Source:

http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/pastor-tunde-bakare-on-courtesy-visit.html Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly, Lagos, with Femi Adesina, S.A Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, during the cleric's visit to State House, Abuja. See more photos below..Source:

Someone suggested that Tunde Bakare should be the new EFCC chairman... LOL, but Tunde Bakare is only a lawyer, not a police man..





Great men



2017 a lot of wailers will see what we call development 7 Likes 2 Shares

Someone suggested that Tunde Bakare should be the new EFCC chairman... LOL, but Tunde Bakare is only a lawyer, not a police man..





we no need am for there we no need am for there







Continue....Bubu must make u minister of Something! A very good way to Look for a political appointment!!Continue....Bubu must make u minister of Something! 7 Likes 1 Share

this man is not a Pastor but a bastared. he was running his mouth during Jonathan era. since buhari regime he choose to be silent. afonja the Fulani asslickers. 7 Likes 1 Share





Go to your clay land and turn it to diamond nah Please, why your obsession with AFONJAS?Go to your clay land and turn it to diamond nah 7 Likes

President Buhari is a close friend of Pastor Bakare, you don't expect him to chide him publicly, that can be done privately. And you don't expect someone who nominates others for ministerial appointments to become a minister. 4 Likes

how relevant is this living thing? 1 Like

Mr. Bakare please tell your friend Buhari and El Rufai to halt the murderous onslaught of Southern Kaduna Christians by their Fulani herdsmen foot soldiers.





He is one of us

Seen and noted. God bless Nigeria.

Great men



2017 a lot of wailers will see what we call development

Anyone expecting any thing useful from Buhari and his team is a joker , my advise to everyone is to try to forget bout the govt and earn more by God's grace while we wait for God purpose for Nigeria to unfold when the right leadership comes ..I was part of those that hope it would be Buhari but he is not the one Anyone expecting any thing useful from Buhari and his team is a joker , my advise to everyone is to try to forget bout the govt and earn more by God's grace while we wait for God purpose for Nigeria to unfold when the right leadership comes ..I was part of those that hope it would be Buhari but he is not the one 7 Likes 4 Shares

Buhari snubbed him.....just like Tinubu! 1 Like

Let's hope this is a 'PRIVATE' Visit



http://www.nairaland.com/3383061/cant-fight-buhari-public-tunde#49840806 1 Like

*IT IS TOO EARLY TO BLAME PRESIDENT BUHARI FOR THE FOLLOWING REASONS*



Talking about 16 years of PDP Vs 1+ year of APC.....



1. PDP met a bag of rice at less than N2500 in 1999, but left it at N11,000 in 2015 when they left power.



2. PDP met the Dollar at N20 when they came in 1999, but left it at N220 in 2015 when they were leaving.



3. PDP met petrol pump price at N11 when they came in 1999 but left it at N87 when they were leaving in 2015.



4. PDP met a bag of cement at less than N400 but left it at N2000 while they were leaving in 2015.



5. PDP met a tin of milk at N15 in 1999 but left it at N100 when they left in 2015.



6. PDP met only OPC in 1999 but left us with Niger Delta militancy, Avengers, MASSOB, IPOB, BAKKASI and Boko Haram as at when they left in 2015.



7. PDP was ushered in with a free and fair election in 1999 by the military but they left us with ballot box snatching, rice sharing for campaigns, do-or- die politics, political assassinations, etc...



8. Hmmm even Life expectancy for Nigerians was 59 years when PDP came in 1999 but PDP left it at 42years...



All these outlined problems are the legacy of the PDP led government.



The ppl and party that brought Nigeria and Nigerians to her knees are again offering Nigeria advice on governance, can someone tell them to please let us give this administration its four years, before judgement.



What they couldn't do in 16yrs, they demand this administration to deliver in one year.



Are these people serious ? I think we have to stop blaming Buhari's govt, for inherited problems his administration is working hard to solve.



May God help Buhari bring back our lost Glory.

Even as we buy a litre of petroleum at N145 or more, we will continue to endure.



Even as power generation drops, we will continue to believe that things will get better.



Even as the exchange rate remains high, we will continue to have faith in God believing that one day it shall be better.



Even as salary is not paid as at when due, we shall continue to believe that this condition is not forever.



Even as the prices of food items and other commodities have gone high, we will continue to have faith and confidence that one day it shall become history.



We campaigned for CHANGE.



We voted for CHANGE.



We believe in CHANGE.



We so much believe that one day we will be counting the much benefits of CHANGE.



*TEAM ABG*

Booker

this man is not a Pastor but a bastared. he was running his mouth during Jonathan era. since buhari regime he choose to be silent. afonja the Fulani asslickers.







Why re u so pained? If it really hurts, Why not try ingest rat poison or Sulpuric acid Why re u so pained? If it really hurts, Why not try ingest rat poison or Sulpuric acid 3 Likes

Smh

Booker

Afonja the Fulani asslickers. Feel free to kill yourself. You wont be missed.

#proudAfonja Feel free to kill yourself. You wont be missed.#proudAfonja 3 Likes

it is about time he visits again God is face-palming right now.. Jesus is cracking upit is about time he visits again

It's normal to the APC pastor

Jobless clown

no go find work dey harvest FTC der

this man is not a Pastor but a bastared. he was running his mouth during Jonathan era. since buhari regime he choose to be silent. afonja the Fulani asslickers. This one no look like e go change for 2017 or any other year Ooo..Bigotry is ingrained in him. Ko passi, ko faili, ko kuro n kilaasi This one no look like e go change for 2017 or any other year Ooo..Bigotry is ingrained in him. Ko passi, ko faili, ko kuro n kilaasi 1 Like

APC has rubbished all the hard work of PDP in just less than two years.



It took PDP 16 years to make a dollar = N197,but it took APC just 1 year to make a dollar N490.



It took PDP 16 years to destroy Nigeria, but ittook APC just 1 year to massacre, dismantle, kill and bury Nigeria.



It took PDP 16 years to make fuel price N87 per litre, but it took APC 1yr to make fuel N145 per litre.



It took PDP 16 years to make Nigeria corrupt,but it took APC just 1 year to make Nigeria Fantastically corrupt.



It took PDP 16 years to keep the price of rice at N7,000 per bag,but took APC 1 year to project it to N18,000 per bag.



It took Jonathan 5yrs to travel to 15 countries,but it took Pa Buhari 1 year to travel to 30 countries.



It took PDP 16years to apply resounding economic policies that made banks grow, buttook APC 1 year to apply policies which madebanks to sack more staff.



The worst administration of PDP is far better than the best of APC!



Its not early at all to blame this useless government.

APC has rubbished all the hard work of PDP in just less than two years.

It took PDP 16 years to make a dollar = N197,but it took APC just 1 year to make a dollar N490.

It took PDP 16 years to destroy Nigeria, but ittook APC just 1 year to massacre, dismantle, kill and bury Nigeria.

It took PDP 16 years to make fuel price N87 per litre, but it took APC 1yr to make fuel N145 per litre.

It took PDP 16 years to make Nigeria corrupt,but it took APC just 1 year to make Nigeria Fantastically corrupt.

It took PDP 16 years to keep the price of rice at N7,000 per bag,but took APC 1 year to project it to N18,000 per bag.

It took Jonathan 5yrs to travel to 15 countries,but it took Pa Buhari 1 year to travel to 30 countries.

It took PDP 16years to apply resounding economic policies that made banks grow, buttook APC 1 year to apply policies which madebanks to sack more staff.

The worst administration of PDP is far better than the best of APC!

Apc is a disaster.