

Gone are the days when going to watch any Nollywood movie at the cinema was weird to many people, especially your friends! Nollywood movies really sold tickets this year!



The major highlight of this year was when Lagos was chosen as the city for 2016 Toronto International film festival city to City program! About 8 films were screened, and they received massive reviews! Nollywood was announced to the world!



2016 started as a slow year at the cinema, but as the year went by, many heavy punchers were released! Follow me as I give a brief review of major cinema movies of the year as they came!





1) WIVES on strike





This was the first major film to rock the cinema this year! Box Office Queen, Omoni Oboli waved her magic wand and did it again in this movie!

This was one help of a funny movie, we'll crafted script, uncomplicated story and great acting from the cast! And it has a great message - No More Child Bride!



2) Ghana must go





This was a triumph for Nollywood and Gollywood, it was a terrific comedy! It made everyone at the cinema laugh so hard!

Osofia made his cinema debut in this film and did absolute justice! Kudos to the producers for the brilliant production!



3) The CEO





This was the most expected film of the year due to the Kunle Afolayan factor and we weren't disappointed! This flick was a masterpiece! It was brilliant! The script, acting, production were all top notch! Africa should be proud of this movie!



4) The Arbitration!





This is the best legal drama produced in Nigeria! It was superb! Though it wasn't a huge boxoffice success, it surely made success among the inner caucus!



5) 93 days





Goosebumps always comes whenever I think of this movie. The movie was about Ebola in Nigeria, our Ebola Hero - Dr Adedovoh and how it affected the staff of the hospital!

This movie was so beautiful! The acting was 100/100 especially from Bimbo Akintola and Somekele Idhalama! This movie is one of Nigeria 's great!



6) A trip to Jamaica -





Boxoffice king came back with a sequel to his 30 days in Atlanta! And it was commercially a huge success, even doing better than 30 days in Atlanta! Same can't be said of the overall quality of the movie, not among the best movies produced this year!



7) Dinner





This was supposed to be one of those very good movies that would go unnoticed, but no no, it sold many tickets and stayed long on the Screens! I was so happy!

The movie was superb, exciting and extremely interesting! The quality was beautiful and of course the acting was top notch!



76



This was one of the Ivy league movies produced this year! It Fantastic and Ultra authentic! The producers really went all out to achieve a level of authenticity never before seen in Nollywood!

Ramsey Noah and Rita Dominic really bedazzled us with their acting and looks! This movie would probably win an Oscar's for costume because it was that good! This movie would have been the perfect way to close the year until another film came along



9) The Wedding Party



This was the perfect movie to end the year after all this recession induced suffering!

All hail Nollywood, this movie was a massive punch! This has to be the best comedy produced in Nigeria! It was awesomely exhilarating and there was never a dull moment! Sola really made us to laugh our hearts out!

