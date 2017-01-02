Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / How Does A Husband Cope With A Wife Who Gives More Attention To The Kids (5860 Views)

This question has been bothering me for quite a while now, how do men or husbands cope with their wives when they give more attention and care to the kids and you feel all left out. I wouldn't like to generalise here but why is it a common thing in marriages same applies for single moms too when they shield and put more focus on their kids rather than helping the spark glow.



Some women not all are on the defensive when the husband tends to shrug that stuff out.



please would need experienced minds mostly the men to help explain or proffer a solution in getting round this without causing misunderstanding or bad blood 3 Likes

Lemme pitch my tent, I smell FP 3 Likes 1 Share

you can cope by giving more attention to the children and stop grumbling! 32 Likes 1 Share

Is he a baby? 11 Likes

No b d husband baby too? 2 Likes

Your question makes no sense. 5 Likes

Lol. This poster above don mad o.



Well same way women feel when man put all him attention for work like its d job he married and would still expect his wife to be supporting and asking about it.



So the best option is for him to join hands with his wife and support her in nurturing the kids together or help her with some chores. Afterall the children are not hers alone. And he should stop complaining. Life na turn by turn.



By supporting her, she'll feel loved then gradually he can express his starved sexual feeling to her, believe me she would suddenly realize she needs it too. Body no be stone. 22 Likes

Modsenemy:

Pack out

I smell jealousy 1 Like

By giving both the kids and the lady enormous attention

The wife would be stupid not to reciprocate 1 Like

He should join in giving attention to the kids the same time his wife is doing it so they can save time and be together.



Or he can relieve her of some of the things she does for the kids, like help the kids out with their home work while she cooks, bathe the kids while she is cleaning up. Then when y'all are both done, you can have some time together. 17 Likes

You are a lucky man to have such a wife. That's all I have to say cause most women of nowadays are just same bandwagons. 3 Likes

I think there's time for everything, she av time for kids and also the husband.... So I think its a bullshit question 2 Likes

@jef1607 , indeed it's a common issue faced in many homes and it's also not unexpected as its part of the psychosocial phase of motherhood (as seen in other animals too).

His response would depend on his personality type :

Cholerics and Sanguines may feel very jealous and get something to preoccupy themselves with - friends, late nights, working overtime, TV etc

Phlegmatics may be more diplomatic, joining her in caring for the children as a means of winning back her love.

Melancholics may be happier for it. They have always wanted a "me" time, that's just the perfect excuse 5 Likes 1 Share

is very wrong cos any woman dat does dat doesnt want save her marrage.beforr children, u have man as husband yhe children will grow yet the husband remain d same. a woman belong to her husband simple as abc 1 Like

This mostly happens when the couple no longer have a marriage and all they have left is their family or when the husband leaves the childcare totally to the wife.



If it's one, let them rekindle their love



If it's two, let him pitch in more or get a maid (favorite suggestions now). 2 Likes

It's not a very good thing and it's most common among the women. They tend to forget that the child will go to school and get married later in life and leave you two alone. The husband needs to be calm in this case,

1. The husband need to sit d wife down and talk some sense into her, d woman might not realize what she's doing is wrong.

2. If this continues, divert your attention to something else not neglecting the family tho, a good wife should know something is wrong 3 Likes

U are jealousing ur children... Lol 3 Likes

spritual case 1 Like