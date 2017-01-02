₦airaland Forum

Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by dre11(m): 10:30am
Homicide detectives at the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos State, have arrested a suspected cult member, who murdered his girlfriend and dumped her corpse in a well at the Igando area of the Lagos State.

The suspect, Yemi, 27, alleged to be a member of , was said to have beaten his girlfriend to death after accusing her of dating a rival cult member in the community.

The incident, which happened on December 30, was said to have shocked and angered residents. The body of the lady was discovered when a neighbour went to the well to fetch water.

He raised the alarm, attracting attention of other tenants. An eye witness, who didn’t want his name mentioned, said: “The suspect, after committing the crime, went into his apartment and started hurriedly to pack his belongings.

He wanted to escape. He was caught by residents and handed over to Igando Police Station.”

The remains of the lady was later removed from the well by the officials of the State Fire Fighters and deposited at Igando General Hospital Mortuary.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Dolapo Badmos, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect had been arrested and transferred to SCID for further investigations of the matter.


Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by CplusJason(m): 10:32am
That's the trademark of the stupid Ayes Confraternity.


To Kill At Any Slight Provocation



WestLife sef......... cool





I wish Yemi a rough ride to the great beyond.




Warning; No stupid cultists should quote me. cool

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by madridguy(m): 10:34am
Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by josephine123: 10:40am
too bad

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by oyedun82(m): 10:49am
Date responsible and good guy.. They wont hear

They all want someone that can rock their world madly

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Mikylopez(f): 10:50am
donno wahs with girls and bad guys.... its sad tho

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Deejay1000(m): 10:51am
undecided Nawao wey girls plenty fa
Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Monogamy: 10:51am
Let him rot in jail

Who cultist epp?

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by ikombe: 10:51am
All this Afonja self grin grin



Ncan reporting live from lasgidi angry

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by MrIcredible: 10:51am
When you date a cultist or a bad boy.... cry
Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Thisis2raw: 10:52am
This inhumane. You kill someone sister but you got a sister you love and ready to protect. Imagine where someone else kills her.
Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by goingape: 10:52am
this is what happen when women love following different dicck
Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by wendycindy(f): 10:52am
RIP to her... Happy new year y'al
Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Goldenheart(m): 10:52am
Useless set of people.... cultist, Rivals and all their girlfriends nationwide. angry angry

You still want to date that badt boy whom you like his swaggs Abi.

Same fate await.... angry angry angry
Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by fuckfuckman(m): 10:52am
Please I want to ask a question. This guy committed a real crime by killing his girlfriend but Nnamdi Kanu only send people to kill Hausa Fulani but they did not kill is Kanu not innocent?
Trump we wait on you

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by yakflowz(m): 10:53am
U know he is a cultist and still went ahead to date him and u even live in the same house with him....RIP

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Tman66(m): 10:53am
grin Okay oh there's God grin grin

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Dsrooftiles: 10:53am
Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by dhardline(m): 10:53am
angry. Smh....may her should R. I. P.
I know someone must have advised her not to date a cultist but she turned deaf ears for reasons best known to her. Now this is the result.

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Moreoffaith(m): 10:53am
Which kind country be this self...bad news last year 2017 again na bad news again

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Souljeezy(m): 10:53am
Na only God ho help us...
Rip

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by abdulfirst(m): 10:54am
May Almighty God have mercy

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by viccozy(m): 10:54am
1st and 5th posters though....wats the point in arguing over the particular cult group he belongs to rather than condemning the act.......SMH.

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by LordaGuru: 10:54am
Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Umartins1(m): 10:54am
CplusJason:
That's the trademark of the stupid Ayes Confraternity.


To Kill At Any Slight Provocation







Uchihaitaci:


Hey dick for a face, what makes you think he is an axe man? Dummy .. he is most likely an airlord...That's how they act razz and stupid




Cultism alert! Rival cults in the house. Can someone also notice what I noticed?

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by castiello(m): 10:55am
[quote author=Monogamy post=52460088]Let him rot in jail[/quote

Yes oo I don't know who cult help those are the so called leaders of tomorrow my foot useless set of generations

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Vickiweezy(m): 10:55am
That mofo should rot in jail... #kpam angry
Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by autotrader014: 10:55am
Mikylopez:
donno wahs with girls and bad guys.... its sad tho
My dear, some ladies have no sense of reasoning..

Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by 2dugged(f): 10:55am
I don't know why a right thinking lady will date a known cultist,anyway rip, as for yemi , I wish you are given capital punishment
Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by emperorchedda(m): 10:55am

