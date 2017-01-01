₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by morereb10: 6:30pm
Sad news reaching us this evening is that Nollywood Actress Toyin Majekodunmi aka Iya Kike has given up the ghost. The veteran actress reportedly died this morning. Details and the cause of death are still sketchy.
This was shared by Bimbo few hours ago and the entire movie industry have been affected by this recent development.
More details later....
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/01/breaking-news-nollywood-actress-toyin.html
1 Share
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by kilode100(f): 6:32pm
Rip ma!
Very nice actress.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by CplusJason(m): 6:35pm
Too early to type it but i just have to
"Sleep well ma"
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Solowande(m): 6:36pm
May her soul Rest in peace
3 Likes
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Richie0974: 6:48pm
RIP MA.
All this Yoruba actors will now start saying spiritual problem as the cause of death without really doing their findings.
6 Likes
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Omagzee(m): 6:48pm
I thought it's 2017 and people won't die this year again?
RIP ma, although I don't know you.
Still waiting for the "those who give a fvck" crew to come do their thing.
2 Likes
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by pxjosh: 6:49pm
RIP Ma.
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Silentscreamer(f): 6:49pm
May God give ur family strenght to bear ur loss
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by yurme(m): 6:49pm
r.i.p mam.
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by LOGDAN(m): 6:49pm
RIP
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Chrisrare: 6:49pm
At least she celebrated d new year.
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Armstrong34(m): 6:49pm
Jeez God death has startin counting...... It's too early o pls.... Bfor wike and amaechi start counting scores with innocent peoples life
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Tpave(m): 6:49pm
So sad
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by shamecurls: 6:49pm
إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ
11 Likes
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by emerged01(m): 6:50pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Charles4075(m): 6:50pm
R.I.P MA
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Iamlordgee(m): 6:51pm
Some pastor's prophecy coming to pass
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by abejide1000(m): 6:51pm
RIP Make this death take am easy this year ooo, we no wan this kind news
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Osasnidas(m): 6:52pm
this 2017,, very sad.. RIP
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Btruth: 6:52pm
RIP maa
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by SuperSuave(m): 6:52pm
Its too early faa
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by papiwyte(m): 6:53pm
RIP
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Pidgin2(f): 6:53pm
RIP, what is going on in Yorubawood
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by LEXYCOM: 6:53pm
Pls lord, do not remove ur hand of mercy from my life. Indeed it is by ur mercy that I am not consumed.
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by chidaddy1198(m): 6:54pm
RIP
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Kellibae(f): 6:54pm
Which nollywood we dnt know her.
Rip regardless!
4 Likes
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Oladelson(m): 6:54pm
RIP mama
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by rattlesnake(m): 6:54pm
Hmmmm.....so sad may her soul rest in peace in Jesus name Amen
.....But must they tag any unknown person who passes away a nollywood actor.... Me no no her in nollywood oooooooo
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Femich18(m): 6:54pm
May her soul rest in peace
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by izzou(m): 6:55pm
So sad
What matters is where we spend eternity
Rest on
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by Stupedinluv(f): 6:55pm
oh no
|Re: Toyin Majekodunmi "Iya Kike" Is Dead by KidsNEXTdoor: 6:56pm
shamecurls:
No be Wetin dey write for shekau flag be this
22 Likes
