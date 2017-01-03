Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal 3 - 1 Live! (11410 Views)

Bournemouth Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 14th August 2016 / Manchester United Vs AFC Bournemouth - (3 - 1) - On 17th May 2016 / AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal (0 - 2) On 7th February 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (Reply) (Go Down)



I told you guys earlier in the first half Osogbo united defence is better than Arsenal defence this evening goal 3-0I told you guys earlier in the first half Osogbo united defence is better than Arsenal defence this evening 1 Like

It's 3 nil

Gooooooaaaalll!

? ..i neva type finish its a goooooooalllllllllllllllllll Who cover that shot? ..i neva type finish its a goooooooalllllllllllllllllll 2 Likes

This is madness 1 Like

3 zero now, scorpion king, where are you? 4 Likes 1 Share

3-0

Yaaaaay!!!!!! I don die

ASS!!!NA!! Oooooo

That guy Bellerin is doing bonanza I said itThat guy Bellerin is doing bonanza 1 Like

Hmmmm I thought arsenal wants to catch up with Chelsea. Na die get them 2day 3 Likes

Kia arsenal don cut my ticket

Time I stop watching this nonsense.



Trickster Wenger go hear am soon. Will never win anything else. Old fashioned. Old tactics.

Mod change that scoreline abeg!

Aminat508

ASS ANAL.

Ximenez:

Who are the others? We are in the second half of the season and Man U is yet to play any big team. check the fixtures we have played the top 6 check the fixtures we have played the top 6 1 Like

He tor Bellerin just be like Appian way today. Anything he touches, turns to dust. e suppose be 4:0 by now faHe tor Bellerin just be like Appian way today. Anything he touches, turns to dust.

Goal, Frazer scores for Bournemouth, 3 - nil.

See as them just dey disgrace Cech



advocate666:

Time I stop watching this nonsense.



Trickster Wenger go hear am soon. Will never win anything else. Old fashioned. Old tactics. Pele

E don reach 3. Weldone arsenal, you always run out of bullets. Gunners indeed. I laff in zulu 1 Like

wenger frequently said during the start of the season that he is winning the league. now that asenal is going down every week i dont know what is his intention. 1 Like

thoollz:

Is this d team that'll defeat Bayern to qualify for d next stage? ask them, bayern are having a hard laff ryt nw. 3 Likes

Arsenal E yaff finish ooooooo!









Somebori shus please help me with Onions o, I want to cook Indomie...





Who gives a fucck Please

How market arsenal fan, thank God I didn't use cech as my goal keep in my Fantasy team this week 1 Like

Ok now it's official . Bournemouth is taking Arsenal to the dry cleaners 1 Like

ominilongest:

..check d record bro one way or d other..arsenal qualifies 4 champions league.. besides d top 4 we know b4 is man u Chelsea Liverpool and arsenal... arsenal must not enter that top 4 this time,na top 4 we go dey chop every season.I want Wenger to be on hot seat when they don't qualify fr.......the man is not ambitious any longer and he feels relaxed every season. arsenal must not enter that top 4 this time,na top 4 we go dey chop every season.I want Wenger to be on hot seat when they don't qualify fr.......the man is not ambitious any longer and he feels relaxed every season.

Ahbeg who dey win?