
#Miss Egbere indeed#
4 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by Omotayor123(f): 6:29pm
What manner of Fucck..ry is this
she too Mumu
2 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by AmadiAba: 6:29pm
Igbere not Egbere
lanicky:
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by AmadiAba: 6:31pm
u be imbe
U no fit clean her heels
Omotayor123:
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by AmadiAba: 6:44pm
Richiy:
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by AmadiAba: 6:48pm
...
Richiy:
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by dayowunmi(m): 7:01pm
AmadiAba:You mean she's better than you one million times? You can only speak for yourself.
7 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by fernandoc(m): 7:03pm
This gal fall igbere pple hands finally!
3 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by AmadiAba: 7:21pm
Hahahahah... na jelousy dey worry u.
Bring una Queen make we see
fernandoc:
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by fernandoc(m): 7:31pm
AmadiAba:Jealousy for what? The gal just fall una hand. Na em be sey all of una local like am I swear. Lie down dey snap picture.
3 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by Janetessy(f): 8:14pm
Mtchewwww
Continues cutting my nails
1 Like
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by Opakan2: 8:15pm
The moral decadence going on in East coast is quite alarming
The rich men there can take advantage of just anybody be it singles or married.. Too bad
2 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) by Divay22(f): 8:16pm
Tell me something I don't know
