|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by bettercreature(m): 10:01pm
goal 3-0
I told you guys earlier in the first half Osogbo united defence is better than Arsenal defence this evening
1 Like
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by write2obi(m): 10:01pm
It's 3 nil
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Ximenez(m): 10:01pm
Gooooooaaaalll!
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Rattle9: 10:01pm
Who cover that shot? ..i neva type finish its a goooooooalllllllllllllllllll
2 Likes
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by dominique: 10:01pm
This is madness
1 Like
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by chigoziri2403(m): 10:01pm
3 zero now, scorpion king, where are you?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Handsomebeing(m): 10:01pm
3-0
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by xynerise(m): 10:02pm
Yaaaaay!!!!!! I don die
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by brandymcmb: 10:02pm
ASS!!!NA!! Oooooo
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by write2obi(m): 10:02pm
I said it That guy Bellerin is doing bonanza
1 Like
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Edoblakky(m): 10:02pm
Hmmmm I thought arsenal wants to catch up with Chelsea. Na die get them 2day
3 Likes
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by OGHENE316: 10:02pm
Kia arsenal don cut my ticket
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by advocate666: 10:02pm
Time I stop watching this nonsense.
Trickster Wenger go hear am soon. Will never win anything else. Old fashioned. Old tactics.
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by stagger: 10:02pm
Mod change that scoreline abeg!
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by kinibigdeal(m): 10:02pm
Aminat508
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by muller101(m): 10:02pm
ASS ANAL.
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by bettercreature(m): 10:03pm
Ximenez:check the fixtures we have played the top 6
1 Like
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by yedidiah(m): 10:03pm
e suppose be 4:0 by now fa He tor Bellerin just be like Appian way today. Anything he touches, turns to dust.
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Chukwudozzie(m): 10:03pm
Goal, Frazer scores for Bournemouth, 3 - nil.
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by xynerise(m): 10:03pm
See as them just dey disgrace Cech
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by kinibigdeal(m): 10:03pm
Pele
advocate666:
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by katerine7(f): 10:03pm
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by izombie(m): 10:03pm
E don reach 3. Weldone arsenal, you always run out of bullets. Gunners indeed. I laff in zulu
1 Like
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by amdx21: 10:04pm
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Godwin978(m): 10:04pm
wenger frequently said during the start of the season that he is winning the league. now that asenal is going down every week i dont know what is his intention.
1 Like
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Maiconyoung(m): 10:04pm
ask them, bayern are having a hard laff ryt nw.
thoollz:
3 Likes
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by shamecurls: 10:04pm
Arsenal E yaff finish ooooooo!
Somebori shus please help me with Onions o, I want to cook Indomie...
Who gives a fucck Please
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by HonabFaj(m): 10:04pm
How market arsenal fan, thank God I didn't use cech as my goal keep in my Fantasy team this week
1 Like
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by write2obi(m): 10:04pm
Ok now it's official . Bournemouth is taking Arsenal to the dry cleaners
1 Like
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by Bizibi(m): 10:04pm
ominilongest:arsenal must not enter that top 4 this time,na top 4 we go dey chop every season.I want Wenger to be on hot seat when they don't qualify fr.......the man is not ambitious any longer and he feels relaxed every season.
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by profmsboi(m): 10:05pm
Ahbeg who dey win?
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! by kinibigdeal(m): 10:05pm
Arsenal should have signed Mikel Obi
