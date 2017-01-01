₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by 247frolic(m): 6:41am
Police in in Uganda recently stopped a wedding involving a supposed 15-year-old girl. According to local media reports, the officers stormed a wedding ceremony and foiled the marriage of the teen to a 22-year-old man.
The girl who's a secondary school dropout, is currently four months pregnant. Her parents Abdu Kalimu Ngobi (pictured left) and Faridah Kagoya are said to have agreed to marry off their daughter to the man, Talyaka Swaliki (pictured right) after getting Shs 200, 000 and a goat as bride price. Eyewitnesses claim that the Police arrived after the traditional wedding ceremony was over. The groom was expected to take the bride home but police stormed the place just as they were about to leave. Relatives and guests reportedly scampered for safety to avoid being arrested.
Interestingly, the bride denied she was underage and claimed to be 18-year-old. She also accused police at the station for disrupting her wedding, saying; “I am not young and I don’t know why police disrupted our function. I love my husband and. I asked my parents’ permission to get married.”
The girl’s parents also insisted that the daughter was 18 years and had accepted to marry her off at her own request. “She dropped out of school and told us that she wanted to get married to the man who was responsible for her pregnancy and as a Muslim, I had no objection,” her father, Mr Ngobi said.
The groom also said he had been in relationship with the supposed underage girl for two years.
“Her parents asked for a bride price of Shs 200,000, a goat and two gomesi which I paid. They didn’t tell me that she was young,” said the groom.
Although a group of residents later stormed the Police Station demanding for the suspects to be released, the Police have confirmed that the parents are to be charged with marrying off an underage girl while the groom is to be charged with defilement.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/01/photos-ugandan-police-foil-wedding-of_3.html
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by GoggleB(m): 6:43am
Nothing we no go see for Africa.
I remembered 2014.
Jonathan would have been accused of this case that happened in Uganda.
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by Atiku2019: 6:43am
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by dingbang(m): 6:45am
Comedy
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by Corrinthians(m): 6:46am
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by Chanchit: 6:50am
the parents have no fault in this. The girl is pregnant already so marrying her off is the best option since someone has claimed responsibility for it but the guy on the other hand should just calm down for jail till the girl clock 18 before they continue the happily ever after.
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by doctimonyeka(m): 6:52am
This is sheer poverty....
Africans shaaaaaaaaaaa
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by lofty900(m): 7:16am
She also accused police at the station for disrupting her wedding, saying; “I am not young and I don’t know why police disrupted our function. I love my husband and. I asked my parents’ permission to get married.”they should leave them alone jor, the girl is not complaining
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by Fourwinds: 7:23am
dat guy na e be 22 years. no ooo
d guy don nack 30 to 35 years
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by benedictnsi(m): 7:24am
She also accused police at the station for disrupting her wedding, saying; “I am not young and I don’t know why police disrupted our function. I love my husband and. I asked my parents’ permission to get married.”
Lol..... Somebody should tell that kid to shut up
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by kinggogo: 8:07am
C how d guy worwor
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by aidagbon(m): 11:45am
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by Jibril659(m): 11:45am
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by ALAYORMII: 11:47am
14yrs
When 9years dey wed for here
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by IMASTEX: 11:48am
She still a kid. . .Hmm
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by Waskolo: 11:48am
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by megrimor(m): 11:49am
Shey nah because the guy is not rich abi?
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by Emeks008(m): 11:49am
I can't laff oo.. Na dis man una dey call 22 years? Dis 37+ years man u guys dey call 22. Dia is God ooo
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by Topisko: 11:49am
Poverty.......
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by Leoswaggs(m): 11:50am
d gal don already cari belle na...make dem leave dem ooo cos guys of nowadays like tear rubber gals...d tym make we dey manage London use gals don folo 2k16 go.
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by keypad1: 11:51am
She has tasted preek and has seen that she loves every about fvcking with her toto.
Police make una leave am ooo
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by princedmiayer(m): 11:52am
meanwhile mature minds go with this first.
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by keypad1: 11:52am
She has tasted preek and has seen that she loves every about fvcking with her toto.
Police make una leave am ooo..
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by teozey111(m): 11:52am
wetin big cassava dey cause........ kwanfinu
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by harrysterol(m): 11:52am
Make una free the gal jor
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by ojmetrix(m): 11:52am
good
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by Waskolo: 11:52am
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by DozieInc(m): 11:52am
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by Teneke007: 11:53am
[color=#770077][/color]make una allow person to Bleep abeg..
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by Mightyraw(m): 11:53am
Corrinthians:U always fail
|Re: Ugandan Police Foil The Wedding Of A Pregnant 14-Year-Old Bride by keypad1: 11:53am
Iyangbali how far..... I dey for room now.....come make we do that thing. I miss ur thing
