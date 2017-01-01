₦airaland Forum

International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 9:59am
As seen on Facebook :


Sweden and Norway

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:04am
USA and Mexico

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:05am
Germany, Poland and Czech

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by Bari22(m): 10:06am
Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:06am
Spain and Portugal

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:06am
Egypt and Israel

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:08am
Belarus and Lithuania

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:09am
Germany and Czech Republic

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:11am
Germany, Netherlands and Belgium

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by Adaodogwu(f): 10:11am
Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:11am
Denmark and Sweden

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:12am
Bolivia and Brazil

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:15am
Macau and China

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:16am
Spain and Portugal

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:16am
Haiti and Dominican Republic

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by Immatex(m): 10:17am
The earth has no borders.

Borders and boundaries are man made segregation and limitations imposed by men to cause fellow men distress.

Christ will be king from one end of the earth to the other end of earth and there shall be no boundaries and borders.

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:18am
Australia and Everywhere undecided

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:19am
Poland and Ukraine

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:20am
Netherlands and Belgium

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:21am
Slovakia, Austria and Hungary

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:22am
Norway and Sweden

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:23am
Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by ibiruk38: 10:26am
Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:27am
Immatex:
The earth has no borders.

Borders and boundaries are man made segregation and limitations imposed by men to cause fellow men distress.

Christ will be king from one end of the earth to the other end of earth and there shall be no boundaries and borders.
I agree with you 100%

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by Rayhutar(m): 10:32am
grin grin grin grin grin grin, very interesting, nawa oo,human palava too much

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by decatalyst(m): 10:40am
The first picture... all communication that happened there can be regarded as transborder talk grin grin


The second picture...

The best border created by nature... So beautiful a border

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by Souljeezy(m): 10:40am
Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by Daniel058(m): 10:40am
Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by LordGuru1: 10:40am
Canada // American boarder is my favorite, just cross to the other side of the street and enter the other Country.

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:43am
Ok wat abt Nigeria and cameroun
Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by Histrings08(m): 10:44am
... I'm waiting for that of Nigeria nd be in Republic

Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by davss02(m): 10:44am
Mtcheew

