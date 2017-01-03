₦airaland Forum

Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by lilmonarch: 8:50pm
Arsenal, i don prepare eba finish. Na dis draw soup wey una dey cook i wan use eat am biko

Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Eddiecute86(m): 8:50pm
engrMikemd:
Arsenal is the only team to beat Chelsea home and away this season





mark my words

Wake up Man am sure you are dreaming.... ask your your coach he knows better.
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by darlingtonIIV(m): 8:51pm
Arsenal will win this one #GGMU
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by MoreWahala: 8:52pm
engrMikemd:
Ozil to score the first goal in 12th minutes
Oga Ozil is sick, won't be in this match
COYG
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by PaulScript: 8:53pm
engrMikemd:
Arsenal is the only team to beat Chelsea home and away this season


receive sense


mark my words
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by bettercreature(m): 8:55pm
Arsenal will struggle to break Bournemouth defence the pitch is very small
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Agimor(m): 8:57pm
Guru9ja:
And if arsenal wins. I will stone u
Quote me after 90mins.
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by isahsalee: 8:59pm
Arsenal all the way
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by ichommy(m): 9:00pm
Which kind pass be this self.

Offsid) Ramsey.
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by yedidiah(m): 9:00pm
Tomorrow Chelsea FC is playing Tottenham Hotspur. I am sure we need to sweat blood before the Moderator will move the game to front page and will be at about 65-70mins of the game.

Anyway, Bournemouth una know the drill Na? do the Liverpool stylee.
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by bettercreature(m): 9:01pm
goooal BOURNMOUTH SCORES
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by dominique: 9:01pm
Sheeeet!!!
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Elxandre(m): 9:02pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
dominique:
Sheeeet!!!
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by engrMikemd(m): 9:02pm
bettercreature:
You will lose this one,Giroud to score own goal grin grin grin
Giroud to score the second goal in 30th minutes
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by yedidiah(m): 9:02pm
see how dem turn bellerin like amala grin Good one Bournemouth.
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by xynerise(m): 9:02pm
Goal!!!! grin grin
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Omooba77: 9:04pm
AFC don score ooooooo sad sad 1-0 AFC Bournemouth Arsenal 0
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by ichommy(m): 9:04pm
As Bou don score now nko?

Hian!
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by yedidiah(m): 9:05pm
Ladies and Gentlemen, it's about to get worse for Arsenal. Wenger go see him period today o.
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by bettercreature(m): 9:05pm
engrMikemd:

Giroud to score the second goal in 30th minutes
goallll 2-0
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by luckyboy2016: 9:05pm
Any team that wants to come close to my darling Chelsea shall be ashamed

Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by xynerise(m): 9:05pm
Goal!!!!! grin grin
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Segadem(m): 9:05pm
lilmonarch:
Arsenal, i don prepare eba finish. Na dis draw soup wey una dey cook i wan use eat am biko
draw ke?
Arsenal will beg for draw

Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by olatunji21(m): 9:06pm
I love this.... 2-0.....We can lose comfortably 2moro

Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by xynerise(m): 9:06pm
No goal attempt for Arsenal grin grin
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Chukwudozzie(m): 9:06pm
Goal, pk to Bournemouth, Arsenal is going down 2nite

Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by FunkyMetahuman: 9:06pm
Poor assnal cheesy
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by julioralph(m): 9:07pm
Gunners... grin grin grin una happy new year oo
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Unlimited22: 9:07pm
OK, what just happened?
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by AnyibestDede(m): 9:07pm
Hhaahha 2:0 gunners are in pains o
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by yedidiah(m): 9:07pm
na this kind match Wenger go dey find the pocket of him jacket but e no go see am. grin grin grin

