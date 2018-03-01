₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by Angelanest: 6:49pm
A young man is trending online after showing off and celebrating his lovely wife on Facebook. The evangelist and pastor at Throne of Grace Assembly Int'l, David Ekwueme - took to social media to celebrate his wife who is also an evangelist as she turned a year older on Tuesday, March 27th.
He also revealed how his wife agreed to be with them when he had nothing and even treated him like a king despite his ''condition''.
The Lagos based pastor also surprised his wife by taking her to their newly completed home. Congratulations to them.
He wrote the below words via Facebook to honour his queen. Read below;
"THE WOMAN THAT SAID YES, TO ME WHEN I HAVE NO HOUSE OF MY OWN, AND CANNOT FEED MYSELF STILL LEAVING WITH SOMEONE. I HAD NO MONEY IN MY POCKET AND BANK ACCOUNT, BUT SHE LOVED ME AND TREATED ME AS A KING.
TODAY IS HER BIRTHDAY MY SURPRISE TO HER WAS TO TAKE HER TO OUR NEW HOME AND SHE WAS ASTONISHED.
FRIENDS WISH HER WELL FOR ME"..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/young-nigerian-pastor-celebrates-his-wife-who-agreed-to-marry-his-despite-his-condition-photos.html
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by Angelanest: 6:50pm
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by taylor89(m): 6:50pm
What conditions ar you talking about
Is the pastor deformed or physically challenged?
Church and sons Nig. Ltd liberating many men since the days of Chris Oyakilome
The wife is even shapeless
Be looking like a bag of beans
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:52pm
How many cases of this do we have
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by Uyiii: 6:53pm
your wife or your momsi, because ayam not understanding
okay her single act of starting life with you from the scratch is very commendable, but haba naa, make she still try extend her evangelism to her belly fats, her boobs just dey all over the place
you nor see how you gallant, to say the least, she's the deformed one here.
are you even sure she engages in this evangelism? because if she does, she for don use style slim down naa or na range rover dey carry her from street to street??
for your new house, congratulations o, you utilise their tithes well. wehdone
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by W3xy1(m): 6:55pm
Praise the living jesus
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by taylor89(m): 6:55pm
Angelanest:
Op why u calling lalasticlala
Is he the owner of the house abi u wan make him rope himself for u
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by northvietnam(m): 6:55pm
why she come be like ur Elder sister
she accepted u cuz age no longer dey her side
Modified...
u want to tell me ur wife was not aware u started a building project
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by decatalyst(m): 6:58pm
northvietnam:
The woman looks funny
I was expecting to see something interesting...
When I saw her:
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by OrestesDante(m): 7:51pm
☣ ☠
∆ Which mod push this thing to FP? ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by yesloaded: 7:51pm
SO MANY SAVAGES ON NAIRALAND
CONGRATS, PASTOR! HML...
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by marunga(m): 7:52pm
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by Varsitystories(m): 7:52pm
God is watching...
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by Shugarlord213: 7:52pm
To me this woman is more beautiful than all naija ladies depending on a man for survival
Loyalty matters a lot... 99.9 % of naija ladies lack this. This evangelist Lady is 1%
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by angelawoko(m): 7:52pm
She seem to be the one with a condition
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by NwaAmaikpe: 7:52pm
They both fit each other abeg.
One is physically handicapped, the other one is handicapped in appearance.
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by Sheuns(m): 7:52pm
Which woman no go gree marry pastor? Na to just do one miracle na and tithe and offerings go dey flow in.
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by CastedAyo: 7:52pm
taylor89:
Sit down kid, you're looking for likes.
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by nely(m): 7:53pm
Many will argue about who won't marry a pastor but one thing you will look back to is her support,prayers,encouragement when he started with 2 or 3 members..The woman might look older but I think age is just a number which is used by mostly African to put pressure on themselves(Obama retired from president at 55 and Trump started at 75)..congrats man
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by YorubaAssasin: 7:53pm
The finishing for the house badt.. very lovely indeed. The church members go don pay correct tithe...
By the way.. which kain work Pastor dey do to dey give material miracle sef. Nobody dey give spiritual-based miracles anymore... na only material ones dem sabi as miracles.. Na wah sef.
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by Ussy4real(m): 7:53pm
Who owns the house
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by KingAfo(m): 7:54pm
kudos to this woman... we need more women like this not pancakes girls.
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by texazzpete(m): 7:54pm
Hmm
How exactly did this pastor make money enough to build this house?
No indication of him doing any business or unto any venture.
Just kidding. I think we all know how most Pastors make their money.
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by Divay22(f): 7:54pm
Mother and ehn
I'm coming
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by angelawoko(m): 7:54pm
Shugarlord213:
I am assuming that 99.9 + 1 is equal to 100 abi? You are a math genius.
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by Dearlord(m): 7:54pm
Lord forgive me for what is in my mind
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by englishmart(m): 7:54pm
Hahaha. I thought he calls himself a pastor. How come he's kissing a girl he's not yet married to.?
I'm sure this isn't a holy kiss
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by ednut1(m): 7:55pm
She looks lik she had no choice
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by Segeshow: 7:55pm
These Hoes Ain't loyal.
?
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by Pavore9: 7:55pm
The "vineyard" is really fruiting well!
|Re: Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing by Emvico34: 7:57pm
una weldone. All of una wey dey up above me. Na only amebor una sabi. Gbeberu
