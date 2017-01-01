₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Happy New Year by Millz404(m): 12:01am
Wishing all of you a happy 2017
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Happy New Year by dustmalik: 12:03am
The power of 4G LTE got me the first FTC in 2017 , and I've no doubt that this year is going to be my year of shine, by God's willing.
Happy New Year, People.
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Happy New Year by Goldenheart(m): 12:03am
Happy new year
I ran so fast into 2017..
Now I can rejoice ....
11 Likes
|Re: Happy New Year by jigsaw001(m): 12:03am
Same dear
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Happy New Year by ghostdvirus(m): 12:03am
Wish you the same
|Re: Happy New Year by Chanchit: 12:03am
Wishing my NL people a happy new year.
Rucheen
kinginvahala
cutezt
lovelygurl
talktonase
aluk
busky101
holaraph
elcapone
iammrnoble
danjaba
eyeibibio
4×4
whynotthetruth
labimide
haladug
philfearon
emmbee
digitalnaira
nokio1
operalex
girlking
murphy121
kamikazze
elmacho
classcaptain
modath
Love y'all.
|Re: Happy New Year by ojayfrancis(m): 12:03am
2017 will be a year of exponential growth to all those who believe and work hard, intellectual and money wise. May God keep us
9 Likes
|Re: Happy New Year by Pavore9: 12:03am
Happy new year! A more fruitful year in the farm!
|Re: Happy New Year by Tiny23(f): 12:03am
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Happy New Year by ifenes(m): 12:03am
Astrology at best. The full turn of the Earth around the Sun. The Sun of God. It's time to bury religion my brothers and sisters.
And to the Christians in church worshiping the Sun, it's time to wake up. Jesus will not come in the cloud, but the Sun will and always has.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Happy New Year by ucsparks: 12:03am
who new year epp?, owo ni koko
8 Likes
|Re: Happy New Year by CHARLESTON007(m): 12:03am
Happy new year nairalanders i pray this year brings good tidings to us all amin
|Re: Happy New Year by Titilayodeji13(m): 12:03am
What are you looking for here in 2017 , ehn
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Happy New Year by ExAngel007(f): 12:03am
yeeessss oooooooooooo
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Happy New Year by Odunharry(m): 12:03am
Nihilist a happy happy birthday to u..
Today is our birthday show us some love.
.
A Happy New Year to you all.
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Happy New Year by GoroTango: 12:03am
Happy new years
|Re: Happy New Year by echelons(m): 12:03am
Happy new year Nigeria!
|Re: Happy New Year by meenagiggs: 12:04am
Happy new year.
|Re: Happy New Year by amichaelz101(m): 12:04am
Yeaaaaa
|Re: Happy New Year by Edenoscar(m): 12:04am
Wishing you all
12Months of success,
52weeks of laughter,
365days of fun,
8760hours of joy,
525600minutes of good luck and
31536000seconds of happiness.
To celebrate this new year i just need someone to sow a seed in my ministry, no amount is to much
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Happy New Year by ychris: 12:04am
HAPPY NEW YEAR NAIRALANDERS.
Cc: @hungerBAD what are we uploading this time around to win 10k worth of airtime biko ?
|Re: Happy New Year by engrfcuksmtin(m): 12:04am
Happy New Year
|Re: Happy New Year by Teenaba(f): 12:04am
A year of laughter. Amen.
|Re: Happy New Year by Ebook4Free(m): 12:04am
2017 is definitely my year of success. Happy New Year Nairalanders.
|Re: Happy New Year by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 12:04am
happy new year fellas
|Re: Happy New Year by Ewizard(m): 12:04am
its 2017 already!
|Re: Happy New Year by weblord1900(m): 12:04am
It's time... 2017 here we come.
You will never miss your blessings.
Can someone tell me why NEPA no bring light for my area since morning
2 Likes
|Re: Happy New Year by qualityGod(m): 12:04am
The year of prosperity for all nairalanders
1 Like
|Re: Happy New Year by ralijaafar: 12:04am
Happy New Year!!!!!
|Re: Happy New Year by mrmaze(m): 12:04am
Happy new year
|Re: Happy New Year by Godhead4(m): 12:04am
Happy New Year, buddy!
|Re: Happy New Year by MalcoImX: 12:04am
HNY Nairaland people.
