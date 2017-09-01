Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway (8222 Views)

https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/security-operatives-render-assistance-motorists-spoilt-vehicle-lagos-highway-photos.html Some Rapid Response Squad RRS Officers were seen assisting motorists with broken down vehicle around 9: 43 p.m. yesterday on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos. The security operatives helped in pushing the vehicle to a secure spot on the highway before it was worked upon. 1 Like 2 Shares

That was a professional safety service.,r...,of applaused 4 the team leader 24 Likes

As weird and strange as you think this is, people who go around Lagos a lot won't find this out of place; even LASTMA does this.



Anything to make sure the road is free 23 Likes 3 Shares

Good. A rare good from the numerous bad or evil 3 Likes

I like this report. No matter how bad you think someone is, the day he does something good he should be commended for it. Just a matter of time and we will get the Nigeria of our dreams. 12 Likes 1 Share



I can't believe this is Lagos wey we know or na the Lagos for Brazil



Nice one extremely rare happens once every year Be like DreamI can't believe this is Lagos wey we know or na the Lagos for BrazilNice one extremely rare happens once every year 2 Likes

at the end,something must drop....abi no be npf again!!!! 2 Likes

How is this news .it is their work and you were busy taking pics instead of pushing abi. 3 Likes



Good.

Something good can come out of Nazareth Good.Something good can come out of Nazareth 2 Likes

Zoo cops

The few good ones.

I still won't praise them sha. Lemme wait till their good outweighs their bad. Which may never happen.

If e pain you too much, just quote me... Ntooor!!! 2 Likes





Won jebi 2 Likes







I was just joking..



Just for laugh. Promotion Straight.I was just joking..Just for laugh.

hustlers in uniform





after that pushing the next be





"Oga find something for boys Naa at all at all" 1 Like



As if they did it without expecting any financial reward Why not capture on camera the part where they were rewarded for their efforts.As if they did it without expecting any financial reward







BUT THEY ARE STILL NOT OUR FRIENDS



Am very sure a lady was driving the broke down vehicle 2 Likes

Nice one. Honestly, we still have some good police. My sister had an encounter with 3 and she was marvelled with the help they rendered to her and her friends. She even offered them money for their good deeds. They said no.



They are putting tax payers money into small use

I believe that NOT all policemen are bad, just that the majority are bad... But come to think of it, bad people are everywhere. Not only the policemen. Politicians, soldiers, nepa... Etc. There are nice policemen out there. 1 Like

police is always your freind

Zoonarian police. Instead of them looking for towing vehicle to tow the bus.

nigeria is finished. All they looking for N200

The zoo must fall

Wash. Police is your friend. So don't forget to pay them their bribe , sorry, tip for service rendered.

The owner of the car must be loaded with cash

The same NPF officers I know will do this without settle?





Well, there are still few amongst them that are good