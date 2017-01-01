₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by exlinkleads(f): 8:58pm On Jan 01
Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo and his sweet pregnant wife, Adaeze Yobo are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary today. Revealing how fast he popped the question after they met and how far they've come, Adaeze, who's an ex-beauty queen wrote this via Instagram:
"Popped the question 3months after we met and I've been all in ya bizness ever since 7years!!! 3 cities, 6 diff addresses, 1 poke nosing 6 year old that can tell when we are fighting even when we pretend in his face, 1 little rascal + 1 more on the way and you still the annoying, anti-social, sexy, God fearing, intelligent, very loving, caring man i met.
I love that when we fight you can't get anything done cos yu worried. I shld get yu a trophy for putting up with me babe. I love our relationship, our trust and love. Thank you God for making my marriage beautiful ❤ #7yearsweddinganniversary #newyear"
5 Likes
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by firstclassmumu(m): 9:07pm On Jan 01
Fine woman
1 Like
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by Mikylopez(f): 9:22pm On Jan 01
beautiful family...... their family shoot is breath taking
2 Likes
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by Nixiepie(f): 9:22pm On Jan 01
Sweet,bon anniversary
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by Rextayne: 9:50pm On Jan 01
Gud
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by ngmgeek(m): 10:49pm On Jan 01
Ok... But
2 Likes
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by kinggogo: 10:50pm On Jan 01
Check dat side, u myt probably find dem
3 Likes
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by Category1: 10:50pm On Jan 01
all these women go dey show a whole king like me belle wey I no f*ck ...can u imagination?
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by Silentscreamer(f): 10:51pm On Jan 01
Cute family
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by Category1: 10:51pm On Jan 01
hey, all these give a f*ck poo is becoming staleeee
12 Likes
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by banana4nana(m): 10:51pm On Jan 01
Nice one there bro .
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by flyca: 10:51pm On Jan 01
3 months after he popped the question!
But you, after smaching a sister for 7 years, you tell her "maybe we should take a break". Ok, kon-tee-new
1 Like
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by AkinPhysicist: 10:51pm On Jan 01
Calamity Yobo - how far? Congrats.
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by happy2017: 10:52pm On Jan 01
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by Chrisrare: 10:52pm On Jan 01
Super eagle's flop
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by Alasi20(m): 10:53pm On Jan 01
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by Ugoochukwu(m): 10:53pm On Jan 01
Joseph Yobo, the ex Nigerian footballer who almost had a good football career.
Happy wedding anniversary.
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by Divay22(f): 10:54pm On Jan 01
Beautiful
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by awa(m): 10:54pm On Jan 01
May it never be according to your words Adaeze... Stop calling your wonderful children Rascals
On a second thought... What is my own afterall my own children ain't rascals despite I am not as financially rich as Yobo.
Thank you God for the excellent and wonderful children you have given me within 7 years of my marriage too
1 Like
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by Olachase: 10:54pm On Jan 01
those set get luck they receive their salary in time.... unlike this present super eagle na everyday dem go day swear for our politicians like we take day swear for NEPA
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by ammyluv2002(f): 10:55pm On Jan 01
Lovely family!
Happy wedding anniversary Yobo! God bless and keep your home
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by BarakOkenny(m): 10:56pm On Jan 01
Somebody should help me with either 'make we fry beans' or 'those who give a Bleep' meme, ahbeg.
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by pussypounder(m): 10:56pm On Jan 01
yobo is taking care of her obo
Grab them by the pussssay- Albert Einstein 1839
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by Vokians(m): 11:01pm On Jan 01
Congrats... Harsh remarks on the children though...
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by wunmi590(m): 11:02pm On Jan 01
following her last Christmas message video to all Biafrans.... Watch the video here
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by Promismike(m): 11:04pm On Jan 01
ok
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by Agulimah: 11:08pm On Jan 01
Messi has nothing on yobo
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by obowunmi(m): 11:09pm On Jan 01
But this man is known to cheat on his wife.
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by Ariel20: 11:09pm On Jan 01
Beautiful
|Re: Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary by tuna4servi(m): 11:12pm On Jan 01
Calamity Yobo
