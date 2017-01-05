₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,101 members, 3,292,279 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 05:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) (13788 Views)
Man Buried In A 'Fish-Shaped' Casket In Akwa Ibom State... Photos / G-Wagon Casket Spotted In Anambra State (photo) / PHOTO: How A Nurse Was Buried In Ghana (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Danny287(m): 3:19pm On Jan 02
My uncle LT CDR EE UJONG (RTD) who was buried in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government area of Cross River he was buried by the Nigerian Navy. And the ship you see which is his casket was built by and indigene of the village with the kind of talent displayed by the young man, am truly convinced that Nigeria is really blessed with talents check out the pics below.
Check them out and tell me what you think about it.
Please boss help me move this to the permanent site thanks
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Danny287(m): 3:21pm On Jan 02
More
1 Like
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Danny287(m): 3:24pm On Jan 02
More
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by slimthugchimee2(m): 3:26pm On Jan 02
what sort of nonsense is that ship
anyway rip to the dead
1 Like
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by jerryunit48: 3:42pm On Jan 02
Ok first I wanted to type nonsense but I realized it has to be the burial ceremony of maybe a Navy Officer
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Davash222(m): 4:02pm On Jan 02
Sadly, the casket can't justify if he's going to Heaven or not.
Rip to him.
6 Likes
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by kogistar: 4:39pm On Jan 02
wow yoruba ppl are great
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Lukmann1: 4:00pm
for a man that is death? rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Araoluwa005(m): 4:00pm
nice one. I just dey imagine the kind of casket that will be built for Fayose when he dies
1 Like
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by corperscorner: 4:01pm
Oya dey shu kuku put the ship-coffin inside water make we see if e go float....
1 Like
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by orjikuramo(m): 4:01pm
Enter floor n it is all over
1 Like
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by buygala(m): 4:01pm
*in Captain Jack Sparrow's voice:
And he went down with the 'ship'
What greater tribute than this exists for a true man of the sea?
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by shumuel(m): 4:01pm
Sleek thats a Yatch going with style, nice
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by ajasbaba(m): 4:01pm
them tell say this one go carry am enter heaven,
if him chop naija money,him go hear am.
RIP to him sha.
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Sunnycliff(m): 4:01pm
Once a sailor, always a sailor!
2 Likes
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by CACAWA(m): 4:01pm
Wait o,
Did he die?
1 Like
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by thrillionaire(m): 4:02pm
Funny
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 4:02pm
RIP
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Dahkogrin007(m): 4:02pm
If dat will mak him mak heaven then gud for him.... Vanity upon vanity
1 Like
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by unite4real: 4:02pm
Will the Nigerian flag be buried too?
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by ayjossy: 4:03pm
Rip
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by efilefun(m): 4:03pm
This aint worth it, bury the man in a normal casket and forget all this shiii looking like a kid's junk toy
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by kokosin: 4:03pm
creative
4 Likes
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by LOGDAN(m): 4:03pm
Araoluwa005:
G-wagon
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Aburi001: 4:04pm
slimthugchimee2:All na nonsense!
Everything ends 6 feets......Ants do get enough food to jolificate
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Chrisrare: 4:04pm
Shuld we fry beans?
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by mosho2good: 4:04pm
casket Na casket Abi which one bi ship casket Na inside ground he go enter and later turn to sand.
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by LOGDAN(m): 4:04pm
CACAWA:
Nooo ooo, he is going to work
6 Likes
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 4:05pm
Lukmann1:
Tori Olorun! For a man that is kini?
1 Like
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Christane(m): 4:05pm
A naval officer buried in a ship like casket ..so an air force officer will be buried in a jet like casket ...wat type of casket wil dy buried a army officer??
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by prince9851(m): 4:05pm
dat canvas dat dey put on top d casket means wat na?
|Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Atiku2019: 4:06pm
Lukmann1:
He is "Death" indeed Bro.....Learn to give a F
1 Like
Mc For Your Next Event... Mc Owanbe.. Packaged And Loaded Ready To Explode.. / Chair Covers And Sashes Wanted / Groom Can't Control His Tears As He Sees His Bride Walk Up The Aisle - Photos
Viewing this topic: kunmibadmus(m), rubsaphy(f), sholly91(m), hurricaneChris, davss02(m), chiefojiji(m), saintbillion(m), Akoja360(m), DoTheNeedful, mu2sa2, odunayo9(m), kheengjay(m), kenn4rill(m), jonaboy, 4reala(m), bamo1122(m), timmycris(m), joyfit, yomsad(m), ejibaba(m), Trendsoulmate, AndyMolarAllwel(m), Kingbuhari(m), mayorkent(m), 9jaAmerican, crownbryan(m), succyreal(m), farellstone, habsydiamond(m), tracrbloc, ab1x, Temitoppe(m), Escobapablo(m), charlesdavis(m), VickyRotex(f), Bowwow11, phabulousangel(m), PatrickOkunima(m), henryobinna(m), Timmi, vicmela(m), femdot(m), Jeand(m), bomee(m), BethRhema(m), optional1(f), Gozmok112(m), cyojunior1 and 174 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13