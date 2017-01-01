Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Killing Of Another Nigerian In South Africa, Unacceptable – Dabiri-erewa (9710 Views)

In a statement Dabiri-Erewa said the latest gruesome killing of Tochukwu Nnadi by Police in South Africa, was unacceptable to the people and government of Nigeria.



While reiterating President Muhammadu Buhari’s calls to Nigerians to avoid crimes like drug peddling which attracts stiff penalties, sometimes death, she however noted that the killing of Nnadi had brought to 20 Nigerians killed in South Africa through extra-judicial means in 2016 alone.



“The barbaric behaviour of the perpetrators is not only unacceptable, but also calls for urgent attention by diplomatic authorities in Nigeria and South Africa,” she said.



Dabiri-Erewa urged the South African government to ensure that justice prevailed by carrying out investigation and bring the culprit to book.



She reiterated her calls to Nigerians living abroad to always respect the laws of their host countries and be good ambassadors of Nigeria.



“While appealing to Nigerians to avoid crimes, the extra-judicial killing of Nigerians is condemnable and unacceptable” she added.



A Nigerian based in South Africa, Tochukwu Nnadi, was allegedly choked to death by Police in South Africa on Thursday, December 29, 2016 after he was arrested for allegedly selling drugs.



According to eyewitnesses, the man, popularly known as King Kingsley, was not struggling after he was arrested and handcuffed, but one of the officers held onto his neck and squeezed tightly until blood started gushing out.



“My heart goes out to the families of the deceased and pray God to grant the departed soul eternal rest”, the SSA prayed.



The Nigeria Union in Pretoria has confirmed the alleged killing.



The Secretary of the union, Mr Adetola Olubajo, told newsmen in Pretoria that “Nigeria Union is calling on the Nigerian Mission to demand results of investigations of all murder cases involving Nigerian victims from the South African authority,’’ he pleaded.



Olubajo said that the union was not happy that all murder cases involving Nigerians in South Africa were never resolved.



In the year 2016 alone, it has brought to 20, the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa under such cruel circumstances.



Among such victims were Ikejiaku Chinedu, Monday Okorie, Gideon Ogalaonye, Nnamdi Michael, Adeniyi Olumoko, Christian Onwukaike and Tochukwu Nnadi.



Nigerians are perennial victims of the xenophobia in South Africa, with Nigerians losing more than 4.6 million Rand or 90 million Naira during the last attacks.



About 150 South African business organisations are currently operating in Nigeria, despite the South Africa’s allegedly restrictive policies, which have made it difficult for Nigerians to invest in the country.



These guys don't listen!!!!

If u arrest and prosecute them. they'll regain their freedom and return to the trade afterwards and countries are becoming tired of this.



In a particular instance, a Nigerian that was arraigned and jailed for money laundry offences made a whooping N250 Million while serving jail term. which means while he was being punished, his folks back home were encouraging others by building up savings for him. would it not had been better if he was shot and the number of corrupt persons reduced both at home and in diaspora? Sometimes these extra-judicial killings occur because these countries know that these people would return home as HEROES after serving jail terms and find their way back to continue their trade.

How would you feel if a man escaped trial for money laundry charges "dressed as a woman" from your country back home, only to be welcomed like a HERO by his people



Upon the warnings and strict laws in countries like Indonesia, you still find Die-Hard I-Must-Get-Rich Nigerians selling drugs there.

Lady is brilliant!



Very short composition that defines the status quo and pleasant to both the families and the South-African government.



Her emphasise literally exposed the subject matter. 4 Likes

That's good

yes

Killing of 100 south Africans in tb Joshua's church compound acceptable? 4 Likes 1 Share

Noise makers 1 Like



She seems to be the not one giving this administration a good image. The only round peg in round hole. 1 Like

This is bad........

This traitor

/sigh/



Nigerian pols. All talk. No action.

The igbos will continue to get killed like christmas goat as long as they continue to traffic cocaine and engage in crime in SA and other Asian countries 9 Likes

if our country is good, we will not cause whatsoever travel out let alone African countries.

buharimustlive:

I don't trust this AFONJA woman....... Nigerians have always been killed in S/africa.



Just look at your life inside the gutter. You are casting aspersions at Abike Dabiri for showing concern about the killing of your ibo brothers in SA. How many ibo women have said anything about the incessant slaughter of cocaine trafficking ibo youths outside the shores of the country?

This one or any killings is unacceptable

You can only be trampled upon if you set yourself yourself as a footmat , why are they not killing other country's citizens, are Nigerians the only foreigners in South Africa, when we start giving ourselves respect then they will start respecting us, though I'm not in support of the killings, but we as a people need to do something about our attitude, especially the Igbos..... 10 Likes

1 Like

Lol but killing of thousands of Nigerians by Fulani herdsmen is acceptable ba? 3 Likes 2 Shares

This is really sad but once a Nigerian in SA keeps away from crime, the less likely he/she will be a victim of extra-judicial killing, same applicable to those back home. 1 Like

Nigerians

How will the government of another country listen to you or respect the lives of your citizens when security forces kill unarmed protesters, fulani herdsmen kill and sack entire communities and the government you work for keeps quiet? No one is punished no repercussions whatsoever. When you value the lives of Nigerians in Nigeria then other countries will value the lives of Nigerians living in diaspora. 5 Likes

nedu2000:

Killing of 100 south Africans in tb Joshua's church compound acceptable? Bro, we are in 2017 for christ sake!.

Can't you read for God's sake?

Did TB JOSHUA slaughter them for heaven's sake?

I pray you receive sense for your families sake!. Bro, we are in 2017 for christ sake!.Can't you read for God's sake?Did TB JOSHUA slaughter them for heaven's sake?I pray you receive sense for your families sake!. 5 Likes

Thanks madam Abike,I wonder what those in the diplomatic cycle and senate are doing.Those fat stomach like Gemade only go to the senate chambers to sleep away their legislative tenure and go home with fat salaries. 2 Likes

U see most of these Nigerians doing illegal business here in SA ..only us na prostitution, drug peddling, human trafficking, internet fraud, thuggery ..wetyn sef...na only we waka come....immediately the police notice our Nigerian accent they will jus begin to harass u.......God help us... 1 Like

Make Nigeria Great Again.. not make noise

They should really put a stop to it. 1 Like