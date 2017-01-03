₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by lilmonarch: 8:50pm
Arsenal, i don prepare eba finish. Na dis draw soup wey una dey cook i wan use eat am biko
2 Likes
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Eddiecute86(m): 8:50pm
engrMikemd:
Wake up Man am sure you are dreaming.... ask your your coach he knows better.
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by darlingtonIIV(m): 8:51pm
Arsenal will win this one #GGMU
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by MoreWahala: 8:52pm
engrMikemd:Oga Ozil is sick, won't be in this match
COYG
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by PaulScript: 8:53pm
engrMikemd:
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by bettercreature(m): 8:55pm
Arsenal will struggle to break Bournemouth defence the pitch is very small
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Agimor(m): 8:57pm
Guru9ja:Quote me after 90mins.
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by isahsalee: 8:59pm
Arsenal all the way
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by ichommy(m): 9:00pm
Which kind pass be this self.
Offsid) Ramsey.
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by yedidiah(m): 9:00pm
Tomorrow Chelsea FC is playing Tottenham Hotspur. I am sure we need to sweat blood before the Moderator will move the game to front page and will be at about 65-70mins of the game.
Anyway, Bournemouth una know the drill Na? do the Liverpool stylee.
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by bettercreature(m): 9:01pm
goooal BOURNMOUTH SCORES
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by dominique: 9:01pm
Sheeeet!!!
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Elxandre(m): 9:02pm
dominique:
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by engrMikemd(m): 9:02pm
bettercreature:Giroud to score the second goal in 30th minutes
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by yedidiah(m): 9:02pm
see how dem turn bellerin like amala Good one Bournemouth.
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by xynerise(m): 9:02pm
Goal!!!!
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Omooba77: 9:04pm
AFC don score ooooooo 1-0 AFC Bournemouth Arsenal 0
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by ichommy(m): 9:04pm
As Bou don score now nko?
Hian!
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by yedidiah(m): 9:05pm
Ladies and Gentlemen, it's about to get worse for Arsenal. Wenger go see him period today o.
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by bettercreature(m): 9:05pm
engrMikemd:goallll 2-0
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by luckyboy2016: 9:05pm
Any team that wants to come close to my darling Chelsea shall be ashamed
15 Likes
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by xynerise(m): 9:05pm
Goal!!!!!
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Segadem(m): 9:05pm
lilmonarch:draw ke?
Arsenal will beg for draw
1 Like
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by olatunji21(m): 9:06pm
I love this.... 2-0.....We can lose comfortably 2moro
3 Likes
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by xynerise(m): 9:06pm
No goal attempt for Arsenal
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Chukwudozzie(m): 9:06pm
Goal, pk to Bournemouth, Arsenal is going down 2nite
1 Like
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by FunkyMetahuman: 9:06pm
Poor assnal
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by julioralph(m): 9:07pm
Gunners... una happy new year oo
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Unlimited22: 9:07pm
OK, what just happened?
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by AnyibestDede(m): 9:07pm
Hhaahha 2:0 gunners are in pains o
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by yedidiah(m): 9:07pm
na this kind match Wenger go dey find the pocket of him jacket but e no go see am.
13 Likes
