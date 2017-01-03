₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Gossips007: 9:59am On Jan 02
Moroccan woman arrested for smuggling migrant, 19, across border with Spain
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 10:02am On Jan 02
How was the guy even breathing?
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Cletus77(m): 10:22am On Jan 02
19? I bet it was a deal
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Xaddy: 10:21pm On Jan 02
please how can I edit my profile?
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by shizzy7(f): 10:21pm On Jan 02
Damn....
wicked and heartless people increasing by the day.
Nigerians should not start trying this one ooo.
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Pvin: 10:21pm On Jan 02
see human packaging
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Alasi20(m): 10:21pm On Jan 02
Them again?
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by eleojo23: 10:22pm On Jan 02
You mean she carried a 19 year old human being in a suitcase?
Superwoman!
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Neroanna: 10:22pm On Jan 02
Just imagine
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Silentscreamer(f): 10:22pm On Jan 02
Dat was how Mr Ibu followed container to london
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by olamide452(f): 10:22pm On Jan 02
Afam4eva:I wonder o
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Beehshorp(m): 10:22pm On Jan 02
Those who give a fvck are all above me....
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by rheether(f): 10:22pm On Jan 02
Spain of all place.
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Chuvin22(m): 10:22pm On Jan 02
.nawa!
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by DeeCherry(f): 10:23pm On Jan 02
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 10:23pm On Jan 02
Hmmmmm.... I comment my reserve.
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Mskrisx(f): 10:23pm On Jan 02
Dear lord of heaven! please, heal my Continent.
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Koko88(m): 10:23pm On Jan 02
see as him arrange like sardine
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by chidiebere2020(m): 10:24pm On Jan 02
live is all about risk
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by chrisxxx(m): 10:24pm On Jan 02
Chaiiii Africa my Africa! We have been reduced to this level. Shame on our leaders. I met a Kenyan in Dubai. He was seriously lamenting. Why was he lamenting?
He said his earning in Dubai as a taxi driver was to take care of his feeding, clothing and shelter. And if this be the case is it what his government can not create an enabling environment for him to be in Kenya to work?
I pitied this Kenya he lamented all the way from the airport to my hotel.
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Larablink(f): 10:25pm On Jan 02
This is serious
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Orikinla1: 10:25pm On Jan 02
I think something is terribly wrong with Africans.
The young man must have paid the human trafficker to smuggle him into Europe by all means possible and at all costs.
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by dogstyle007(m): 10:25pm On Jan 02
Hmmmm
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Femich18(m): 10:28pm On Jan 02
Get rich or die trying
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by IMASTEX: 10:29pm On Jan 02
Lol. . .Anything to leave recession is allowed
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by mytime24(f): 10:29pm On Jan 02
nawa
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by enedoboy(m): 10:29pm On Jan 02
Oga come outside dem don catch u
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 10:30pm On Jan 02
Zero sense , didn't she know the immigration would check her suitcase? Which babalawo prepared the jazz for her?
Only two people were allowed into Ceuta to be taken to hospital while the rest were returned to Morocco, the Spanish government said in a statement.So what's the point in storming the wall if you eventually get turned back?
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:31pm On Jan 02
Na wa ooo
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by ddaammyy(f): 10:31pm On Jan 02
That's a serious risk
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by Libkid(m): 10:36pm On Jan 02
oh Africa I hail thee
|Re: Teenage Boy Packaged Into A Suitcase, To Be Smuggled Into Spain (Photos) by noble71(m): 10:44pm On Jan 02
The heart of men are wicked!
The heart of men are wicked!
