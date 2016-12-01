Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) (8823 Views)

Cult members bury motorist alive in Lagos (Photo) / Police Officer Bites Off Neighbour’s Finger In Nasarawa (photo) / Man Arrested For Snapping A Policeman Collecting Bribe From Motorist (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'Breaking News

Tension as Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA) officer bite a motorist at NTA Junction Okpanam Road Asaba, Delta State'.



Source: There is ongoing tension due to a fracas between DESTMA and a motorist.Below is what Harrison wrote....'Breaking NewsTension as Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA) officer bite a motorist at NTA Junction Okpanam Road Asaba, Delta State'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/traffic-officer-bites-motorist-in.html?m=1

chie8:

More more more

Nigerian Suarez 2 Likes

Suarez,these traffic officials nationwide are never taught how to relate with people.Maybe barring FRSC,Lagos is the worst with those 'owo da' people.

Na buhari hunger. The Suarez of our delta state 2 Likes

show them craze; it's a new year!

Wait o; that black guy in the third picture; is he a human being? 2 Likes

As recession hit am reach, e mistake the man chest for New Year meat. But I bow for the man inside d 3rd photo sha. The face resemble smoked fish 5 Likes

Another Suarez!

things get very physical in the SS. If it were in lagos, the driver for just pull cloth Unclad for road to avoid arrest

That guys face in the 3rd picture though! Mean!!! 2 Likes

I want to use this medium to appreciate all the Nairalander who in one way or the other has impacted in my life........Thank you......2017 will be a better year for each and everyone of us irrespective of the Negative Prophecy. 1 Like

Only in nija

E be like say the Traffic Warden wan join Underworld Vampires

Hm

These policemen appearance, is somehow.







See you guys in 2017..... 1 Like

Police causing trouble with innoson carrier

Aaaaah....Suarez!!!! 2 Likes

omo...see face of that guy....

Dude looks scary!!! 2 Likes

copy paste from Linda ikeji...ole

delta state

paradigmshift:

copy paste from Linda ikeji...ole For commenting without facts let me educate u small.Check the time the news was published on TrezzyHelm and the time it was published on Linda Ikeji.Who published the news first?Then get back to me and tell me who did copy paste whether Linda Ikeji or TrezzyHelm.Please don't comment without facts For commenting without facts let me educate u small.Check the time the news was published on TrezzyHelm and the time it was published on Linda Ikeji.Who published the news first?Then get back to me and tell me who did copy paste whether Linda Ikeji or TrezzyHelm.Please don't comment without facts

Is he a bull dog?

ayam nt understanding.. is it dat d traffic officer is now suarez or wat