Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cultist Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Corpse In Well (14894 Views)

Man Murders Girlfriend, Dumps Remains In Soak Away / Woman And Daughter Hide Corpse In Their Apartment In Lagos / Man Kills Best Friend, Dumps Corpse In Forest (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Homicide detectives at the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos State, have arrested a suspected cult member, who murdered his girlfriend and dumped her corpse in a well at the Igando area of the Lagos State.



The suspect, Yemi, 27, alleged to be a member of , was said to have beaten his girlfriend to death after accusing her of dating a rival cult member in the community.



The incident, which happened on December 30, was said to have shocked and angered residents. The body of the lady was discovered when a neighbour went to the well to fetch water.



He raised the alarm, attracting attention of other tenants. An eye witness, who didn’t want his name mentioned, said: “The suspect, after committing the crime, went into his apartment and started hurriedly to pack his belongings.



He wanted to escape. He was caught by residents and handed over to Igando Police Station.”



The remains of the lady was later removed from the well by the officials of the State Fire Fighters and deposited at Igando General Hospital Mortuary.



The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Dolapo Badmos, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect had been arrested and transferred to SCID for further investigations of the matter.



https://newtelegraphonline.com/cultist-murders-girlfriend-dumps-corpse-well/





lalasticlala







To Kill At Any Slight Provocation







WestLife sef.........











I wish Yemi a rough ride to the great beyond.









Warning; No stupid cultists should quote me. That's the trademark of the stupid Ayes Confraternity.WestLife sef.........I wisha rough ride to the great beyond.Warning; 23 Likes 1 Share

Ok

too bad 1 Like

Date responsible and good guy.. They wont hear



They all want someone that can rock their world madly 16 Likes

donno wahs with girls and bad guys.... its sad tho 6 Likes

Nawao wey girls plenty fa Nawao wey girls plenty fa

Let him rot in jail



Who cultist epp? 1 Like 1 Share









Ncan reporting live from lasgidi All this Afonja selfNcan reporting live from lasgidi 16 Likes 1 Share

When you date a cultist or a bad boy....

This inhumane. You kill someone sister but you got a sister you love and ready to protect. Imagine where someone else kills her.

dre11:















https://newtelegraphonline.com/cultist-murders-girlfriend-dumps-corpse-well/











this is what happen when women love following different dicck this is what happen when women love following different dicck

RIP to her... Happy new year y'al





You still want to date that badt boy whom you like his swaggs Abi.



Same fate await.... Useless set of people.... cultist, Rivals and all their girlfriends nationwide.You still want to date that badt boy whom you like his swaggs Abi.Same fate await....

Please I want to ask a question. This guy committed a real crime by killing his girlfriend but Nnamdi Kanu only send people to kill Hausa Fulani but they did not kill is Kanu not innocent?

Trump we wait on you 1 Like

U know he is a cultist and still went ahead to date him and u even live in the same house with him....RIP 2 Likes

Okay oh there's God Okay oh there's God 1 Like

Ok

. Smh....may her should R. I. P.

I know someone must have advised her not to date a cultist but she turned deaf ears for reasons best known to her. Now this is the result. . Smh....may her should R. I. P.I know someone must have advised her not to date a cultist but she turned deaf ears for reasons best known to her. Now this is the result. 1 Like

Which kind country be this self...bad news last year 2017 again na bad news again 2 Likes

Na only God ho help us...

Rip 1 Like

May Almighty God have mercy 1 Like

1st and 5th posters though....wats the point in arguing over the particular cult group he belongs to rather than condemning the act.......SMH. 4 Likes

kl

CplusJason:

That's the trademark of the stupid Ayes Confraternity.





To Kill At Any Slight Provocation















Uchihaitaci:





Hey dick for a face, what makes you think he is an axe man? Dummy .. he is most likely an airlord...That's how they act razz and stupid







Cultism alert! Rival cults in the house. Can someone also notice what I noticed? Cultism alert! Rival cults in the house. Can someone also notice what I noticed? 11 Likes

[quote author=Monogamy post=52460088]Let him rot in jail[/quote



Yes oo I don't know who cult help those are the so called leaders of tomorrow my foot useless set of generations 1 Like

That mofo should rot in jail... #kpam

Mikylopez:

donno wahs with girls and bad guys.... its sad tho My dear, some ladies have no sense of reasoning.. My dear, some ladies have no sense of reasoning.. 1 Like

I don't know why a right thinking lady will date a known cultist,anyway rip, as for yemi , I wish you are given capital punishment