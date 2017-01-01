Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Car Running On 3 Tyres On Lagos Highway (Photos) (12807 Views)

As seen In Lagos; Another photo after the cut...

nothing we no dey see for Nigeria



nothing we no dey see for Nigeria

3 Likes

Lol... Anything is possible in lasgidi nau...







ENDTIME car....

Lol..... People can take risk though....

Chai.. Welcome To Nigeria 5 Likes

OK NAH

Not new. Here in my area it runs with two tyres

phlamesG:

Lol nothing we no dey see for Nigeria



Meanwhile

That your meme mehn! the reverse is the case

Only in Lagos. Buhari sef

Maybe a good wife is in the car. 7 Likes 1 Share





Good example: the Reliant Robin



Here is an example tested out on the BBC programme TOP GEAR.





3-wheeled cars are not a new thing.
Good example: the Reliant Robin
Here is an example tested out on the BBC programme TOP GEAR.

Naija pple no go kill me with laugh

In Nigeria, we undo ourselves a lot thinking it is funny or innovative. SMH

welcome to Nigeria where everything is possible... if person wey no go school fit b President nothing dey surprise me again.. 1 Like





the engine that runs inside that demon fires more than a Toyota Camry 2008(muscle) model thatz a fayawor/ smugglers car.

What a mad country!

Ayam not seeing any proof that it is just 3 tires.

Just seeing a bent firewar car.

Nice innovation though if it's true .

That's a smuggling vehicle, used to carry pounds of contraband items across the border.

juju

Who else. They are smugglers....

HAPPY NEW YEAR YALL... MAY UR VEHICLES RUN ON 4 WHEELS THIS YEAR!

Nigeria my country, full of comedy

A country with 250 ethnic groups and over 521 language in one country, I swear all can't be well,you see where the problem comes from

alexiej:

Nope. IT'S WHAT A STATE! up here we don't do sh3t

eheheheheh







E be like say person won dey see the unbelievable for this 2017 o



let me check if this is among the prophesy of 2017 1 Like

Well this one need to be given a fvck.

Naija I dey hail oooo

ahhh