|Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by sixtuschimere: 6:13pm
Below is what Nigerian lawyer and activist Inibehe Effiong shared...
'Today, I met with Mr. Lawrence-White Udoka, the doughnut seller and 200 level Pol. Science Education student of University of Uyo who became a national celebrity and media sensation after I posted his photos on social media.
By God's grace, the sum of N107,000.00 (One Hundred and Seven Thousand Naira) was realised from my funds raising campaign to assist his business. Recall that I promised to disclose the sum realized. He has used the money to rent a shop where people can sit and patronize his goods.
Mr. Lawrence-White has expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed and those that patronize him daily'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/young-nigerian-lawyer-comes-to-aide-of.html?m=1
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by BlackDBagba: 6:14pm
Nice one
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by INTROVERT(f): 6:14pm
Gbam
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by JideAmuGiaka: 6:16pm
Interesting
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by GudluckIBB(m): 6:16pm
The doughnut seller is Very neat!
God bless him and the giver.
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by softMarket(m): 6:23pm
If Northerners start behaving like south east and south south.....NIGERIA would have been better!!
But they rather beg for alms on the streets......thats why they have more 8millon youths that are useless to the country!!!
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by veekid(m): 6:23pm
nice move
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by obembet(m): 6:24pm
K
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by Oblitz(m): 6:24pm
✈ good ✈
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by dhamstar(m): 6:24pm
Mehn... i love this dude packing die
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by mostyg(m): 6:24pm
good one
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by unclezuma: 6:25pm
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by dazekid(m): 6:26pm
Not bad. But a lot of women do this everyday and don't get donations. The way of the world.
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by chukwukahenry(m): 6:26pm
chukwu gozie gi
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by carzola(m): 6:26pm
Activist or APC puppy?? NIGERIANS GET YOUR FACTS RIGHT ABOUT THIS CHARGE AND BAIL LAWYER THAT PRACTISES HIS ACCLAIMED PROFESSION ON FACEBOOK.
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by littlewonders: 6:26pm
Determination is a lonely pressure one needs to realise certain dreams.
Kudos!!
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by yomalex(m): 6:26pm
great
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by obailala(m): 6:26pm
The dignity of labour
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by kaluchuks(m): 6:27pm
May God lift you as you have chosen to lift this man,God won't fail you man
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by femolala001(m): 6:27pm
Nice one... the man(seller) is neat
Nice one... the man(seller) is neat
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by nifemi25(m): 6:27pm
Baba God have mercy on me and send me my own helper. 2016 is not yet over.
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by ayindejimmy(m): 6:28pm
softMarket:
You're derailing the post.
It's about humanity not tribe.
All tribes have beggars
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by Alasi20(m): 6:28pm
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by NgcoboP: 6:28pm
when will seun do his own
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by JVExpat: 6:29pm
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by wiloy2k8(m): 6:30pm
cool
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by JVExpat: 6:30pm
God, let my 2017 be good ooo
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by Cielo1234: 6:30pm
kind gesture,we all appreciate on his behalf
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by DozieInc(m): 6:30pm
nice gesture.
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by Silentscreamer(f): 6:30pm
Ok.. Keep up d gud work
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by IntroVAT: 6:30pm
Cool
|Re: Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut Helped By A Nigerian Lawyer, Effiong by streetzdreamz(m): 6:31pm
#God bless the lawyer and all who contributed,same goes for the man, humans with warm big hearts are hidden treasures, you have an encounter with them and your life takes a positive change#
