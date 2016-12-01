₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by AnnaKareninaFan: 12:08am
In the past 12 months, Nigeria has lost icons from political leaders, traditional rulers, to boardroom gurus. Here is a list of some prominent Nigerians who died in 2016:
1) The 38th Oba of Benin, Omo n’Oba n’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Erediauwa
2) The 40th Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade
3) Former Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki
4) Captain Elechi Amadi
5) Sir Olaniwun Ajayi
6) Chief Michael Ibru
7) Chief Rasheed Gbadamosi
8...Justice Nikki Tobi
9) Dr. Tunji Braithwaite
10) Chief Ojo Maduekwe
11) Chief (Mrs.) Bola Kuforiji Olubu
12) Alhaji Umaru Ali Shinkafi
13) Mr. Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr.
14) Barr. James Ocholi and his wife
15) Barr. Fred Agbaje
16) Ms. Bola Davies
17) Mr. Chris Jeyibo
18) Prof. Isidore Okpewho
19) Mr. Justin Abuah
20) Mr. Godspower Ake
21) Prof. James Egunjobi
22) Olorogun Felix Ibru
23) Mrs. Caroline Onoh
24) Prince. Ademola Adeniji-Adele
25) Mr. Sunday Adewusi
26) Malam Abdulkarim Albashir
27) Mr.John Manassah
28) Mrs. Grace Onaiwu Omoigui
29) HRH Emmanuel Njemanze
30) Mr. Samaila Inusa
31) Senator Adekunle Agunbiade
32) Mr. Philemon Ihediwa
33) Dame Mercy Alagoa
34) OJB Jezreel
35) Mrs. Henrietta Kosoko
36) Mr. Stephen Keshi
37) Mr. Sikiru Adeshina aka Arakangudu
38) Mr. Shuaibu Amodu
39) Nomoreloss
40) Mr. Obiekwe Okwusogu, SAN
41) Mr. Deji Sasegbon, SAN
42) Senator Martin Nwali
43) Senator Francis Okpozo
44) Senator Mukhtar Abdulkarim
45) Prof. Herbert Onitiri
46) Mr. Olu Domingo
47) Alhaji Shettima Ali-Mongonu
48) Maj. Gen. Yushau Abubakar
49) Hon. Adewale Elijah-Oluwatayo
50) Oba Michael Sonariwo
51) Sir Etim Inyang
52) Lt.-Col. Muhammad Ali
http://dawntodusknews.com/50-prominent-nigerians-died-2016/
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by domopps(m): 12:20am
May their souls rest in perfect peace......
Lalasticlala.......snake is here Ooops sorry lates are here!
Cheeeers
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by blaqay(m): 12:29am
Prominent indeed...
Captain Elechi Amadi Barry Fred Agbaje G. U Ake Coach Stephen Okechukwu Keshi
Men that left landmarks
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by baybeeboi: 1:21am
You just wrote names of dead people like you wrote names of noise makers.
you couldnt even give any information about them.
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by doctimonyeka(m): 4:26am
It is well.....
Your memories lives on.....
#pray for nigeria..
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by AnonyNymous(m): 9:00am
To be honest I don't know most of them
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by veekid(m): 12:45pm
this op head correct no be small
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by henryobinna(m): 12:46pm
and it has been prophesied more would die in 2017...
and it has been prophesied more would die in 2017...
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by AK481(m): 12:46pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by davss02(m): 12:47pm
Ahdonbilivit...no prove or artifact...
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by engrjosefz: 12:47pm
RIP TO DEM
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by Kelvdimeji(m): 12:47pm
RIP
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by CACAWA(m): 12:48pm
[size=18pt]eeyeah[/size]
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by ayteaz(f): 12:48pm
what about prof Sunday Otokiti
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by datola: 12:49pm
There is prominence in death?
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by nwachivis(m): 12:49pm
Too much deaths and Buhari's tenure be like
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:49pm
rip to them ..they will surely make heaven in Jesus name
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by nobodysmanrob(m): 12:51pm
baybeeboi:No mind am. He also repeated no. 50 so that e go reach 50. RIP to d dead.
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by engrdosmen01(m): 12:53pm
More should die in 2017
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by Aniedi30(m): 12:53pm
We shall not die but live to see more years as we about to enter another new year .....Rest in peace to dis heroes
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by Lanre4uonly(m): 12:56pm
May God continue to grant them an eternal rest and comfort the bereaved families.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by mccoy47(m): 12:57pm
But hu dem epp?
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by Richy4(m): 12:57pm
What about that nollywood actress...Bukky...that old lady..... I can't remember her surname...But she was popular in 90s and early 2000
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by Korilani: 12:59pm
doctimonyeka:
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by Abujabir24: 1:00pm
I hope and pray the following die in 2017.
Gen Ibrahim Baban Gida
Gen Abdulsalam abubakar
Chief olusegun obasanjo
Gen Yakubu Gowon
Gen TY danjuma
Gen Aliyu Gusau
Prof wole Soyinka
Alh Shehu sha gari
Babachir David lawal
Abba kyari
Femi fani kayode
Igbenidion
Ali modu sheriff
David mark
Alh atiku Abubakar
Gen minimal
Col dasuki
Gen ihejirika and finally
The secret cabal.
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by henrydadon(m): 1:01pm
just a reminder that we are gonna die some day..
without taking anything with us..
never take this life too seriously.. enjoy while you still can. .
it the least you can do..
you either enjoy your life
or leave a lasting legacy to your name.
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by kulrunsman79(m): 1:01pm
The information isn't defining..... Would have done more good if well articulated.
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by ksam(m): 1:03pm
Abujabir24:your list is not complete without the dullard from duara,
Nnamdi kanu
Tinubu
el zakzaky
sponsors of boko haram
sponsors of fulani herdsmen
sponsors of Niger delta militant
this people did more harm than good to us last year and they are still a threat next year
Its bn long we experience peace in this country
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by hmuhammad(m): 1:06pm
Abujabir24:you get sense so?
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by Onyenna(m): 1:08pm
May they continue to Rest in peace
|Re: 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 by Nickfriday(m): 1:08pm
late Prince Abubakar Audu (Adoja). rest in peace my leader
