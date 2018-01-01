Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Harysongs Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Photos) (6421 Views)

see more photos below!







news From Ebiwali-- Singer Harrysongz Just added to his Garage a Brand New Mercedes Benz SE350, And Yes it a Bulledproof, Early 2018 gift for himself, The Machine when i called it to the Nigerian Naira is N95.5million.. Good for him.see more photos below!

congrat bro 2 Likes

:oo :oo Emoney and kcee who be like.....:oo :oo 1 Like

congrats

Harrisong is trying. I love that song necademus ft M.I from his latest album

Congratulations Harrysong .

It's a shame sha, soldiers are like house help in Nigeria. Congratulovia!!! 12 Likes 1 Share







He will go broke very soon 2 Likes

E sure for you...congrat bro.

95mil on top one car. What does he do except samankwe 3 Likes 1 Share

see as those soldiers be like boy scouts. .... I must make money this year...can't wait to have a soldier as my dish cleaner. 1 Like

Why bullet proof?

Na him money sha.

The way bloggers dey take call millions



Congrats to him 4 Likes

Plolly:

congrats congrats sir

Cost $89,900 - $229,500 MSRP



We Nigerian blogger sure know way to over hype Nigerian celebrity



This is what Ghanaianz lack, and you see them mad at us. Wizkid will buy something worth 2naira, bloggers will headline it as 50naira



England press do same... congrats to him tho According to my research the 2018 Mercedes-Benz SE-ClassCost $89,900 - $229,500 MSRPWe Nigerian blogger sure know way to over hype Nigerian celebrityThis is what Ghanaianz lack, and you see them mad at us. Wizkid will buy something worth 2naira, bloggers will headline it as 50nairaEngland press do same... congrats to him tho 6 Likes

Add the bullet proof price join/Benz SE350 and tell us scores,

my mb haf finish,hep us check well again Cos I

don't believe DAT dung too.

N95 milla?

Madting! Add the bullet proof price join/Benz SE350 and tell us scores,my mb haf finish,hep us check well again Cos Idon't believe DAT dung too.N95 milla?Madting! 1 Like

Don't believe everything they say...

Ok



Tanktink:

It's a shame sha, soldiers are like house help in Nigeria. Congratulovia!!! very annoying bro very annoying bro

Congrats to him

Oboy

Plolly:

congrats

1. That car isn't brand new

2. It isn't a bullet proof

3. That car not up to 8million

4. Harrysong is lying

5 Bloggers are liars 7 Likes

Congrats better-pikin

Badboiz:

95 million for this car that looks like it’s 2013 model.. Well it’s his money. Lemme bounce Thats a late 06-08 model. its not brand new so tokunbo is circa 6-10m. add circa 20m to armour it, shipment is circa $1,000 and clear it for say 2m max. you have a car of maybe 35-45m max. Thats a late 06-08 model. its not brand new so tokunbo is circa 6-10m. add circa 20m to armour it, shipment is circa $1,000 and clear it for say 2m max. you have a car of maybe 35-45m max.

95 million for this car that looks like it’s 2013 model.. Well it’s his money. Lemme bounce 1 Like