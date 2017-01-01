Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / How Did Demons Come Into Existence? Who Created Them? (9867 Views)

Take note; I'm not talking about the fallen angels who were defeated in battle by the Arch angel Michael. I'm talking about demons, witches and wizard. Let's go to the book of Genenis chapter 1 vs 21. And GOD created sea whales, and every living creature that moveth, which the waters brought forth abudantly, after their kind, and every winged fowl after his kind; and saw that it was good. Let it be known to you that Genesis 1vs21 was making reference to the great sea monster Leviathan or Behometh and other sea creatures. Follow me to the book of Isaiah chapter 27vs1. At that time, the lord will judge Leviathan* the crooked snake. The Lord will use his great sword, his hard and powerful sword, to punish Leviathan, the coiled snake. Leviathan is a great sea monster it can be in form of serpent, whale or crocodile. God created serpent the father of all demons, so does it mean that God was the creator of demons since Leviathan was created by him? Honest answer pls.

Na God created them

Why did God created them?

story for the gods..

If you don't have the answer to my question then leave the thread, I'm a christian but i dont think that God created demons and brought them into existence.

You can't know it all.

The gods knows better.

The gods knows better. You can't know it all.The gods knows better.

Ehn En...So Its Ur Father That Now Created Them Abi

Firstly why should u assume that gen 1vs 21 was talking about Leviathan? So so when were the fishes of the sea created? And is it not also possible that Leviathan may not necessarily literarily mean a giant sea snake? It could have a figurative meaning for an event that may about to happen in the last days. Don't try to understand the word of God without the guidance of the Holy Spirit. 12 Likes 1 Share

Which shd we talk about sweetie, the Fallen Angels or Sea creatures? Pls indicate.

Questions like this tempt me to ask if God really exist?

Why did God created them? God created Leviathan for a purpose but greed took a better part of his purpose to life just as it tookover Lucifer



come to think of it, in this life, do on to your neighbours based on what you want to be done on to"



it's same thing that fuels alot of evil in the land God created Leviathan for a purpose but greed took a better part of his purpose to life just as it tookover Lucifercome to think of it, in this life, do on to your neighbours based on what you want to be done on to"it's same thing that fuels alot of evil in the land 1 Like

Lets talk about demons.

Answer the question.

Which shd we adress, Fallen Angels who became demons who possesses people and make dem witches and wizards or Sea Creatures? Pls pick one.

God created Leviathan for a purpose but greed took a better part of his purpose to life just as it tookover Lucifer



come to think of it, in this life, do on to your neighbours based on what you want to be done on to"



So how did demons came to existence?

I thought demons are different from fallen angel? Did fallen angels later transformed to demons?

GOD created lucifer and he turned against HIM, HE created man and we turned against HIM, HE created angels and some turned against HIM............ GOD created all things good but some turned against their creator *simple* .......... 11 Likes 1 Share

So how did demons came to existence? GREED

Lucifer whom we all know as the Devil created the demons to assist him make sure that more humans to make it to heaven



the demons are human beings just like me and you know humans can do wonders when a reward is involved



which brings us back to GREED GREEDLucifer whom we all know as the Devil created the demons to assist him make sure that more humans to make it to heaventhe demons are human beings just like me and you know humans can do wonders when a reward is involvedwhich brings us back to GREED 3 Likes 1 Share

Am an Eckist and a former Christian.



What should come to your attention is that most things being thought are not factual especially the 'demon' myth.



Actually a 'demon' is for instance your brother, friend etc who died (translated) but feels they still have unfinished business on earth, this could be deep crave for sex, attachment to a wife or husband, money etc. The 'discarnate entity' hangs around places to find a body to use...and be used!



If you find your self 'out there' you will see that there is no such thing as 'Demon', just some folks who couldn't 'pass through' to the proper place, they hang around just above the physical world.



PS: since everything must have a name, it is justifiable to call these entities "demons". But it's important to know the intricacies of what made them what they are...as in, God didn't set out to create some beings known as demons. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Lets talk about demons. Okay then.



Well, first off. God did not create Demons, He created beautiful awesome and exceedingly powerful creatures called Angels.



Their rebellion and proceedings turned them to demons.



Now, for us to understand this, let's see from the Scriptures that God created Angels.



And of the angels he saith, Who maketh his angels spirits, and his ministers a flame of fire.

Hebrews:1:7



God created Lucifer who became satan/devil/demon, just like he created all other Angels.



Ezekiel 28:13-17 You lived in Eden, the garden of God, and wore gems of every kind: rubies and diamonds;



topaz, beryl, carnelian, and jasper; sapphires, emeralds, and garnets. You had ornaments of gold. They were made for you on the day you were created. I put a terrifying angel there to guard you.



You lived on my holy mountain and walked among sparkling gems.



Your conduct was perfect from the day you were created until you began to do evil. You were busy buying and selling, and this led you to violence and sin.



So I forced you to leave my holy mountain, and the angel who guarded you drove you away from the sparkling gems.



You were proud of being handsome, and your fame made you act like a fool.



Because of this I hurled you to the ground and left you as a warning to other kings.



Here, the Holy Spirit tells us how lucifer was decorated. Above other Angels, in everything, he was decorated.



Beauty, Wisdom, Splendor got into his head and here is what Pride made him do.



How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!



For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north:





I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High.





Yet thou shalt be brought down to hell, to the sides of the pit.

Isaiah:14: 10 -15



When he fell this is how many Angels he took down with him.





Revelation 12:4 With his tail he dragged a third of the stars out of the sky and threw them down to the earth. He stood in front of the woman, in order to eat her child as soon as it was born.



I don't know what "A third" of the Stars (Angels) amounted to, but i know that that's a huge number of Angels he took down with him





Now, when they Fell, did Satan's agenda of being God died? No.



