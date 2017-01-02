₦airaland Forum

Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Islie: 6:44pm
Four members of a robbery gang who raped nine women in Lagos have been arrested by the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police command.

A statement by the police on Monday said Sunday John, a 27 year old leader of the gang and serial rapist, arrested at Charity Bus Stop, Oshodi, confessed to have led three other members to rape the women in the last two weeks.

The suspect, a bus conductor in Oshodi from Akwa Ibom was reportedly arrested at Charity Bus Stop around 5:38 a.m. on Wednesday in company of his two gang members by the Decoy Team of the Rapid Response Squad.

The gang members are Saviour Daniel (23), Daniel Olayemi (18) and Abdulwahab Yusuph (17).

The statement said the operatives had on Tuesday evening arrested one of John’s colleagues while fighting with another group of boys over a Samsung tablet in Oshodi.

The suspect, Daniel Olayemi, a member of John’s gang, had disclosed to interrogators that he stole the tablet from a lady that was gang raped during one of their escapades in Charity Bus stop.

The revelation prompted early morning raid of Charity Bus Stop near Oshodi, where three other members of the gang were arrested according to the police.

Olayemi, in his disclosure to investigators revealed that they were four in John’s gang. He noted that in the last two weeks, the gang robbed 12 passers – by and raped no fewer than nine ladies in the bush at Charity Bus Stop.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Dolapo Badmos, said that the suspects have made very useful suggestions to enable the police arrest other group members implicated in the crime.

The suspects have been transferred to SCID for further investigations.


http://thenationonlineng.net/serial-rapists-nine-women-arrested-lagos/

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by JideAmuGiaka: 6:47pm
Even though ToTo full everywhere, people still want to take it by force.

If you're a RAPIST, pls Jideamugiaka this 2017 o!.

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Kondomatic(m): 6:47pm
See their faces like herbal mixture.

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by pdppower: 6:57pm
The best judgement is to hang them by their pen*sea.

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by delishpot: 6:57pm
Dem no Dey hear word once you Rape, it is only a matter of time before hand reach you. Even if man forgives you for stealing, the Rape crime would still get you.

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Kellibae(f): 7:01pm
Na dem.
See their ugly faces

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Nixiepie(f): 7:05pm
We dnt have strong/harsh law in this country.if not rapist ought to be hanged by the balls
Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Xcelinteriors(f): 7:22pm
See them looking like a monster. Send them to where they belong

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by megareal(f): 7:28pm
God! In these days of HIV? See their scrawny bodies. I want to puke. May we never fall victim to evil. Amen.

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by tit(f): 7:40pm
Is there bush at charity bus stop?

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by HtwoOw: 7:48pm
Hehehehe


Dem dem



I no talk anything o grin
Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by nairaman66(m): 8:26pm
Leaders Rapist of tomorrow!

17 yrs, 27, 23.
Small boys and purry.

Purry doesn't have any such value to make any man commit crimes.

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by nawtyme: 8:27pm
I rebuke every spirit of name checking in me this new year.

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Fash20: 8:28pm
Ugly shits

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by adonbilivit: 8:28pm
Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by aldexrio(m): 8:28pm
Nixiepie:
We dnt have strong/harsh law in this country.if not rapist ought to be hanged by the balls

That is murder. You want to kill them?
Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Chanchit: 8:28pm
They should let them go home Jor. How many minutes does it take to castrate.
Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Jacko1(m): 8:28pm
How can hou have 4 rapists

4 rapists

And you will not find among them at least

2......

AFON......

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Yarduni: 8:29pm
Ok, Na to cut their blockos remain. This one looks like three tag match Malam + flats + afonja = maflatonja

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Pidgin2(f): 8:29pm
I recommend castration sad
Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by unclezuma: 8:29pm
Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Ten12: 8:29pm
wat Vaseline or soap could ve solved will now make u eat watery beans 4 de rest of ur life

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by izzou(m): 8:29pm
tit:
Is there bush at charity bus stop?


Maybe they meant under the bridge. Near Toyota

Remember Clifford Orji's spot in those days?

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by Olasco93: 8:29pm
NCAN Report...
Title: Rapist
Location: Lasgidi
Sex: Male
Suspect Name: Okon
State of Origin: Akwa Ibom
Nationality: Near Nigeria
Reporter's Name: Ndubuisi Ezemgbachi
Reporting for NCAN News
Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by ramdris(m): 8:30pm
Police should just do this to them...

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by shumuel(m): 8:30pm
Whaaat! Raping in front of a Naval base, these boys get mind o, wait didn't the ladies scream for help, i mean thats very close to a Naval base sad
Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by jeftalene(m): 8:30pm
Hmmm...

Meanwhile,

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by ramdris(m): 8:31pm
Since they were so pressed why can't they just...

Re: Serial Rapists Of Nine Women Arrested In Lagos (photo) by policy12: 8:31pm
It will not be nice to say...

