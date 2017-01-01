Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Happy New Year (9026 Views)

Wishing all of you a happy 2017 24 Likes 2 Shares

, and I've no doubt that this year is going to be my year of shine, by God's willing.



Happy New Year, People. The power of 4G LTE got me the first FTC in 2017, and I've no doubt that this year is going to be my year of shine, by God's willing.



Happy new year



I ran so fast into 2017..



I ran so fast into 2017..
Now I can rejoice .... Happy new year

Same dear 1 Like 1 Share

Wish you the same

Wishing my NL people a happy new year.

Love y'all.

2017 will be a year of exponential growth to all those who believe and work hard, intellectual and money wise. May God keep us 9 Likes

Happy new year! A more fruitful year in the farm!

8 Likes 1 Share

Astrology at best. The full turn of the Earth around the Sun. The Sun of God. It's time to bury religion my brothers and sisters.



And to the Christians in church worshiping the Sun, it's time to wake up. Jesus will not come in the cloud, but the Sun will and always has. 6 Likes 2 Shares

who new year epp?, owo ni koko 8 Likes

Happy new year nairalanders i pray this year brings good tidings to us all amin

What are you looking for here in 2017 , ehn 3 Likes 1 Share

yeeessss oooooooooooo 9 Likes 1 Share

Nihilist a happy happy birthday to u..

Today is our birthday show us some love.

















.

A Happy New Year to you all. 39 Likes 1 Share

Happy new years

Happy new year Nigeria!

Happy new year.

Yeaaaaa



12Months of success,

52weeks of laughter,

365days of fun,

8760hours of joy,

525600minutes of good luck and

31536000seconds of happiness.



Wishing you all 12Months of success, 52weeks of laughter, 365days of fun, 8760hours of joy, 525600minutes of good luck and 31536000seconds of happiness.
To celebrate this new year i just need someone to sow a seed in my ministry, no amount is to much





HAPPY NEW YEAR NAIRALANDERS. Cc: @hungerBAD what are we uploading this time around to win 10k worth of airtime biko ?

Happy New Year



A year of laughter. Amen.

2017 is definitely my year of success. Happy New Year Nairalanders.

happy new year fellas

its 2017 already!

It's time... 2017 here we come.

You will never miss your blessings.



Can someone tell me why NEPA no bring light for my area since morning 2 Likes





The year of prosperity for all nairalanders The year of prosperity for all nairalanders 1 Like

Happy New Year!!!!!

Happy new year

Happy New Year, buddy!