|International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 9:59am
As seen on Facebook :
Sweden and Norway
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:04am
USA and Mexico
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:05am
Germany, Poland and Czech
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by Bari22(m): 10:06am
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:06am
Spain and Portugal
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:06am
Egypt and Israel
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:08am
Belarus and Lithuania
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:09am
Germany and Czech Republic
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:11am
Germany, Netherlands and Belgium
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by Adaodogwu(f): 10:11am
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:11am
Denmark and Sweden
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:12am
Bolivia and Brazil
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:15am
Macau and China
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:16am
Spain and Portugal
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:16am
Haiti and Dominican Republic
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by Immatex(m): 10:17am
The earth has no borders.
Borders and boundaries are man made segregation and limitations imposed by men to cause fellow men distress.
Christ will be king from one end of the earth to the other end of earth and there shall be no boundaries and borders.
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:18am
Australia and Everywhere
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:19am
Poland and Ukraine
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:20am
Netherlands and Belgium
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:21am
Slovakia, Austria and Hungary
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:22am
Norway and Sweden
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:23am
Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by ibiruk38: 10:26am
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by DjAndroid: 10:27am
Immatex:I agree with you 100%
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by Rayhutar(m): 10:32am
, very interesting, nawa oo,human palava too much
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by decatalyst(m): 10:40am
The first picture... all communication that happened there can be regarded as transborder talk
The second picture...
The best border created by nature... So beautiful a border
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by Souljeezy(m): 10:40am
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by Daniel058(m): 10:40am
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by LordGuru1: 10:40am
Canada // American boarder is my favorite, just cross to the other side of the street and enter the other Country.
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:43am
Ok wat abt Nigeria and cameroun
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by Histrings08(m): 10:44am
... I'm waiting for that of Nigeria nd be in Republic
|Re: International Borders Around The World (pictures) by davss02(m): 10:44am
