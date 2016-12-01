₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by olokeded: 1:01pm
Super Eagles defender Emmanuel Echiejile yesterday December 30th married his woman, Vwemo Ziregbe in Warri, Delta state. Congrats to the couple. More photos after the cut...
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-from-footballer-emmanuel.html
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by veekid(m): 1:12pm
first! They locked us out of Nairaland without any excuse nor explanation and now they were pushing a topic twice on the front-page like a confused shild, nairaland needs to upgrade biko.
Back to the topic...... All I see is money and money; Buh wait o wor happened to the bride's Bobby? Fighting recession? Or na harmattan make am weak like that?
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by nurseafrica: 1:12pm
Nice one. 1st time az FTC. O men. Dedicated to my honni pie SSA
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by mrmaze(m): 1:13pm
Congrate. The dude above me thoug
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by Elshahzad: 1:13pm
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by OluleyeAdeyemo: 1:13pm
He came back to marry a Nigerian? Why?
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by Justbeingreal(m): 1:14pm
Make e last o, normal level
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by sheddo619(m): 1:14pm
Standard Liege man
Thumbs up
Happy married life
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by Nma27(f): 1:14pm
HML
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by hensben(m): 1:14pm
Striker abi Left back. Op correct yourself.
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by dokJ: 1:14pm
happy married n footballin life
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by freeborn76(m): 1:14pm
Nairaland with copy and paste! His name is Elderson Uwa Echiejile and he is a defender not a striker
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by vivianbelema(f): 1:16pm
Congrats
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:16pm
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by Perfectionist11(m): 1:17pm
HML to them.
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by Kingkillz(m): 1:17pm
veekid:I wonder o... This site really needs an upgrade... You can't compete with ur competitors if you don't improve u'll be left way behind
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by smartag: 1:17pm
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by Mrgodwindata: 1:17pm
9ice pic
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by Mechette(m): 1:18pm
And so what, i dnt kia
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by Category1: 1:19pm
F
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by Promismike(m): 1:19pm
ok
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by mccoy47(m): 1:19pm
Lepa toh bad
I heard lepa girls are very gud manager's of big big cassavas
Anyway
HML
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by Ptoocool(m): 1:19pm
Nna mhen,,
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:19pm
congrat bro am waiting for 9monrh lol
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by mekuse76: 1:19pm
cool photos...I welcome him to the institution called marriage
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by curvilicious: 1:19pm
Wait
E b like say i attend this ceremony o
I no know say d guy na foodbola o
D lady lean sha
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by Skookum(m): 1:21pm
When did defender turn to striker Elderson turn to Emmanuel ....SMH
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:21pm
why u dey lie like this u lie fit cause goslo for ojota ooo
curvilicious:
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by curvilicious: 1:23pm
fuckingAyaya:
Why are u waiting for 9months olofofo
|Re: Photos From Footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding by ebujany(m): 1:23pm
Congratulations my...the wife is pretty and slim.my spec
