This was shared by Bimbo few hours ago and the entire movie industry have been affected by this recent development.



More details later....



Rip ma!



Very nice actress. 15 Likes 1 Share

Too early to type it but i just have to





"Sleep well ma" 7 Likes 1 Share

May her soul Rest in peace 3 Likes

RIP MA.

All this Yoruba actors will now start saying spiritual problem as the cause of death without really doing their findings. 6 Likes

I thought it's 2017 and people won't die this year again?



RIP ma, although I don't know you.





Still waiting for the "those who give a fvck" crew to come do their thing. 2 Likes

RIP Ma.

May God give ur family strenght to bear ur loss

r.i.p mam.

RIP

At least she celebrated d new year.

Jeez God death has startin counting...... It's too early o pls.... Bfor wike and amaechi start counting scores with innocent peoples life

So sad

إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ‎‎ 11 Likes

Rest in peace

R.I.P MA

Some pastor's prophecy coming to pass 1 Like

Make this death take am easy this year ooo, we no wan this kind news RIPMake this death take am easy this year ooo, we no wan this kind news 1 Like

this 2017,, very sad.. RIP

RIP maa

Its too early faa

RIP

RIP, what is going on in Yorubawood 1 Like

Pls lord, do not remove ur hand of mercy from my life. Indeed it is by ur mercy that I am not consumed.

RIP

Which nollywood we dnt know her.



Rip regardless! 4 Likes

RIP mama

Hmmmm.....so sad may her soul rest in peace in Jesus name Amen

.....But must they tag any unknown person who passes away a nollywood actor.... Me no no her in nollywood oooooooo 1 Like

May her soul rest in peace

So sad



What matters is where we spend eternity



Rest on

oh no