₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,101 members, 3,292,279 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 05:10 PM

Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) - Events - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) (13788 Views)

Man Buried In A 'Fish-Shaped' Casket In Akwa Ibom State... Photos / G-Wagon Casket Spotted In Anambra State (photo) / PHOTO: How A Nurse Was Buried In Ghana (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Danny287(m): 3:19pm On Jan 02
My uncle LT CDR EE UJONG (RTD) who was buried in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government area of Cross River he was buried by the Nigerian Navy. And the ship you see which is his casket was built by and indigene of the village with the kind of talent displayed by the young man, am truly convinced that Nigeria is really blessed with talents check out the pics below.

Check them out and tell me what you think about it.
Please boss help me move this to the permanent site thanks

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Danny287(m): 3:21pm On Jan 02
More

1 Like

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Danny287(m): 3:24pm On Jan 02
More

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by slimthugchimee2(m): 3:26pm On Jan 02
what sort of nonsense is that ship



anyway rip to the dead

1 Like

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by jerryunit48: 3:42pm On Jan 02
Ok first I wanted to type nonsense but I realized it has to be the burial ceremony of maybe a Navy Officer
Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Davash222(m): 4:02pm On Jan 02
Sadly, the casket can't justify if he's going to Heaven or not.
Rip to him.

6 Likes

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by kogistar: 4:39pm On Jan 02
wow yoruba ppl are great

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Lukmann1: 4:00pm
for a man that is death? rubbish

1 Like

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Araoluwa005(m): 4:00pm
nice one. I just dey imagine the kind of casket that will be built for Fayose when he dies

1 Like

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by corperscorner: 4:01pm
Oya dey shu kuku put the ship-coffin inside water make we see if e go float....

1 Like

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by orjikuramo(m): 4:01pm
Enter floor n it is all over

1 Like

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by buygala(m): 4:01pm
*in Captain Jack Sparrow's voice:

And he went down with the 'ship' cry cry


What greater tribute than this exists for a true man of the sea?
Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by shumuel(m): 4:01pm
Sleek grin thats a Yatch grin going with style, nice grin
Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by ajasbaba(m): 4:01pm
them tell say this one go carry am enter heaven,


if him chop naija money,him go hear am.

RIP to him sha.
Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Sunnycliff(m): 4:01pm
Once a sailor, always a sailor!

2 Likes

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by CACAWA(m): 4:01pm
Wait o,

Did he die?

1 Like

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by thrillionaire(m): 4:02pm
Funny
Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 4:02pm
RIP
Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Dahkogrin007(m): 4:02pm
If dat will mak him mak heaven then gud for him.... Vanity upon vanity

1 Like

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by unite4real: 4:02pm
Will the Nigerian flag be buried too?
Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by ayjossy: 4:03pm
Rip
Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by efilefun(m): 4:03pm
This aint worth it, bury the man in a normal casket and forget all this shiii looking like a kid's junk toy
Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by kokosin: 4:03pm
creative

4 Likes

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by LOGDAN(m): 4:03pm
Araoluwa005:
g

G-wagon
Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Aburi001: 4:04pm
slimthugchimee2:
what sort of nonsense is that ship



anyway rip to the dead
All na nonsense!

Everything ends 6 feets......Ants do get enough food to jolificate grin
Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Chrisrare: 4:04pm
Shuld we fry beans?

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by mosho2good: 4:04pm
casket Na casket Abi which one bi ship casket Na inside ground he go enter and later turn to sand.
Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by LOGDAN(m): 4:04pm
CACAWA:
Wait o,

Did he die?




Nooo ooo, he is going to work

6 Likes

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 4:05pm
Lukmann1:
for a man that is [b]death? rubbish [/b]

Tori Olorun! For a man that is kini?

1 Like

Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Christane(m): 4:05pm
A naval officer buried in a ship like casket ..so an air force officer will be buried in a jet like casket ...wat type of casket wil dy buried a army officer??
Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by prince9851(m): 4:05pm
dat canvas dat dey put on top d casket means wat na?
Re: Retired Naval Officer Buried In A Ship-Like Casket In Cross River (Photos) by Atiku2019: 4:06pm
Lukmann1:
for a man that is death? rubbish


He is "Death" indeed Bro.....Learn to give a F grin grin grin

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Mc For Your Next Event... Mc Owanbe.. Packaged And Loaded Ready To Explode.. / Chair Covers And Sashes Wanted / Groom Can't Control His Tears As He Sees His Bride Walk Up The Aisle - Photos

Viewing this topic: kunmibadmus(m), rubsaphy(f), sholly91(m), hurricaneChris, davss02(m), chiefojiji(m), saintbillion(m), Akoja360(m), DoTheNeedful, mu2sa2, odunayo9(m), kheengjay(m), kenn4rill(m), jonaboy, 4reala(m), bamo1122(m), timmycris(m), joyfit, yomsad(m), ejibaba(m), Trendsoulmate, AndyMolarAllwel(m), Kingbuhari(m), mayorkent(m), 9jaAmerican, crownbryan(m), succyreal(m), farellstone, habsydiamond(m), tracrbloc, ab1x, Temitoppe(m), Escobapablo(m), charlesdavis(m), VickyRotex(f), Bowwow11, phabulousangel(m), PatrickOkunima(m), henryobinna(m), Timmi, vicmela(m), femdot(m), Jeand(m), bomee(m), BethRhema(m), optional1(f), Gozmok112(m), cyojunior1 and 174 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.