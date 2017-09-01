₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by PrettyCrystal: 10:30am
Some Rapid Response Squad RRS Officers were seen assisting motorists with broken down vehicle around 9: 43 p.m. yesterday on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos. The security operatives helped in pushing the vehicle to a secure spot on the highway before it was worked upon.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/security-operatives-render-assistance-motorists-spoilt-vehicle-lagos-highway-photos.html
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by PrettyCrystal: 10:31am
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by Jabioro: 10:36am
That was a professional safety service.,r...,of applaused 4 the team leader
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by Mynd44: 10:37am
As weird and strange as you think this is, people who go around Lagos a lot won't find this out of place; even LASTMA does this.
Anything to make sure the road is free
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by Oche211(m): 10:39am
Good. A rare good from the numerous bad or evil
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by thesicilian: 10:45am
I like this report. No matter how bad you think someone is, the day he does something good he should be commended for it. Just a matter of time and we will get the Nigeria of our dreams.
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by Lalas247(f): 10:46am
Be like Dream
I can't believe this is Lagos wey we know or na the Lagos for Brazil
Nice one extremely rare happens once every year
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by HMZi(m): 11:02am
at the end,something must drop....abi no be npf again!!!!
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by drunkcow(m): 11:02am
How is this news .it is their work and you were busy taking pics instead of pushing abi.
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by Evablizin(f): 11:03am
Good.
Something good can come out of Nazareth
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by PehaKaso: 11:08am
Zoo cops
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by PehaKaso: 11:09am
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by Nutase(f): 11:42am
The few good ones.
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by kullozone(m): 2:42pm
I still won't praise them sha. Lemme wait till their good outweighs their bad. Which may never happen.
If e pain you too much, just quote me... Ntooor!!!
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by okonja(m): 2:42pm
Won jebi
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by seunAccount: 2:43pm
Promotion Straight.
I was just joking..
Just for laugh.
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by McGg(m): 2:44pm
hustlers in uniform
after that pushing the next be
"Oga find something for boys Naa at all at all"
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by alexistaiwo: 2:44pm
Why not capture on camera the part where they were rewarded for their efforts.
As if they did it without expecting any financial reward
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by hakeem4(m): 2:45pm
Nice one !
BUT THEY ARE STILL NOT OUR FRIENDS
Nice one !
BUT THEY ARE STILL NOT OUR FRIENDS
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by dahaz(m): 2:46pm
Am very sure a lady was driving the broke down vehicle
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by itiswellandwell: 2:46pm
Nice one. Honestly, we still have some good police. My sister had an encounter with 3 and she was marvelled with the help they rendered to her and her friends. She even offered them money for their good deeds. They said no.
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by Keneking: 2:47pm
They are putting tax payers money into small use
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by Celestyn8213: 2:50pm
I believe that NOT all policemen are bad, just that the majority are bad... But come to think of it, bad people are everywhere. Not only the policemen. Politicians, soldiers, nepa... Etc. There are nice policemen out there.
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by binsanni(m): 2:50pm
police is always your freind
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by AngelicBeing: 2:52pm
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by Perge(m): 2:53pm
War
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by Balkan(m): 2:53pm
Zoonarian police. Instead of them looking for towing vehicle to tow the bus.
nigeria is finished. All they looking for N200
The zoo must fall
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by HajimeSaito: 2:54pm
Wash. Police is your friend. So don't forget to pay them their
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by Sarah20A(f): 2:55pm
The owner of the car must be loaded with cash
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by goshen26: 2:56pm
The same NPF officers I know will do this without settle?
Well, there are still few amongst them that are good
Re: Policemen Push Vehicle That Broke Down On Lagos Highway by Omeokachie: 2:56pm
Who took all these pictures?
