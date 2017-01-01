Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / International Borders Around The World (pictures) (8253 Views)

Fascinating Photos Of International Borders Around The World (photos) / The 100+ Most Beautiful And Breathtaking Places In The World (pictures) / 22+ International Borders Around The World

As seen on Facebook :





Sweden and Norway 3 Likes

USA and Mexico 5 Likes

Germany, Poland and Czech 1 Like

Spain and Portugal 4 Likes

Egypt and Israel 2 Likes

Belarus and Lithuania 2 Likes

Germany and Czech Republic

Germany, Netherlands and Belgium 1 Like

Denmark and Sweden 2 Likes

Bolivia and Brazil

Macau and China 2 Likes

Spain and Portugal 2 Likes

Haiti and Dominican Republic 2 Likes

The earth has no borders.



Borders and boundaries are man made segregation and limitations imposed by men to cause fellow men distress.



Christ will be king from one end of the earth to the other end of earth and there shall be no boundaries and borders. 27 Likes 5 Shares

Australia and Everywhere 14 Likes

Poland and Ukraine 1 Like

Netherlands and Belgium 4 Likes

Slovakia, Austria and Hungary 1 Like

Norway and Sweden 1 Like

Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay 6 Likes

Immatex:

Christ will be king from one end of the earth to the other end of earth and there shall be no boundaries and borders. I agree with you 100% I agree with you 100% 6 Likes

, very interesting, nawa oo,human palava too much , very interesting, nawa oo,human palava too much 2 Likes







The second picture...



The best border created by nature... So beautiful a border The first picture... all communication that happened there can be regarded as transborder talkThe second picture...The best border created by nature... So beautiful a border 1 Like

Canada // American boarder is my favorite, just cross to the other side of the street and enter the other Country. 3 Likes

Ok wat abt Nigeria and cameroun

... I'm waiting for that of Nigeria nd be in Republic 1 Like