|My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by fattbabakay(m): 1:21pm
Hello 2016, it's the boy, FATTKAY,
This is a piece from me to u, coupled with some words from the street, No achtung granate,
Looking through my windowpanes, I can see you stuffing your sacks, getting ready to vacate,
But you are looking confused, like a clueless 3rd class student getting ready to graduate,
Take this not personal, no hostility, at the same time, no placate.
I know u must be dejected, but hope u can read,
I never really expected this letter to get to u in a happy mood, to be real,
I know u are DEF gonna miss this land, if only for the fact that it's green,
Buh I care not, still gonna have a nice time tonight, an act of venereal,
Just pack ur loads fam, be fast, be quick!.
January 1, 2017, would be another great day,
By then I would pay my last respect to u, hope u would find a better place,
Just get some vantage corner to lay ur soul, I don't care if ts safe,
There is no extra time, all excuses are lame,
You could have done better, as most of ur glories were self-acclaimed.
This your regime wasn't so smooth, come let's talk,
It was even a bit swift, like some 4 X 4,
Jessica wasn't lucky enough to get a husband, I mean the girl next door,
My first class cousin couldn't even get a great job, just well done,
He was moving from office to office, they kept telling him to knock next one,
David couldn't get enough purchasing power to burst those malls,
Femi smoked too much bush, clothes got torn,
Some families left home happily and came back sore,
Some were on innocent adventures and encountered drop top bombs,
In this process, too much of blood got poured,
And to top it all up, MMM did its thing, greedy souls got robbed.
Despite all resolutions and promises at the beginning of the year,
They asked severally but you kept telling them it's near,
Now where is the fulfillment? Here or there?,
So sad you are leaving, you gonna leave it all behind, do you copy, dear?,
Now how do we transport you out of here, which do you care for? Uber? Honda or Kia?
But hol' up, sounds right, maybe u are not at fault that a good number were unlucky,
Cos' you didn't stop uncle James from getting a dinner from Kentucky,
Yhemolee and FAM kept balling, even changed his name to Lee currency,
Some were overfed, got all fat and chubby,
My college girls were too happy with life, got all cocky and saucy,
Some hardworking ones got well paid, their purse never knew the word ugly,
Mr Eazi got a breakthrough , no hush puppy,
Debola, my once-a-broke-friend pulled up a ferrari toy, I'm talking of motion study,
These are good phenomenon worth mentioning, not nature study,
So, with these, u are worth some praises, if I was initially ruthless, I'm sorry.
Appreciations should never be left undone,
Thanks for leaving my FAM and I untouched,
Thanks for keeping our sorrows in u, unborn, till u are gone,
We didn't even cry, not to talk of mourn,
Accept these appreciations, all said and done.
Now to the last bullet, the post scriptum that's next,
Please be fast with the packing, before 2017 packs in we still have to clean the duplex,
Say me hi to 2015, tell it I miss the one it left with, that's Juliet,
I will always refer to ur regime, emphasizing the goodness,
M moving on, I hope u do too, u might be good, but not the best,
I won't castigate u, u might be bad, but not worth stoning to death,
Pray for forgiveness, so God won't cast u in the pit of hell,
Mixed feelings of anger and appreciations fill this depth,
I never believed this day could rise so fast, uncle ben.
#Bye2016 #FATTKAY
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by bookgenius(f): 1:23pm
Lol, only a genius can cook this up. Big ups OP
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by IStandWithFynes: 1:30pm
Nice one on here
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by jerryboiii(m): 1:34pm
To hell with 2016, 2017 must pay!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by fattbabakay(m): 1:42pm
bookgenius:Yo thanks.
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by OnlineBadoo: 1:53pm
Where dem lalasticlala at? Move this to the next level, very needed
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by Fynestboi: 1:56pm
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by AwonGoonsMee(m): 2:14pm
Hmmmm, nice one
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by sleeksoccer: 2:22pm
lalasticlala coma see this boy o, he make brain
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by ALAYORMII: 5:06pm
Bye bye 2016.
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by Pavore9: 5:07pm
2016 has been good to me and very grateful for the opportunities it offered me.
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:08pm
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by VickyRotex(f): 5:10pm
Awwwwwwnnnnn! Nice One Op.
2016 has been different strokes for different folks.
No matter how great the year has been may our future days be better than this day/year!
I'm grateful to God for 2016! It's been God!
Like my mum will Always say: "Ewu opin Odun oni wuwa o" Amin!
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by ImYourJude(m): 5:11pm
Pesin fit use this one as rap lyric o
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by MrWhaley: 5:13pm
Now, that's some literary artistry.
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by policy12: 5:14pm
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 5:20pm
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 5:22pm
fattbabakay:
MMM users are coming for ya head............take cover
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by MicroSweet: 5:23pm
2016 is ending in a good note for me. I take this as a herald of an awesome 2017. Peace out!
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by ificatchmodeh: 5:33pm
2016...thank God..
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by OmaniPadmeHum: 5:58pm
Big ups bro.
Weldone.
2016 had its highlights and lowlights.
Some needed hard work to survive it and some soft work.
All the same same, regardless of how much we were favored by 2016, may 2017 be much much better than 2016.
Hear! Hear!!
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by Bakare19: 6:02pm
Nice one
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by YhungPablo(m): 6:04pm
I didn't read it o.. sum1 shud brk the record pls.
|Re: My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FATTKAY by Dboy55: 6:15pm
Nice one bro, 2016 had its ups and down on me
