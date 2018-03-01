Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Pastor David Ekwueme Celebrates Wife Who Agreed To Marry Him When He Had Nothing (11470 Views)

He also revealed how his wife agreed to be with them when he had nothing and even treated him like a king despite his ''condition''.



The Lagos based pastor also surprised his wife by taking her to their newly completed home. Congratulations to them.



He wrote the below words via Facebook to honour his queen. Read below;



"THE WOMAN THAT SAID YES, TO ME WHEN I HAVE NO HOUSE OF MY OWN, AND CANNOT FEED MYSELF STILL LEAVING WITH SOMEONE. I HAD NO MONEY IN MY POCKET AND BANK ACCOUNT, BUT SHE LOVED ME AND TREATED ME AS A KING.



TODAY IS HER BIRTHDAY MY SURPRISE TO HER WAS TO TAKE HER TO OUR NEW HOME AND SHE WAS ASTONISHED.



FRIENDS WISH HER WELL FOR ME"..



What conditions ar you talking about









Is the pastor deformed or physically challenged?









Church and sons Nig. Ltd liberating many men since the days of Chris Oyakilome









The wife is even shapeless







Be looking like a bag of beans 25 Likes

How many cases of this do we have



okay her single act of starting life with you from the scratch is very commendable, but haba naa, make she still try extend her evangelism to her belly fats, her boobs just dey all over the place

you nor see how you gallant, to say the least, she's the deformed one here.



are you even sure she engages in this evangelism? because if she does, she for don use style slim down naa or na range rover dey carry her from street to street??



for your new house, congratulations o, you utilise their tithes well. wehdone your wife or your momsi, because ayam not understandingokay her single act of starting life with you from the scratch is very commendable, but haba naa, make she still try extend her evangelism to her belly fats, her boobs just dey all over the placeyou nor see how you gallant, to say the least, she's the deformed one here.are you even sure she engages in this evangelism? because if she does, she for don use style slim down naa or na range rover dey carry her from street to street??for your new house, congratulations o, you utilise their tithes well. wehdone 23 Likes 3 Shares

Praise the living jesus

Angelanest:

cc; lalasticlala

Op why u calling lalasticlala







Is he the owner of the house abi u wan make him rope himself for u Op why u calling lalasticlalaIs he the owner of the house abi u wan make him rope himself for u

why she come be like ur Elder sister





she accepted u cuz age no longer dey her side



Modified...

u want to tell me ur wife was not aware u started a building project 7 Likes

northvietnam:

why she come be like ur Elder sister





she accepted u cuz age no longer dey her side

The woman looks funny



I was expecting to see something interesting...



When I saw her: The woman looks funnyI was expecting to see something interesting...When I saw her: 7 Likes





☣ ☠





∆ Which mod push this thing to FP? ∆







☣ ☠ 4 Likes

SO MANY SAVAGES ON NAIRALAND



CONGRATS, PASTOR! HML...





God is watching...

To me this woman is more beautiful than all naija ladies depending on a man for survival





Loyalty matters a lot... 99.9 % of naija ladies lack this. This evangelist Lady is 1% 8 Likes 1 Share

She seem to be the one with a condition 1 Like







They both fit each other abeg.



One is physically handicapped, the other one is handicapped in appearance. They both fit each other abeg.One is physically handicapped, the other one is handicapped in appearance. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Which woman no go gree marry pastor? Na to just do one miracle na and tithe and offerings go dey flow in.

taylor89:

What conditions ar you talking about









Is the pastor deformed or physically challenged?









Church and sons Nig. Ltd liberating many men since the days of Chris Oyakilome









The wife is even shapeless







Be looking like a bag of beans

Sit down kid, you're looking for likes. Sit down kid, you're looking for likes.

Many will argue about who won't marry a pastor but one thing you will look back to is her support,prayers,encouragement when he started with 2 or 3 members..The woman might look older but I think age is just a number which is used by mostly African to put pressure on themselves(Obama retired from president at 55 and Trump started at 75)..congrats man





By the way.. which kain work Pastor dey do to dey give material miracle sef. Nobody dey give spiritual-based miracles anymore... na only material ones dem sabi as miracles.. Na wah sef. The finishing for the house badt.. very lovely indeed. The church members go don pay correct tithe...By the way.. which kain work Pastor dey do to dey give material miracle sef.Nobody dey give spiritual-based miracles anymore... na only material ones dem sabi as miracles.. Na wah sef. 2 Likes 1 Share

Who owns the house

kudos to this woman... we need more women like this not pancakes girls.

Hmm



How exactly did this pastor make money enough to build this house?



No indication of him doing any business or unto any venture.





Just kidding. I think we all know how most Pastors make their money.

Mother and ehn

I'm coming

Shugarlord213:

To me this woman is more beautiful than all naija ladies depending on a man for survival





Loyalty matters a lot... 99.9 % of naija ladies lack this. This evangelist Lady is 1%

I am assuming that 99.9 + 1 is equal to 100 abi? You are a math genius. I am assuming that 99.9 + 1 is equal to 100 abi? You are a math genius. 8 Likes

Lord forgive me for what is in my mind

Hahaha. I thought he calls himself a pastor. How come he's kissing a girl he's not yet married to.?

I'm sure this isn't a holy kiss

She looks lik she had no choice

These Hoes Ain't loyal.



?

The "vineyard" is really fruiting well!