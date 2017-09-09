₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Enouwem(m): 9:46am
I am still trying to understand what is happening here
Nigerians are humorous and witty sha!!!
4 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Enouwem(m): 9:46am
More
1 Share
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by teebankz10(m): 9:53am
Nice,after receiving serious beating from those niggas happy birthday anyways
2 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Jeffrey12(m): 9:54am
Lol...... Who say na only cake them take dey do birthday
I believe that egg rolls nd the coke/fanta pass cake oo... Who never try am nor go understand sha....
12 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Tolexander: 9:55am
Enouwem:Cake na cake, either made of beans flour or wheat flour.
The fact that they are all happy together to share in the feast has made the birthday more fun than a colourful cake.
14 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Lalas247(f): 9:56am
That buns go sweet die tho
Birthday on a budget ..... tight budget .. Nice he seem content and happy ... as long as he's happy
Mynd44 Lalasticlala hope you guys won't throw me this type of party o
3 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Lalas247(f): 9:57am
The guy wearing a cap on the right has serious plans for those buns
13 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by kennygee(f): 9:57am
The most important thing is the joy in it.
1 Like
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by ufuosman(m): 10:03am
No much spending, no beer, no wine, no cake! Na were d guy money reach, as far am concern he celebrated his bday.
2 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Criis(m): 10:07am
Lalas247:
Prolly working out how to dissect those buns
.. Calculating the angle of elevation and depression
Gauging and determining the biggest and heaviest bun with His eyes
4 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by EmyLeo(m): 10:08am
##Nothing is new in Nigeria anymore. lol , Happy birthday bruh!
1 Like
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Lalas247(f): 10:37am
Criis:Haha he doesn't seem interested in the photo or celebrate na buns
3 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Jaqenhghar: 10:39am
Lalas247:That guy with the air Jordan shey
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by sunshineG(m): 10:39am
That shii looks like magonya
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by IamKashyBaby(f): 10:39am
I love it..
Thats the true friendship sha..at least they were there to celebrate his special day... doesnt matter what he prepared..it seems they enjoyed the small gathering..
3 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Lalas247(f): 10:41am
Jaqenhghar:Wahlahi
Those are the ones that came for food we all have at least one of those friends haha
2 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by celestialAgent(m): 10:45am
This is cool!
Your problem becomes less the day you stop worrying about what people will say about whatever way you choose to operate your life ...
6 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by modelmike7(m): 10:46am
Hilarious
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by BuhariNaWah: 10:46am
Dry
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Abbotp: 10:47am
E don celebrate e be say e don celebrate. If you no like am that way, find the guy and organize an OWAMBELICIOUS party for him
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by emmabest2000(m): 10:47am
kennygee:
The joy in it indeed ...
3 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Truepays(f): 10:48am
Enouwem:
Bubu don't suffer
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by refiner(f): 10:48am
Criis:
3 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by centoke30(m): 10:49am
Ok
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by KenModi(m): 10:49am
Just take a look at the faces of his friends. For me, to a large extent, these are his true friends.
#istandtobecorrected
2 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by bidexolumanish(m): 10:49am
3 Likes
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Elnino4ladies: 10:49am
This is serious
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by olamil34: 10:50am
poverty
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by herkeym001(m): 10:50am
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by Generalyemi(m): 10:50am
thank jah for life
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by allanphash7(m): 10:50am
Alaga ibile
Re: See How This Guy Celebrated His Birthday (PIX) by deebrain(m): 10:50am
Thank God for any situation you find yourself.
Some people will be so depressed, all because they don't have enough for a dream celebration.
These guys might not be financially buoyant but with the little they have, they are happy.
Think about it.
2 Likes
