Uzorukwu said this in an interview in Minna on Sunday.



According to him, the economic recession is a challenge to everybody, including the church,

because some churches have projects to accomplish but cannot do so because of the

recession.



The cleric said the more the recession affected the church members, the more it affected the church.



“The recession is an issue every church in Nigeria is committing to God in prayer because the church needs money for the work of God and for charity.



“If patients go to hospitals, only to tell stories that they can’t pay hospital bills, the church writes it off for them,’’ he said.



According to him, the recession has “increased our burden in paying school fees for many indigent students that their parents can’t help any longer.



“You do know that I am a Bishop and not a Principal or an Headmaster. So, if we continue to offset bills for people, how can we maintain our schools, hospitals and then pay the staff.



“The burden of the recession is taking its high toll on us and we are not relenting in prayers as we expect a radical turn around in this year 2017,’’ the cleric said.



Uzorukwu urged Nigerians to pray for the nation’s leaders to enable them to contribute their best to the development of the country.



“There is need for them to know that they are the servants of the people and servants of God.



”The commonwealth God has given to the country is for everybody,” he said.



Not surprise at all with economic terrorist as the president, policies to stimulate the economy is far dead. Going by Bubu record of miasma and macabre in goverance, the country will still remain on auto pilot while all sub system of society, church inclusive will continue with immaterial prayers for the Nation without action while great numbers of gullible giver and donors continue to shrink.. Until something is done to uproot this evil in Aso Rock, Nigeria and Nigerians will continue to parambulate in the widerness of economic regression and retrogression 6 Likes

Nd na during this reccession churches suppose to epp the masses oo



kaaai 5 Likes

What projects??



Are you using the funds to help people or to evangelize the gospel?? 3 Likes





End of impunity of using stolen/looted money to sow the seed.



Thank you Buhari. Way to go.End of impunity of using stolen/looted money to sow the seed.Thank you Buhari. 10 Likes 1 Share

every business must feel the heat





Am not surprised to see that church business is affected too 3 Likes



Many fake pastors and some fake members be feeling like recession is not affecting them since they are child of God.

If it is affecting Dangote, who else e no affect?



May God bless this Bishop.Many fake pastors and some fake members be feeling like recession is not affecting them since they are child of God.If it is affecting Dangote, who else e no affect?

Chai

What's this bishop saying? Anyway he is a Catholic priest so I am not surprised. So the bishop does not know that as the redeemed of the lord we are operating under heavens economy

#teamwinnersfamily

#mycaseisdifferent

#teamnorecession 8 Likes 1 Share

Why won't it. Is the church not the members "people". Save your prayers God has given more than enough already in this country. It is time to hold the leaders more accountable and not preaching of division along religious line because of personal gains. It is also time for the church leaders to make their schools, hospital, etc affordable and not building of giant structure (project). 1 Like

No more sowing of anyhow seed. 3 Likes

No more Pot of Gold at the end of the rainbow for Nigeria pastors?? Wonderful. This is Nigeria where everywhere you turn to, you see banners of different "churches and pastors". And I still keep asking myself if Nigerians are so noble the God decided to call enough people here, daily for his works thus resulting to loads of different churches and pastors. Now my friend who neglected his education has said he had been called by God to start his ministry and prophesy signs and wonders. Again, wonderful.

Jokerman:

What projects??



Are you using the funds to help people or to evangelize the gospel?? help me ask them,only few churches still care about rural evangelism and reaching the roots with the gospel of Christ, smh help me ask them,only few churches still care about rural evangelism and reaching the roots with the gospel of Christ, smh 1 Like





Church biz abi ?



Like seriously Incomes ?Church biz abi ?Like seriously

Those I pity are the widows and students who are being assisted by the church. It is well sha. 5 Likes

Why are the Mosques not complaining? 3 Likes 1 Share

The church should be more concerned with sustaining won souls not maintaining buildings 2 Likes

DropShot:

Way to go.



End of impunity of using stolen/looted money to sow the seed.



Thank you Buhari.

Kid turn it to politics again, this is 2017, you should have let the zombiesm left with 2016 Kid turn it to politics again, this is 2017, you should have let the zombiesm left with 2016 6 Likes

That's change

It's high time. People can't give pastor what they don't have. 1 Like

osaslord500:

That's change ?

WORLDPEACE:

It's high time. People can't give pastor what they don't have. The church has derailed from its responsibility. See how someone is thinking about building instead of humans.

Don't they read the bible The church has derailed from its responsibility. See how someone is thinking about building instead of humans.Don't they read the bible 1 Like

No wonder they have reved up their emphasis on offerings and tithes these days. 1 Like

Pray harder then. Cause that's the only thing you can do.



A church can't invest... a church can't venture into businesses, a church can't venture into agriculture with much capitals from tithes and offerings at their disposal to epp themselves and their members.



A church can only pray and exploit their congregation for survival.



As for me, I'll keep keep returning their numerous envelopes the same way they give me until them get sense. 1 Like

Khd95:

Nd na during this reccession churches suppose to epp the masses oo





kaaai because say churches dey pluck money for tree shey ?? because say churches dey pluck money for tree shey??

They should sell the church 1 Like

Most early commenters write rubbish,no thanks to misleading headlines.



T

Summary:the church is feeling the recession because their financial assistance to its members has increased and hence money used for other project are diverted to helping its member who can't pay school fees,hospital bills.etc....







That nigga Called dropshot is a dullard like his father in power. 5 Likes

2dugged:

help me ask them,only few churches still care about rural evangelism and reaching the roots with the gospel of Christ, smh you can make urself available for that (Personal evangelism though) you can make urself available for that (Personal evangelism though) 2 Likes