See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Enouwem(m): 9:46am
I am still trying to understand what is happening here grin

Nigerians are humorous and witty sha!!!

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Enouwem(m): 9:46am
More

1 Share

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by teebankz10(m): 9:53am
Nice,after receiving serious beating from those niggas cheesy happy birthday anyways

2 Likes

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Jeffrey12(m): 9:54am
Lol...... Who say na only cake them take dey do birthday grin

I believe that egg rolls nd the coke/fanta pass cake oo... Who never try am nor go understand sha....

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Tolexander: 9:55am
Enouwem:
I am still trying to understand what is happening here grin

Nigerians are humorous and witty sha!!!
Cake na cake, either made of beans flour or wheat flour.

The fact that they are all happy together to share in the feast has made the birthday more fun than a colourful cake.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Lalas247(f): 9:56am
That buns go sweet die tho grin

Birthday on a budget ..... tight budget .. Nice he seem content and happy ... as long as he's happy
Mynd44 Lalasticlala hope you guys won't throw me this type of party o grin

3 Likes

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Lalas247(f): 9:57am
The guy wearing a cap on the right has serious plans for those buns grin

13 Likes

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by kennygee(f): 9:57am
The most important thing is the joy in it.

1 Like

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by ufuosman(m): 10:03am
No much spending, no beer, no wine, no cake! Na were d guy money reach, as far am concern he celebrated his bday.

2 Likes

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Criis(m): 10:07am
Lalas247:
The guy wearing a cap on the right has serious plans form those buns grin

Prolly working out how to dissect those buns
.. Calculating the angle of elevation and depression

Gauging and determining the biggest and heaviest bun with His eyes gringrin

4 Likes

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by EmyLeo(m): 10:08am
##Nothing is new in Nigeria anymore. lol , Happy birthday bruh! cheesy

1 Like

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Lalas247(f): 10:37am
Criis:


Prolly working out how to dissect those buns

Gauging and determining the biggest and heaviest with His eyes gringrin
Haha he doesn't seem interested in the photo or celebrate na buns grin

3 Likes

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Jaqenhghar: 10:39am
Lalas247:
The guy wearing a cap on the right has serious plans form those buns grin
That guy with the air Jordan shey grin
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by sunshineG(m): 10:39am
That shii looks like magonya grin
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by IamKashyBaby(f): 10:39am
grin


I love it..

Thats the true friendship sha..at least they were there to celebrate his special day... doesnt matter what he prepared..it seems they enjoyed the small gathering.. grin

3 Likes

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Lalas247(f): 10:41am
Jaqenhghar:

That guy with the air Jordan shey grin
Wahlahi
Those are the ones that came for food grin we all have at least one of those friends haha

2 Likes

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by celestialAgent(m): 10:45am
This is cool!

Your problem becomes less the day you stop worrying about what people will say about whatever way you choose to operate your life ...

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by modelmike7(m): 10:46am
Hilarious
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by BuhariNaWah: 10:46am
Dry
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Abbotp: 10:47am
E don celebrate e be say e don celebrate. If you no like am that way, find the guy and organize an OWAMBELICIOUS party for him grin grin
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by emmabest2000(m): 10:47am
kennygee:
The most important thing is the joy in it.

The joy in it indeed ...

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Truepays(f): 10:48am
Enouwem:
More

Bubu don't suffer
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by refiner(f): 10:48am
Criis:


Prolly working out how to dissect those buns

Gauging and determining the biggest and heaviest with His eyes gringrin

3 Likes

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by centoke30(m): 10:49am
Ok
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by KenModi(m): 10:49am
Just take a look at the faces of his friends. For me, to a large extent, these are his true friends.

#istandtobecorrected

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by bidexolumanish(m): 10:49am
grin grin grin grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Elnino4ladies: 10:49am
This is serious
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by olamil34: 10:50am
poverty
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by herkeym001(m): 10:50am
Curse corp member serving their father land in Benue State.
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Generalyemi(m): 10:50am
thank jah for life
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by allanphash7(m): 10:50am
Alaga ibile
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by deebrain(m): 10:50am
Thank God for any situation you find yourself.

Some people will be so depressed, all because they don't have enough for a dream celebration.

These guys might not be financially buoyant but with the little they have, they are happy.

Think about it.

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

