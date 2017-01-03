Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) (15848 Views)

21 Nigerian Prostitutes In Spain Rescued By Police (Photos) / Eritrean Immigrant Emerges From A Suitcase In Switzerland (Photos) / Bizarre Illegal Immigration Techniques: How People And Drugs Are Smuggled. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Moroccan woman arrested for smuggling migrant, 19, across border with Spain



Spanish Civil Guard arrested woman in Ceuta, Spanish enclave next to Morocco



It comes as around 1,100 sub-Saharan African migrants today tried to cross into Spain from Morocco via Ceuta by storming a border fence



A Moroccan woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle a 19-year-old migrant from Gabon across the border with Spain curled up inside a suitcase.



The Spanish Civil Guard arrested the woman in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave next to Morocco, on December 30.



It comes as around 1,100 sub-Saharan African migrants today tried to cross into Spain from Morocco via Ceuta by storming a border fence.



Dozens of migrants made it to the top of the 6 metre barbed wire fence in the early hours before being lifted down by cranes, footage from local TV station Faro TV showed.



Only two people were allowed into Ceuta to be taken to hospital while the rest were returned to Morocco, the Spanish government said in a statement.





Five Spanish police and 50 from Morocco were injured, the government added, after migrants used rocks and metal bars to try and break through gates to access the fence and clashed with authorities.



Spain's two enclaves in Morocco, Ceuta and Melilla, are often used as entry points into Europe for African migrants, who either climb over their border fences or try to swim along the coast.





Spain has drawn criticism from human rights groups for allowing some migrants to be immediately turned back to Morocco in such incidents. They argue that skipping the lengthier deportation procedures deprives people of the opportunity to claim asylum.



In early December more than 400 sub-Saharan African migrants managed to force their way over the Ceuta border fence.



However, Libya has become a more common departure point for African migrants, most of whom come from sub-Saharan countries and attempt the crossing to Italy by boat.



2016 was the deadliest year ever for migrants in the Mediterranean, with almost 5,000 deaths, according to the International Organization for Migration



http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4079926/Moroccan-woman-arrested-trying-smuggle-migrant-19-Gabon-border-Spain.html

How was the guy even breathing? 3 Likes

19? I bet it was a deal 1 Like

please how can I edit my profile? 2 Likes

Damn....



wicked and heartless people increasing by the day.

Nigerians should not start trying this one ooo.

see human packaging 2 Likes

Them again?





Superwoman! You mean she carried a 19 year old human being in a suitcase?Superwoman! 7 Likes

Just imagine

Dat was how Mr Ibu followed container to london 5 Likes

Afam4eva:

How was the guy even breathing? I wonder o I wonder o 1 Like

Those who give a fvck are all above me.... 1 Like

Spain of all place.

.nawa! 3 Likes

1. I got a dig bick

2. You that read wrong

3. You read that wrong too

4. You checked

5. You smiled

7.You are wondering why you are still this reading this

8.You saw that mistake... right? (On 7)

10.But did you see that I skipped 6?

10.You checked

11.And saw you that I doubled 10 and skipped 9

12.I said saw you,not you saw

13. I also skipped 2

14.You got tricked

15.I'm just wasting your time go back to reading the comments 29 Likes 4 Shares

Hmmmmm.... I comment my reserve. 1 Like

Dear lord of heaven! please, heal my Continent.

see as him arrange like sardine 1 Like

live is all about risk

Chaiiii Africa my Africa! We have been reduced to this level. Shame on our leaders. I met a Kenyan in Dubai. He was seriously lamenting. Why was he lamenting?

He said his earning in Dubai as a taxi driver was to take care of his feeding, clothing and shelter. And if this be the case is it what his government can not create an enabling environment for him to be in Kenya to work?

I pitied this Kenya he lamented all the way from the airport to my hotel.

This is serious

I think something is terribly wrong with Africans.

The young man must have paid the human trafficker to smuggle him into Europe by all means possible and at all costs. 1 Like

Hmmmm

Get rich or die trying

Lol. . .Anything to leave recession is allowed

nawa

Oga come outside dem don catch u 1 Like



Only two people were allowed into Ceuta to be taken to hospital while the rest were returned to Morocco, the Spanish government said in a statement. So what's the point in storming the wall if you eventually get turned back? Zero sense , didn't she know the immigration would check her suitcase? Which babalawo prepared the jazz for her?So what's the point in storming the wall if you eventually get turned back?

Na wa ooo

That's a serious risk

oh Africa I hail thee