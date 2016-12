There is ongoing tension due to a fracas between DESTMA and a motorist.Below is what Harrison wrote....'Breaking NewsTension as Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA) officer bite a motorist at NTA Junction Okpanam Road Asaba, Delta State'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/traffic-officer-bites-motorist-in.html?m=1

Suarez,these traffic officials nationwide are never taught how to relate with people.Maybe barring FRSC,Lagos is the worst with those 'owo da' people.

show them craze; it's a new year! Wait o; that black guy in the third picture; is he a human being?

As recession hit am reach, e mistake the man chest for New Year meat. But I bow for the man inside d 3rd photo sha. The face resemble smoked fish

things get very physical in the SS. If it were in lagos, the driver for just pull cloth Unclad for road to avoid arrest