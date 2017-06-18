₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by feranmi400: 4:53pm
A Nigerian man Was amazed to see ATMs installed at Pastor Tunde Bakare’s church in Lagos State.
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/18/nigerian-man-was-amazed-to-see-atm-installed-at-pastor-tunde-bakare-church-in-lagos/
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by Kxngstein(m): 4:55pm
na wa o
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by Adeoba10(m): 4:58pm
And so what? So na only member fit withdraw from d Atm bah?
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by SexyNairalander(m): 4:58pm
booked
should we now say business is booming?
5 Likes
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by Modsenemy(f): 4:59pm
Even if I don't want to read meaning to the ATM by the church , but a POS inside the church is no no for me .
Anyways COZA Abuja has an ATM right within the church premises . That's what I call a business enterprise headed by a business mogul who is maximizing his talent as some sort of a good PUBLIC SPEAKER to deceive people into believing he is a pastor.
Sometimes I wonder it they themselves are actually aware that they are mere good speakers but not pastors
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 5:00pm
And so..op u supposed to title it JJC goes to church
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by Mhissgaga(f): 5:03pm
Na wa
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by Oyiboman69: 5:05pm
welcome to Church you can now pay your tithe through ATM transaction
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by Ehiscotch(m): 5:05pm
It is actually meant to ease payments such as donations, offerings & tithes. Let us not hurriedly judge. ATM or no ATM. It shouldn't be a yardstick to judge the pastor, honestly.
11 Likes
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by Ehiscotch(m): 5:07pm
On the contrary This could also be in line with the executive orders of osinbanjo on the ease of doing business.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by Jostico: 5:12pm
Ehiscotch:
You self. who dey judge am?
3 Likes
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by petra1(m): 8:15pm
The church should rather be commended. In sure mosque and shrine will follow
1 Like
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by Ralphdan(m): 8:22pm
Business is booming.
They can also adopt BITCOIN so that any memeber who forgets his ATM @home can wire BTC sharp sharp and receive his own share of the blessing. No time
6 Likes
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by eleojo23: 8:22pm
What is wrong with that?
Is it today people started giving money in church?
No matter where the ATM is installed, those who want to give money to the church will still do so.
And by the way, do you see any label there written "For Church Members only"?
Other people around that neighbourhood will even be happy that an ATM is close to them.
People just be looking for things to condemn
16 Likes
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by Akshow: 8:22pm
1 Like
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 8:22pm
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by DayDreamPictures(m): 8:22pm
lemme confess
this wan weak me
2 Likes
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by Uzomajane: 8:23pm
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by olusledge: 8:23pm
no excuse for not paying offering
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by MARKone(m): 8:23pm
What is there? Everything must not be news or strange.
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by MadCow1: 8:24pm
No excuse..
Soon dem go put WiFi join for internet transfer and even MTN mobile money account..
I never put offering for church for more than 15 years now.. Never again.
7 Likes
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by Pavore9: 8:24pm
Serving the members and the neighbourhood.
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by seguno2: 8:24pm
Hypocrites, all of them hypocrites.
They gonna die some day.
That is a refrain from a popular reggae song that fits the god of men called Tunde Bakare.
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by durentchigozie(m): 8:24pm
Good development.
Now,when the "ministration" touches the member's heart, they can easily withdraw all their petty live savings without going too far and give it all to "God"
Wow. Nice one.
They've moved from using POS machine to installing full ATM machine. I love this
Cc. Asuustrike2009
1 Like
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by okuya: 8:25pm
And how is dat supposed to be news, ATM can be installed anywhere, a beg make we dwell on something serious!
1 Like
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by easyfem: 8:25pm
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by MrImole(m): 8:25pm
What's your problem about that?
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 8:25pm
Christianity is all lies. Its a fantasy created for control, to impoverish the masses and keep them humble. No longer are chains and whips required, we can control people thru a promise in a book . The government loves evangelistic preaching . It subdues masses, keeps them paying taxes, makes them docile, humble meek low self esteem folks just waiting till death for some promises they will never get. Provisions, prayer requests, blessings for behavior, recompence for offerings and tithes, fruitful accomplished life , all this and more ....you gotta believe !! Faith and the promise of hope.... I hope none of you actually believed it and wasted your life doing as the bible says! That would be a waste of life
8 Likes
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by columbus007(m): 8:26pm
Oyiboman69:Lol
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by Amusaopeyemi(f): 8:26pm
So?
I don't see any big deal here. Whoever snapped that picture is Jobless and Stupid. There are ATMs at Hospital's for F**k's sake.
1 Like
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by seguno2: 8:26pm
Ehiscotch:
Ease payments = Ease of doing business.
Finito.
Ehiscotch:
|Re: ATM Installed At Pastor Tunde Bakare's Church In Lagos (Photos) by ollybelleza: 8:27pm
This ATM has been there for years so please leave story
1 Like
