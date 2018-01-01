₦airaland Forum

Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by BloggersNG: 6:27am
Singer Harrysongz Just added to his Garage a Brand New Mercedes Benz SE350, And Yes it a Bulledproof, Early 2018 gift for himself, The Machine when i called it to the Nigerian Naira is N95.5million.. Good for him.
see more photos below!



Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by myners007: 6:30am
congrat bro

Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by bankyblue(m): 6:31am
Emoney and kcee who be like..... cry :oo :oo angry undecided

Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by Plolly(f): 6:32am
congrats
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by ghettowriter(m): 6:33am
Harrisong is trying. I love that song necademus ft M.I from his latest album
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 6:33am
The car is cool ..


Congratulations Harrysong .
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by Tanktink: 6:35am
It's a shame sha, soldiers are like house help in Nigeria. Congratulovia!!!

Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:40am
angry


∆ ∆
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:40am
angry


∆ ∆
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:47am
He will go broke very soon

Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by yungmoney447(m): 6:58am
E sure for you...congrat bro.
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by michlins: 7:00am
95mil on top one car. What does he do except samankwe

Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by AverageAnnie(f): 7:04am
see as those soldiers be like boy scouts. .... I must make money this year...can't wait to have a soldier as my dish cleaner.

Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by thorpido(m): 7:08am
Why bullet proof?
Na him money sha.
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by tyson98: 7:22am
The way bloggers dey take call millions

Congrats to him

Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by amani63(m): 7:32am
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by Ovokoo: 7:39am
Here's the video:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cdXSRsGxwo

BloggersNG
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by Mandynews(f): 7:47am
According to my research the 2018 Mercedes-Benz SE-Class
Cost $89,900 - $229,500 MSRP grin

We Nigerian blogger sure know way to over hype Nigerian celebrity kiss

This is what Ghanaianz lack, and you see them mad at us. Wizkid will buy something worth 2naira, bloggers will headline it as 50naira grin

England press do same... congrats to him tho

Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by ouzo1(m): 7:50am
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by OKorowanta: 7:54am
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by potbelly(m): 7:57am
Don't believe everything they say... wink
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by money121(m): 8:26am
Ok
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by LordGuru1: 8:26am
:oCongrats!
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by frankmoney(m): 8:28am
very annoying bro
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by asdfjklhaha(f): 8:28am
Congrats to him
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by millionboi2: 8:28am
Oboy
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by daex: 8:28am
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 8:28am
1. That car isn't brand new
2. It isn't a bullet proof
3. That car not up to 8million
4. Harrysong is lying
5 Bloggers are liars

Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by feekman(m): 8:28am
Congrats better-pikin
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by kingreign: 8:29am
.
Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by Badboiz(m): 8:29am
95 million for this car that looks like it’s 2013 model.. Well it’s his money. Lemme bounce

Re: Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) by Plolly(f): 8:29am
I day how u

