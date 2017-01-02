₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by jeff1607(m): 10:11pm On Jan 01
This question has been bothering me for quite a while now, how do men or husbands cope with their wives when they give more attention and care to the kids and you feel all left out. I wouldn't like to generalise here but why is it a common thing in marriages same applies for single moms too when they shield and put more focus on their kids rather than helping the spark glow.
Some women not all are on the defensive when the husband tends to shrug that stuff out.
please would need experienced minds mostly the men to help explain or proffer a solution in getting round this without causing misunderstanding or bad blood
3 Likes
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by SuperSuave(m): 10:24pm On Jan 01
Lemme pitch my tent, I smell FP
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by Barney11: 10:27pm On Jan 01
you can cope by giving more attention to the children and stop grumbling!
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by dominique: 10:35pm On Jan 01
Is he a baby?
11 Likes
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by pussypounder(m): 10:37pm On Jan 01
Next time he will come in her mouth instead of her pusssay
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by Janetessy(f): 10:37pm On Jan 01
Ok
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by Divay22(f): 10:37pm On Jan 01
D
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by Modsenemy(f): 10:37pm On Jan 01
Pack out
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by midolian(m): 10:38pm On Jan 01
No b d husband baby too?
2 Likes
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by Flashh: 10:39pm On Jan 01
Your question makes no sense.
5 Likes
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by AkinPhysicist: 10:39pm On Jan 01
Anytime she is giving too much attention to the kids - have sex with her right there in front of the children NEXT time when you say come lets fvck she will run inside the oza room quickly
9 Likes
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by RadicallyBlunt: 10:39pm On Jan 01
Lol. This poster above don mad o.
Well same way women feel when man put all him attention for work like its d job he married and would still expect his wife to be supporting and asking about it.
So the best option is for him to join hands with his wife and support her in nurturing the kids together or help her with some chores. Afterall the children are not hers alone. And he should stop complaining. Life na turn by turn.
By supporting her, she'll feel loved then gradually he can express his starved sexual feeling to her, believe me she would suddenly realize she needs it too. Body no be stone.
22 Likes
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by Goldenheart(m): 10:40pm On Jan 01
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by pussypounder(m): 10:40pm On Jan 01
Modsenemy:
I will like to eat your snail
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by seunO4: 10:40pm On Jan 01
I smell jealousy
1 Like
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by dpete1(m): 10:41pm On Jan 01
By giving both the kids and the lady enormous attention
The wife would be stupid not to reciprocate
1 Like
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by kennygee(f): 10:41pm On Jan 01
He should join in giving attention to the kids the same time his wife is doing it so they can save time and be together.
Or he can relieve her of some of the things she does for the kids, like help the kids out with their home work while she cooks, bathe the kids while she is cleaning up. Then when y'all are both done, you can have some time together.
17 Likes
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by coolbreezy01(m): 10:41pm On Jan 01
You are a lucky man to have such a wife. That's all I have to say cause most women of nowadays are just same bandwagons.
3 Likes
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by Category1: 10:42pm On Jan 01
I think there's time for everything, she av time for kids and also the husband.... So I think its a bullshit question
2 Likes
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by Alasi20(m): 10:42pm On Jan 01
Single and Searching
Any Available Bae should Pm
Biko
2 Likes
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by frenchwine(m): 10:42pm On Jan 01
@jef1607 , indeed it's a common issue faced in many homes and it's also not unexpected as its part of the psychosocial phase of motherhood (as seen in other animals too).
His response would depend on his personality type :
Cholerics and Sanguines may feel very jealous and get something to preoccupy themselves with - friends, late nights, working overtime, TV etc
Phlegmatics may be more diplomatic, joining her in caring for the children as a means of winning back her love.
Melancholics may be happier for it. They have always wanted a "me" time, that's just the perfect excuse
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by jakandeola: 10:42pm On Jan 01
is very wrong cos any woman dat does dat doesnt want save her marrage.beforr children, u have man as husband yhe children will grow yet the husband remain d same. a woman belong to her husband simple as abc
1 Like
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by bukatyne(f): 10:42pm On Jan 01
This mostly happens when the couple no longer have a marriage and all they have left is their family or when the husband leaves the childcare totally to the wife.
If it's one, let them rekindle their love
If it's two, let him pitch in more or get a maid (favorite suggestions now).
2 Likes
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by Modsenemy(f): 10:43pm On Jan 01
pussypounder:But ur mum can cook too
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by seunO4: 10:43pm On Jan 01
pussypounder:
Lol... she dey sell snail?
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by Bigsteveg(m): 10:43pm On Jan 01
Barney11:You could have just kept quiet or go to kids section.
2 Likes
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by Bigsteveg(m): 10:43pm On Jan 01
It's not a very good thing and it's most common among the women. They tend to forget that the child will go to school and get married later in life and leave you two alone. The husband needs to be calm in this case,
1. The husband need to sit d wife down and talk some sense into her, d woman might not realize what she's doing is wrong.
2. If this continues, divert your attention to something else not neglecting the family tho, a good wife should know something is wrong
3 Likes
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by Mannygoulding(m): 10:43pm On Jan 01
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by ajuwarhodes(f): 10:43pm On Jan 01
U are jealousing ur children... Lol
3 Likes
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by Benblaq(m): 10:43pm On Jan 01
spritual case
1 Like
|Re: How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids by wtfCode: 10:44pm On Jan 01
pussypounder:
