|Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by rtmajayi: 7:28pm On Dec 30
Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly, Lagos, with Femi Adesina, S.A Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, during the cleric's visit to State House, Abuja. See more photos below..
Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/pastor-tunde-bakare-on-courtesy-visit.html
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by spartan117(m): 7:29pm On Dec 30
2nd FTC in a row! Dis is getting 2 eazy
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by rtmajayi: 7:29pm On Dec 30
Someone suggested that Tunde Bakare should be the new EFCC chairman... LOL, but Tunde Bakare is only a lawyer, not a police man..
Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by sarrki(m): 7:30pm On Dec 30
Great men
2017 a lot of wailers will see what we call development
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by ojun50: 7:31pm On Dec 30
rtmajayi:we no need am for there
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by softMarket(m): 7:33pm On Dec 30
A very good way to Look for a political appointment!!
Continue....Bubu must make u minister of Something!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by Joel3(m): 7:39pm On Dec 30
this man is not a Pastor but a bastared. he was running his mouth during Jonathan era. since buhari regime he choose to be silent. afonja the Fulani asslickers.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by decatalyst(m): 7:41pm On Dec 30
Please, why your obsession with AFONJAS?
Go to your clay land and turn it to diamond nah
7 Likes
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by quiverfull(m): 10:57pm On Dec 30
President Buhari is a close friend of Pastor Bakare, you don't expect him to chide him publicly, that can be done privately. And you don't expect someone who nominates others for ministerial appointments to become a minister.
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by rtmajayi: 12:33am
Lalasticlala... FP pls
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by lilmax(m): 5:05pm
how relevant is this living thing?
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by luvinhubby(m): 5:06pm
Mr. Bakare please tell your friend Buhari and El Rufai to halt the murderous onslaught of Southern Kaduna Christians by their Fulani herdsmen foot soldiers.
Haba! Wetin?!?!
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by kenonze(f): 5:08pm
He is one of us
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:09pm
Seen and noted. God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by idupaul: 5:09pm
sarrki:
Anyone expecting any thing useful from Buhari and his team is a joker , my advise to everyone is to try to forget bout the govt and earn more by God's grace while we wait for God purpose for Nigeria to unfold when the right leadership comes ..I was part of those that hope it would be Buhari but he is not the one
7 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 5:09pm
Buhari snubbed him.....just like Tinubu!
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by three: 5:09pm
Let's hope this is a 'PRIVATE' Visit
http://www.nairaland.com/3383061/cant-fight-buhari-public-tunde#49840806
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by lilcashking(m): 5:10pm
*IT IS TOO EARLY TO BLAME PRESIDENT BUHARI FOR THE FOLLOWING REASONS*
Talking about 16 years of PDP Vs 1+ year of APC.....
1. PDP met a bag of rice at less than N2500 in 1999, but left it at N11,000 in 2015 when they left power.
2. PDP met the Dollar at N20 when they came in 1999, but left it at N220 in 2015 when they were leaving.
3. PDP met petrol pump price at N11 when they came in 1999 but left it at N87 when they were leaving in 2015.
4. PDP met a bag of cement at less than N400 but left it at N2000 while they were leaving in 2015.
5. PDP met a tin of milk at N15 in 1999 but left it at N100 when they left in 2015.
6. PDP met only OPC in 1999 but left us with Niger Delta militancy, Avengers, MASSOB, IPOB, BAKKASI and Boko Haram as at when they left in 2015.
7. PDP was ushered in with a free and fair election in 1999 by the military but they left us with ballot box snatching, rice sharing for campaigns, do-or- die politics, political assassinations, etc...
8. Hmmm even Life expectancy for Nigerians was 59 years when PDP came in 1999 but PDP left it at 42years...
All these outlined problems are the legacy of the PDP led government.
The ppl and party that brought Nigeria and Nigerians to her knees are again offering Nigeria advice on governance, can someone tell them to please let us give this administration its four years, before judgement.
What they couldn't do in 16yrs, they demand this administration to deliver in one year.
Are these people serious ? I think we have to stop blaming Buhari's govt, for inherited problems his administration is working hard to solve.
May God help Buhari bring back our lost Glory.
Even as we buy a litre of petroleum at N145 or more, we will continue to endure.
Even as power generation drops, we will continue to believe that things will get better.
Even as the exchange rate remains high, we will continue to have faith in God believing that one day it shall be better.
Even as salary is not paid as at when due, we shall continue to believe that this condition is not forever.
Even as the prices of food items and other commodities have gone high, we will continue to have faith and confidence that one day it shall become history.
We campaigned for CHANGE.
We voted for CHANGE.
We believe in CHANGE.
We so much believe that one day we will be counting the much benefits of CHANGE.
*TEAM ABG*
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by Crekfit: 5:10pm
spartan117:Booker
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by shamecurls: 5:11pm
Joel3:
Why re u so pained? If it really hurts, Why not try ingest rat poison or Sulpuric acid
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by candidbabe(f): 5:17pm
Smh
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by spartan117(m): 5:18pm
Crekfit:
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by Praktikals(m): 5:18pm
Joel3:Feel free to kill yourself. You wont be missed.
#proudAfonja
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by LaEvilIMiss(f): 5:19pm
God is face-palming right now.. Jesus is cracking up it is about time he visits again
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by SammyGyang(m): 5:20pm
It's normal to the APC pastor
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by visit5959: 5:21pm
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by Omeny(m): 5:22pm
lilcashking:
Jobless clown
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 5:23pm
spartan117:no go find work dey harvest FTC der
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by AngelicBeing: 5:30pm
lilcashking:
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by Aystarz: 5:38pm
Joel3:This one no look like e go change for 2017 or any other year Ooo..Bigotry is ingrained in him. Ko passi, ko faili, ko kuro n kilaasi
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by Akpan107(m): 5:42pm
lilcashking:Its not early at all to blame this useless government.
APC has rubbished all the hard work of PDP in just less than two years.
It took PDP 16 years to make a dollar = N197,but it took APC just 1 year to make a dollar N490.
It took PDP 16 years to destroy Nigeria, but ittook APC just 1 year to massacre, dismantle, kill and bury Nigeria.
It took PDP 16 years to make fuel price N87 per litre, but it took APC 1yr to make fuel N145 per litre.
It took PDP 16 years to make Nigeria corrupt,but it took APC just 1 year to make Nigeria Fantastically corrupt.
It took PDP 16 years to keep the price of rice at N7,000 per bag,but took APC 1 year to project it to N18,000 per bag.
It took Jonathan 5yrs to travel to 15 countries,but it took Pa Buhari 1 year to travel to 30 countries.
It took PDP 16years to apply resounding economic policies that made banks grow, buttook APC 1 year to apply policies which madebanks to sack more staff.
The worst administration of PDP is far better than the best of APC!
Apc is a disaster.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare Visits Aso Villa (photos) by kettle84(m): 5:47pm
decatalyst:He will turn it into diamond after you people have successfully turned Oshogbo, Owo,Ekiti,Ife, ogbomosho to the Dubai of Africa.
