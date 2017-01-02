₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by dre11(m): 10:30am
Homicide detectives at the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos State, have arrested a suspected cult member, who murdered his girlfriend and dumped her corpse in a well at the Igando area of the Lagos State.
https://newtelegraphonline.com/cultist-murders-girlfriend-dumps-corpse-well/
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by CplusJason(m): 10:32am
That's the trademark of the stupid Ayes Confraternity.
To Kill At Any Slight Provocation
WestLife sef.........
I wish Yemi a rough ride to the great beyond.
Warning; No stupid cultists should quote me.
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by madridguy(m): 10:34am
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by josephine123: 10:40am
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by oyedun82(m): 10:49am
Date responsible and good guy.. They wont hear
They all want someone that can rock their world madly
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Mikylopez(f): 10:50am
donno wahs with girls and bad guys.... its sad tho
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Deejay1000(m): 10:51am
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Monogamy: 10:51am
Let him rot in jail
Who cultist epp?
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by ikombe: 10:51am
All this Afonja self
Ncan reporting live from lasgidi
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by MrIcredible: 10:51am
When you date a cultist or a bad boy....
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Thisis2raw: 10:52am
This inhumane. You kill someone sister but you got a sister you love and ready to protect. Imagine where someone else kills her.
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by goingape: 10:52am
dre11:this is what happen when women love following different dicck
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by wendycindy(f): 10:52am
RIP to her... Happy new year y'al
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Goldenheart(m): 10:52am
Useless set of people.... cultist, Rivals and all their girlfriends nationwide.
You still want to date that badt boy whom you like his swaggs Abi.
Same fate await....
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by fuckfuckman(m): 10:52am
Please I want to ask a question. This guy committed a real crime by killing his girlfriend but Nnamdi Kanu only send people to kill Hausa Fulani but they did not kill is Kanu not innocent?
Trump we wait on you
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by yakflowz(m): 10:53am
U know he is a cultist and still went ahead to date him and u even live in the same house with him....RIP
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Tman66(m): 10:53am
Okay oh there's God
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Dsrooftiles: 10:53am
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by dhardline(m): 10:53am
. Smh....may her should R. I. P.
I know someone must have advised her not to date a cultist but she turned deaf ears for reasons best known to her. Now this is the result.
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Moreoffaith(m): 10:53am
Which kind country be this self...bad news last year 2017 again na bad news again
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Souljeezy(m): 10:53am
Na only God ho help us...
Rip
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by abdulfirst(m): 10:54am
May Almighty God have mercy
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by viccozy(m): 10:54am
1st and 5th posters though....wats the point in arguing over the particular cult group he belongs to rather than condemning the act.......SMH.
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by LordaGuru: 10:54am
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Umartins1(m): 10:54am
CplusJason:
Uchihaitaci:
Cultism alert! Rival cults in the house. Can someone also notice what I noticed?
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by castiello(m): 10:55am
[quote author=Monogamy post=52460088]Let him rot in jail[/quote
Yes oo I don't know who cult help those are the so called leaders of tomorrow my foot useless set of generations
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by Vickiweezy(m): 10:55am
That mofo should rot in jail... #kpam
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by autotrader014: 10:55am
Mikylopez:My dear, some ladies have no sense of reasoning..
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by 2dugged(f): 10:55am
I don't know why a right thinking lady will date a known cultist,anyway rip, as for yemi , I wish you are given capital punishment
|Re: Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well by emperorchedda(m): 10:55am
