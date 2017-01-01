Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary (5739 Views)

"Popped the question 3months after we met and I've been all in ya bizness ever since 7years!!! 3 cities, 6 diff addresses, 1 poke nosing 6 year old that can tell when we are fighting even when we pretend in his face, 1 little rascal + 1 more on the way and you still the annoying, anti-social, sexy, God fearing, intelligent, very loving, caring man i met.



I love that when we fight you can't get anything done cos yu worried. I shld get yu a trophy for putting up with me babe. I love our relationship, our trust and love. Thank you God for making my marriage beautiful ❤ #7yearsweddinganniversary #newyear"





Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo and his sweet pregnant wife, Adaeze Yobo are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary today. Revealing how fast he popped the question after they met and how far they've come, Adaeze, who's an ex-beauty queen wrote this via Instagram:

Fine woman 1 Like

beautiful family...... their family shoot is breath taking 2 Likes

Sweet,bon anniversary

Gud

Ok... But 2 Likes

Check dat side, u myt probably find dem 3 Likes

all these women go dey show a whole king like me belle wey I no f*ck ...can u imagination?

Cute family

hey, all these give a f*ck poo is becoming staleeee 12 Likes

Nice one there bro .



But you, after smaching a sister for 7 years, you tell her "maybe we should take a break". Ok, kon-tee-new 3 months after he popped the question!But you, after smaching a sister for 7 years, you tell her "maybe we should take a break". Ok, kon-tee-new 1 Like

Calamity Yobo - how far? Congrats.

Super eagle's flop

Joseph Yobo, the ex Nigerian footballer who almost had a good football career.



Happy wedding anniversary.

Beautiful

May it never be according to your words Adaeze... Stop calling your wonderful children Rascals



On a second thought... What is my own afterall my own children ain't rascals despite I am not as financially rich as Yobo.

Thank you God for the excellent and wonderful children you have given me within 7 years of my marriage too 1 Like

those set get luck they receive their salary in time.... unlike this present super eagle na everyday dem go day swear for our politicians like we take day swear for NEPA

Lovely family!





Happy wedding anniversary Yobo! God bless and keep your home

Somebody should help me with either 'make we fry beans' or 'those who give a Bleep' meme, ahbeg.





Grab them by the pussssay- Albert Einstein 1839 yobo is taking care of her oboGrab them by the pussssay- Albert Einstein 1839

Congrats... Harsh remarks on the children though...

ok

Messi has nothing on yobo

But this man is known to cheat on his wife.

Beautiful