Now, remember, satan is not Omnipresence, meaning he can't be everywhere at the same time, what do you think he did?



He apportioned his demons to act as gods in all the religions of world. He possessed some humans and made them become very cruel to others.



People like, Muhammed of Arabia, Adolf Hitler, Mau SeTung, etc.



Yes, rulership, kingship, dominance is why satan fell from grace, but here man is, a naive creature with a kingdom, so satan deceived him by distracting him, when man fell, he took over the kingdom God created for man and has been ruling man ever since.



Remeber, even God can not operate and function in this material world without a material body, hence he possesses people by the (Holy Spirit). Satan also being a spirit or his demons can not function in this world without a physical body, hence, evil possession.





The body is like a cloth that we wear. The spirits wear our bodies in other to walk in this physical world.



Now, the activities of this Spirits, good or bad, makes them who or what they are.



There's just one Holy Spirit because he is Omnipresence. There are somany demons because they are not. They had to scather themselves everywhere men are found, in order to subdue man under the dominance of Satan.





They possess men and make man do evil to make man responsible and sinful before God, with the the sole aim of taking man to hellfire.



Do you know why he does that?



Satan knows how much God loves man. Hurt man is hurt God deeply. So, he makes man turn against God. Satan knowing how the supernatural laws work, knows that, without willingness and responsibility, it's not possible to lay allegations agaisnt a man, So Satan makes man be willing and respinsible for his actions.





So, yes, Fallen Angels, are demons. Witches are human beings possessed by demons.



And God created All. Okay then.Well, first off. God did not create Demons, He created beautiful awesome and exceedingly powerful creatures called Angels.Their rebellion and proceedings turned them to demons.Now, for us to understand this, let's see from the Scriptures that God created Angels.And of the angels he saith, Who maketh his angels spirits, and his ministers a flame of fire.Hebrews:1:7God created Lucifer who became satan/devil/demon, just like he created all other Angels.Ezekiel 28:13-17 You lived in Eden, the garden of God, and wore gems of every kind: rubies and diamonds;topaz, beryl, carnelian, and jasper; sapphires, emeralds, and garnets. You had ornaments of gold. They were made for you on the day you were created. I put a terrifying angel there to guard you.You lived on my holy mountain and walked among sparkling gems.Your conduct was perfect from the day you were created until you began to do evil. You were busy buying and selling, and this led you to violence and sin.So I forced you to leave my holy mountain, and the angel who guarded you drove you away from the sparkling gems.You were proud of being handsome, and your fame made you act like a fool.Because of this I hurled you to the ground and left you as a warning to other kings.Here, the Holy Spirit tells us how lucifer was decorated. Above other Angels, in everything, he was decorated.Beauty, Wisdom, Splendor got into his head and here is what Pride made him do.How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north:I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High.Yet thou shalt be brought down to hell, to the sides of the pit.Isaiah:14: 10 -15When he fell this is how many Angels he took down with him.Revelation 12:4 With his tail he dragged a third of the stars out of the sky and threw them down to the earth. He stood in front of the woman, in order to eat her child as soon as it was born.I don't know what "A third" of the Stars (Angels) amounted to, but i know that that's a huge number of Angels he took down with himNow, when they Fell, did Satan's agenda of being God died? No.Now, remember, satan is not Omnipresence, meaning he can't be everywhere at the same time, what do you think he did?He apportioned his demons to act as gods in all the religions of world. He possessed some humans and made them become very cruel to others.People like, Muhammed of Arabia, Adolf Hitler, Mau SeTung, etc.Yes, rulership, kingship, dominance is why satan fell from grace, but here man is, a naive creature with a kingdom, so satan deceived him by distracting him, when man fell, he took over the kingdom God created for man and has been ruling man ever since.Remeber, even God can not operate and function in this material world without a material body, hence he possesses people by the (Holy Spirit). Satan also being a spirit or his demons can not function in this world without a physical body, hence, evil possession.The body is like a cloth that we wear. The spirits wear our bodies in other to walk in this physical world.Now, the activities of this Spirits, good or bad, makes them who or what they are.There's just one Holy Spirit because he is Omnipresence. There are somany demons because they are not. They had to scather themselves everywhere men are found, in order to subdue man under the dominance of Satan.They possess men and make man do evil to make man responsible and sinful before God, with the the sole aim of taking man to hellfire.Do you know why he does that?Satan knows how much God loves man. Hurt man is hurt God deeply. So, he makes man turn against God. Satan knowing how the supernatural laws work, knows that, without willingness and responsibility, it's not possible to lay allegations agaisnt a man, So Satan makes man be willing and respinsible for his actions.So, yes, Fallen Angels, are demons. Witches are human beings possessed by demons.And God created All. 40 Likes 8 Shares

You mean Yoruba demon? 13 Likes 1 Share

God created all... including demons and devil. Demons are the angels that lost their place in heaven after colluding with Devil.



Revelation 12:9: "And the great dragon was thrown down, that ancient serpent, who is called the devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world—he was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him." 3 Likes 1 Share

Demons are fallen angels who have lost all their glory,

They were the evil angels that rebelled with Lucifer and fought and warred against Micheal and the remaining angels in an attempt to overthrow God Almighty in Heaven and failed, before been bundled and cast out from heaven to the Earth -Rev 12:7-9



They have been working with Satan to trouble mankind and frustrate God's agenda on the Earth, though unsuccessful thus far.





Happy New Year.

Best Wishes and Unending testimonies for us in Jesus Name. 2 Likes 2 Shares

initially angels who decided to follow the devil

Dats y he brought it in d open for sensible contributions unlike urs

Demons are fallen angels

As simple as such.

God