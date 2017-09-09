Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) (9550 Views)

Nigerians are humorous and witty sha!!! I am still trying to understand what is happening hereNigerians are humorous and witty sha!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

happy birthday anyways Nice,after receiving serious beating from those niggashappy birthday anyways 2 Likes





I believe that egg rolls nd the coke/fanta pass cake oo... Who never try am nor go understand sha.... Lol...... Who say na only cake them take dey do birthdayI believe that egg rolls nd the coke/fanta pass cake oo... Who never try am nor go understand sha.... 12 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians are humorous and witty sha!!! Cake na cake, either made of beans flour or wheat flour.



The fact that they are all happy together to share in the feast has made the birthday more fun than a colourful cake. Cake na cake, either made of beans flour or wheat flour.The fact that they are all happy together to share in the feast has made the birthday more fun than a colourful cake. 14 Likes 1 Share





Birthday on a budget ..... tight budget .. Nice he seem content and happy ... as long as he's happy

Mynd44 Lalasticlala hope you guys won't throw me this type of party o That buns go sweet die thoBirthday on a budget ..... tight budget .. Nice he seem content and happy ... as long as he's happyMynd44 Lalasticlala hope you guys won't throw me this type of party o 3 Likes

The guy wearing a cap on the right has serious plans for those buns 13 Likes

The most important thing is the joy in it. 1 Like

No much spending, no beer, no wine, no cake! Na were d guy money reach, as far am concern he celebrated his bday. 2 Likes

Prolly working out how to dissect those buns

.. Calculating the angle of elevation and depression



Gauging and determining the biggest and heaviest bun with His eyes 4 Likes

##Nothing is new in Nigeria anymore. lol , Happy birthday bruh! 1 Like

Gauging and determining the biggest and heaviest with His eyes Haha he doesn't seem interested in the photo or celebrate na buns Haha he doesn't seem interested in the photo or celebrate na buns 3 Likes

That shii looks like magonya











Thats the true friendship sha..at least they were there to celebrate his special day... doesnt matter what he prepared..it seems they enjoyed the small gathering.. I love it..Thats the true friendship sha..at least they were there to celebrate his special day... doesnt matter what he prepared..it seems they enjoyed the small gathering.. 3 Likes

Wahlahi

Those are the ones that came for food we all have at least one of those friends haha WahlahiThose are the ones that came for foodwe all have at least one of those friends haha 2 Likes

This is cool!



Your problem becomes less the day you stop worrying about what people will say about whatever way you choose to operate your life ... 6 Likes 1 Share

OWAMBELICIOUS party for him E don celebrate e be say e don celebrate. If you no like am that way, find the guy and organize anparty for him

The joy in it indeed ... The joy in it indeed ... 3 Likes 1 Share

Bubu don't suffer Bubu don't suffer

Gauging and determining the biggest and heaviest with His eyes 3 Likes

Just take a look at the faces of his friends. For me, to a large extent, these are his true friends.



#istandtobecorrected 2 Likes 1 Share

3 Likes 1 Share

Curse corp member serving their father land in Benue State.

thank jah for life

