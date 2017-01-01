₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by 247frolicboss(m): 6:25am
As seen In Lagos; Another photo after the cut...
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/01/photos-car-running-on-3-tyres-seen-on.html
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by phlamesG: 6:27am
Lol nothing we no dey see for Nigeria
Meanwhile
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by Atiku2019: 6:37am
3 Likes
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 6:56am
Lol... Anything is possible in lasgidi nau...
ENDTIME car....
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by benedictnsi(m): 7:30am
Lol..... People can take risk though....
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 9:15am
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by Iamlordgee(m): 11:40am
Chai.. Welcome To Nigeria
5 Likes
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by romzyjoe(m): 11:40am
OK NAH
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by josephwilliamsd(m): 11:40am
Not new. Here in my area it runs with two tyres
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 11:41am
phlamesG:
That your meme mehn! the reverse is the case
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by Moneyyy: 11:41am
Only in Lagos. Buhari sef
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by MARKone(m): 11:41am
Maybe a good wife is in the car.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 11:41am
3-wheeled cars are not a new thing.
Good example: the Reliant Robin
Here is an example tested out on the BBC programme TOP GEAR.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQh56geU0X8
1 Like
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by Lasskeey: 11:41am
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by justicejay(m): 11:41am
Naija pple no go kill me with laugh
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by Bolustic(m): 11:42am
In Nigeria, we undo ourselves a lot thinking it is funny or innovative. SMH
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by Leoswaggs(m): 11:42am
welcome to Nigeria where everything is possible... if person wey no go school fit b President nothing dey surprise me again..
1 Like
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by comradespade(m): 11:42am
thatz a fayawor/ smugglers car.
the engine that runs inside that demon fires more than a Toyota Camry 2008(muscle) model
1 Like
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by alexiej(m): 11:42am
What a mad country!
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 11:44am
Ayam not seeing any proof that it is just 3 tires.
Just seeing a bent firewar car.
Nice innovation though
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by nebukadnezzari(m): 11:44am
That's a smuggling vehicle, used to carry pounds of contraband items across the border.
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by Yinkatolu: 11:44am
juju
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by ifeanyi83(m): 11:44am
Who else. They are smugglers....
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by Wizkhalifa2(m): 11:46am
HAPPY NEW YEAR YALL... MAY UR VEHICLES RUN ON 4 WHEELS THIS YEAR!
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by Femich18(m): 11:46am
Nigeria my country, full of comedy
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 11:48am
A country with 250 ethnic groups and over 521 language in one country, I swear all can't be well,you see where the problem comes from
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by Hash86(m): 11:48am
alexiej:Nope. IT'S WHAT A STATE! up here we don't do sh3t
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by Life4Varnity: 11:48am
eheheheheh
E be like say person won dey see the unbelievable for this 2017 o
let me check if this is among the prophesy of 2017
1 Like
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by DEIFIED(m): 11:50am
Well this one need to be given a fvck.
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by kushma(m): 11:50am
Naija I dey hail oooo
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by LEOSIRSIR(m): 11:51am
ahhh
|Re: Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) by azimibraun: 11:51am
phlamesG:Classic..
