|Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Islie: 6:44pm
Four members of a robbery gang who raped nine women in Lagos have been arrested by the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police command.
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by JideAmuGiaka: 6:47pm
Even though ToTo full everywhere, people still want to take it by force.
If you're a RAPIST, pls Jideamugiaka this 2017 o!.
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Kondomatic(m): 6:47pm
See their faces like herbal mixture.
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by pdppower: 6:57pm
The best judgement is to hang them by their pen*sea.
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by delishpot: 6:57pm
Dem no Dey hear word once you Rape, it is only a matter of time before hand reach you. Even if man forgives you for stealing, the Rape crime would still get you.
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Kellibae(f): 7:01pm
Na dem.
See their ugly faces
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Nixiepie(f): 7:05pm
We dnt have strong/harsh law in this country.if not rapist ought to be hanged by the balls
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Xcelinteriors(f): 7:22pm
See them looking like a monster. Send them to where they belong
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by megareal(f): 7:28pm
God! In these days of HIV? See their scrawny bodies. I want to puke. May we never fall victim to evil. Amen.
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by tit(f): 7:40pm
Is there bush at charity bus stop?
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by HtwoOw: 7:48pm
Hehehehe
Dem dem
I no talk anything o
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by nairaman66(m): 8:26pm
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Icecomrade: 8:26pm
Lolz
,
17 yrs, 27, 23.
Small boys and purry.
Purry doesn't have any such value to make any man commit crimes.
Too too cheap at a point in life
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by nawtyme: 8:27pm
I rebuke every spirit of name checking in me this new year.
General Secretary
NCAN Ottawa District headquarters
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Fash20: 8:28pm
Ugly shits
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by adonbilivit: 8:28pm
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by aldexrio(m): 8:28pm
Nixiepie:
That is murder. You want to kill them?
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Chanchit: 8:28pm
They should let them go home Jor. How many minutes does it take to castrate.
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Jacko1(m): 8:28pm
How can hou have 4 rapists
4 rapists
And you will not find among them at least
2......
AFON......
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Yarduni: 8:29pm
Ok, Na to cut their blockos remain. This one looks like three tag match Malam + flats + afonja = maflatonja
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Pidgin2(f): 8:29pm
I recommend castration
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by unclezuma: 8:29pm
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Ten12: 8:29pm
wat Vaseline or soap could ve solved will now make u eat watery beans 4 de rest of ur life
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by izzou(m): 8:29pm
tit:
Maybe they meant under the bridge. Near Toyota
Remember Clifford Orji's spot in those days?
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Olasco93: 8:29pm
NCAN Report...
Title: Rapist
Location: Lasgidi
Sex: Male
Suspect Name: Okon
State of Origin: Akwa Ibom
Nationality: Near Nigeria
Reporter's Name: Ndubuisi Ezemgbachi
Reporting for NCAN News
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by ramdris(m): 8:30pm
Police should just do this to them...
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by shumuel(m): 8:30pm
Whaaat! Raping in front of a Naval base, these boys get mind o, wait didn't the ladies scream for help, i mean thats very close to a Naval base
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by jeftalene(m): 8:30pm
Hmmm...
Meanwhile,
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by ramdris(m): 8:31pm
Since they were so pressed why can't they just...
|Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by policy12: 8:31pm
It will not be nice to say...
