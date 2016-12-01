₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by chie8: 10:59am
There is ongoing tension due to a fracas between DESTMA and a motorist.Below is what Harrison wrote....
'Breaking News
Tension as Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA) officer bite a motorist at NTA Junction Okpanam Road Asaba, Delta State'.
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by softMarket(m): 11:38am
Nigerian Suarez
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by nedu2000(m): 7:44pm
Suarez,these traffic officials nationwide are never taught how to relate with people.Maybe barring FRSC,Lagos is the worst with those 'owo da' people.
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by truthspeaks: 7:44pm
Na buhari hunger. The Suarez of our delta state
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by veekid(m): 7:44pm
show them craze; it's a new year!
Wait o; that black guy in the third picture; is he a human being?
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 7:44pm
As recession hit am reach, e mistake the man chest for New Year meat. But I bow for the man inside d 3rd photo sha. The face resemble smoked fish
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by Pavore9: 7:45pm
Another Suarez!
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by GAZZUZZ(m): 7:45pm
things get very physical in the SS. If it were in lagos, the driver for just pull cloth Unclad for road to avoid arrest
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by obitwice(m): 7:45pm
That guys face in the 3rd picture though! Mean!!!
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by jtjohn(m): 7:45pm
I want to use this medium to appreciate all the Nairalander who in one way or the other has impacted in my life........Thank you......2017 will be a better year for each and everyone of us irrespective of the Negative Prophecy.
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 7:45pm
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 7:45pm
Only in nija
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by OlympianZeus(m): 7:46pm
E be like say the Traffic Warden wan join Underworld Vampires
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by lofty900(m): 7:46pm
Hm
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by Explorers(m): 7:46pm
These policemen appearance, is somehow.
See you guys in 2017.....
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by Eastactivist: 7:47pm
Police causing trouble with innoson carrier
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by gqboyy(m): 7:47pm
Aaaaah....Suarez!!!!
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by unclezuma: 7:47pm
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by qualityGod(m): 7:47pm
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by GoodyOG: 7:47pm
omo...see face of that guy....
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by nerodenero: 7:48pm
Dude looks scary!!!
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 7:50pm
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 7:51pm
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 7:54pm
delta state
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by chie8: 7:56pm
paradigmshift:For commenting without facts let me educate u small.Check the time the news was published on TrezzyHelm and the time it was published on Linda Ikeji.Who published the news first?Then get back to me and tell me who did copy paste whether Linda Ikeji or TrezzyHelm.Please don't comment without facts
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by koma1(m): 7:57pm
Is he a bull dog?
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by Olukokosir(m): 7:57pm
ayam nt understanding.. is it dat d traffic officer is now suarez or wat
|Re: Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) by jimenyo: 7:57pm
In this period of harmattan?Abeg,treat the wound well oh!
