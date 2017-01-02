Four members of a robbery gang who raped nine women in Lagos have been arrested by the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police command.



A statement by the police on Monday said Sunday John, a 27 year old leader of the gang and serial rapist, arrested at Charity Bus Stop, Oshodi, confessed to have led three other members to rape the women in the last two weeks.



The suspect, a bus conductor in Oshodi from Akwa Ibom was reportedly arrested at Charity Bus Stop around 5:38 a.m. on Wednesday in company of his two gang members by the Decoy Team of the Rapid Response Squad.



The gang members are Saviour Daniel (23), Daniel Olayemi (18) and Abdulwahab Yusuph (17).



The statement said the operatives had on Tuesday evening arrested one of John’s colleagues while fighting with another group of boys over a Samsung tablet in Oshodi.



The suspect, Daniel Olayemi, a member of John’s gang, had disclosed to interrogators that he stole the tablet from a lady that was gang raped during one of their escapades in Charity Bus stop.



The revelation prompted early morning raid of Charity Bus Stop near Oshodi, where three other members of the gang were arrested according to the police.



Olayemi, in his disclosure to investigators revealed that they were four in John’s gang. He noted that in the last two weeks, the gang robbed 12 passers – by and raped no fewer than nine ladies in the bush at Charity Bus Stop.



Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Dolapo Badmos, said that the suspects have made very useful suggestions to enable the police arrest other group members implicated in the crime.



The suspects have been transferred to SCID for further investigations.



http://thenationonlineng.net/serial-rapists-nine-women-arrested-lagos/