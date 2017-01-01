Hello 2016, it's the boy, FATTKAY,

This is a piece from me to u, coupled with some words from the street, No achtung granate,

Looking through my windowpanes, I can see you stuffing your sacks, getting ready to vacate,

But you are looking confused, like a clueless 3rd class student getting ready to graduate,

Take this not personal, no hostility, at the same time, no placate.





I know u must be dejected, but hope u can read,

I never really expected this letter to get to u in a happy mood, to be real,

I know u are DEF gonna miss this land, if only for the fact that it's green,

Buh I care not, still gonna have a nice time tonight, an act of venereal,

Just pack ur loads fam, be fast, be quick!.





January 1, 2017, would be another great day,

By then I would pay my last respect to u, hope u would find a better place,

Just get some vantage corner to lay ur soul, I don't care if ts safe,

There is no extra time, all excuses are lame,

You could have done better, as most of ur glories were self-acclaimed.





This your regime wasn't so smooth, come let's talk,

It was even a bit swift, like some 4 X 4,

Jessica wasn't lucky enough to get a husband, I mean the girl next door,

My first class cousin couldn't even get a great job, just well done,

He was moving from office to office, they kept telling him to knock next one,

David couldn't get enough purchasing power to burst those malls,

Femi smoked too much bush, clothes got torn,

Some families left home happily and came back sore,

Some were on innocent adventures and encountered drop top bombs,

In this process, too much of blood got poured,

And to top it all up, MMM did its thing, greedy souls got robbed.





Despite all resolutions and promises at the beginning of the year,

They asked severally but you kept telling them it's near,

Now where is the fulfillment? Here or there?,

So sad you are leaving, you gonna leave it all behind, do you copy, dear?,

Now how do we transport you out of here, which do you care for? Uber? Honda or Kia?





But hol' up, sounds right, maybe u are not at fault that a good number were unlucky,

Cos' you didn't stop uncle James from getting a dinner from Kentucky,

Yhemolee and FAM kept balling, even changed his name to Lee currency,

Some were overfed, got all fat and chubby,

My college girls were too happy with life, got all cocky and saucy,

Some hardworking ones got well paid, their purse never knew the word ugly,

Mr Eazi got a breakthrough , no hush puppy,

Debola, my once-a-broke-friend pulled up a ferrari toy, I'm talking of motion study,

These are good phenomenon worth mentioning, not nature study,

So, with these, u are worth some praises, if I was initially ruthless, I'm sorry.





Appreciations should never be left undone,

Thanks for leaving my FAM and I untouched,

Thanks for keeping our sorrows in u, unborn, till u are gone,

We didn't even cry, not to talk of mourn,

Accept these appreciations, all said and done.





Now to the last bullet, the post scriptum that's next,

Please be fast with the packing, before 2017 packs in we still have to clean the duplex,

Say me hi to 2015, tell it I miss the one it left with, that's Juliet,

I will always refer to ur regime, emphasizing the goodness,

M moving on, I hope u do too, u might be good, but not the best,

I won't castigate u, u might be bad, but not worth stoning to death,

Pray for forgiveness, so God won't cast u in the pit of hell,

Mixed feelings of anger and appreciations fill this depth,

I never believed this day could rise so fast, uncle ben.



