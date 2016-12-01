Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 (15459 Views)

1) The 38th Oba of Benin, Omo n’Oba n’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Erediauwa

2) The 40th Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade

3) Former Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki

4) Captain Elechi Amadi

5) Sir Olaniwun Ajayi

6) Chief Michael Ibru

7) Chief Rasheed Gbadamosi

8...Justice Nikki Tobi

9) Dr. Tunji Braithwaite

10) Chief Ojo Maduekwe

11) Chief (Mrs.) Bola Kuforiji Olubu

12) Alhaji Umaru Ali Shinkafi

13) Mr. Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr.

14) Barr. James Ocholi and his wife

15) Barr. Fred Agbaje

16) Ms. Bola Davies

17) Mr. Chris Jeyibo

18) Prof. Isidore Okpewho

19) Mr. Justin Abuah

20) Mr. Godspower Ake

21) Prof. James Egunjobi

22) Olorogun Felix Ibru

23) Mrs. Caroline Onoh

24) Prince. Ademola Adeniji-Adele

25) Mr. Sunday Adewusi

26) Malam Abdulkarim Albashir

27) Mr.John Manassah

28) Mrs. Grace Onaiwu Omoigui

29) HRH Emmanuel Njemanze

30) Mr. Samaila Inusa

31) Senator Adekunle Agunbiade

32) Mr. Philemon Ihediwa

33) Dame Mercy Alagoa

34) OJB Jezreel

35) Mrs. Henrietta Kosoko

36) Mr. Stephen Keshi

37) Mr. Sikiru Adeshina aka Arakangudu

38) Mr. Shuaibu Amodu

39) Nomoreloss

40) Mr. Obiekwe Okwusogu, SAN

41) Mr. Deji Sasegbon, SAN

42) Senator Martin Nwali

43) Senator Francis Okpozo

44) Senator Mukhtar Abdulkarim

45) Prof. Herbert Onitiri

46) Mr. Olu Domingo

47) Alhaji Shettima Ali-Mongonu

48) Maj. Gen. Yushau Abubakar

49) Hon. Adewale Elijah-Oluwatayo

50) Oba Michael Sonariwo

51) Sir Etim Inyang

52) Lt.-Col. Muhammad Ali

53) Mr. Chris Jeyibo







May their souls rest in perfect peace......











Cheeeers

Prominent indeed...

Captain Elechi Amadi Barry Fred Agbaje G. U Ake Coach Stephen Okechukwu Keshi

Men that left landmarks 1 Like

You just wrote names of dead people like you wrote names of noise makers.



you couldnt even give any information about them. 13 Likes 1 Share

It is well.....

Your memories lives on.....

#pray for nigeria..

To be honest I don't know most of them 7 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmm

Ahdonbilivit...no prove or artifact...

RIP TO DEM

RIP

[size=18pt]eeyeah[/size]

what about prof Sunday Otokiti 1 Like

There is prominence in death?

Too much deaths and Buhari's tenure be like

rip to them ..they will surely make heaven in Jesus name

More should die in 2017

We shall not die but live to see more years as we about to enter another new year .....Rest in peace to dis heroes

May God continue to grant them an eternal rest and comfort the bereaved families.

God bless Nigeria.

But hu dem epp?

What about that nollywood actress...Bukky...that old lady..... I can't remember her surname...But she was popular in 90s and early 2000 1 Like 1 Share

I hope and pray the following die in 2017.

Gen Ibrahim Baban Gida

Gen Abdulsalam abubakar

Chief olusegun obasanjo

Gen Yakubu Gowon

Gen TY danjuma

Gen Aliyu Gusau

Prof wole Soyinka

Alh Shehu sha gari

Babachir David lawal

Abba kyari

Femi fani kayode

Igbenidion

Ali modu sheriff

David mark

Alh atiku Abubakar

Gen minimal

Col dasuki

Gen ihejirika and finally

The secret cabal. 1 Like

just a reminder that we are gonna die some day..



without taking anything with us..



never take this life too seriously.. enjoy while you still can. .



it the least you can do..



you either enjoy your life



or leave a lasting legacy to your name.

The information isn't defining..... Would have done more good if well articulated.

May they continue to Rest in peace 1 Like