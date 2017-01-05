Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) (13788 Views)

My uncle LT CDR EE UJONG (RTD) who was buried in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government area of Cross River he was buried by the Nigerian Navy. And the ship you see which is his casket was built by and indigene of the village with the kind of talent displayed by the young man, am truly convinced that Nigeria is really blessed with talents check out the pics below.



Check them out and tell me what you think about it.

Please boss help me move this to the permanent site thanks

what sort of nonsense is that ship







anyway rip to the dead 1 Like

Ok first I wanted to type nonsense but I realized it has to be the burial ceremony of maybe a Navy Officer

Sadly, the casket can't justify if he's going to Heaven or not.

Rip to him. 6 Likes

wow yoruba ppl are great 1 Like 1 Share

for a man that is death? rubbish 1 Like

nice one. I just dey imagine the kind of casket that will be built for Fayose when he dies 1 Like

Oya dey shu kuku put the ship-coffin inside water make we see if e go float.... 1 Like

Enter floor n it is all over 1 Like





And he went down with the 'ship'





What greater tribute than this exists for a true man of the sea? *in Captain Jack Sparrow's voice:And he went down with the 'ship'What greater tribute than this exists for a true man of the sea?

thats a Yatch going with style, nice Sleekthats a Yatchgoing with style, nice

them tell say this one go carry am enter heaven,





if him chop naija money,him go hear am.



RIP to him sha.

Once a sailor, always a sailor! 2 Likes

Wait o,



Did he die? 1 Like

Funny

RIP

If dat will mak him mak heaven then gud for him.... Vanity upon vanity 1 Like

Will the Nigerian flag be buried too?

Rip

This aint worth it, bury the man in a normal casket and forget all this shiii looking like a kid's junk toy

creative 4 Likes

Araoluwa005:

g

G-wagon G-wagon

slimthugchimee2:

Shuld we fry beans?

casket Na casket Abi which one bi ship casket Na inside ground he go enter and later turn to sand.

Nooo ooo, he is going to work Nooo ooo, he is going to work 6 Likes

Lukmann1:

for a man that is [b]death? rubbish [/b]

Tori Olorun! For a man that is kini? Tori Olorun! For a man that is kini? 1 Like

A naval officer buried in a ship like casket ..so an air force officer will be buried in a jet like casket ...wat type of casket wil dy buried a army officer??

dat canvas dat dey put on top d casket means wat na?