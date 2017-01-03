₦airaland Forum

White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by Explorers(m): 9:03am
White House staff are preparing for the whirlwind moving day where they will have just six hours to move out Obamas and move in the new First Family.

While president-elect Donald Trump delivers his inauguration speech on January 20, nearly 100 staffers will be frantically making the 132-room mansion ready for the Trumps.

From 10.30am, staff will begin moving the Obamas belongings into waiting trucks on the South Lawn, and moving the Trump family's items inside.

'It's more like organized chaos,' Chief White House usher Stephen Rochon admitted to CNN. 'We have one truck at the South Lawn that belongs to the outgoing president and first family facing south, and the incoming truck facing north toward the White House is on the east side of the south grounds.'

While Donald Trump is being sworn in as as the 45th president of the United States of America, staffers will be rushing to move out the Obamas's possessions and move his into the White House.


Image: Movers at the White House during Obama's 2009 inauguration speech).


http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4082060/White-House-staff-prepare-whirlwind-moving-day-Obamas-Trumps-just-six-hours.html

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by dingbang(m): 9:05am
Same way buhari will vacate aso rock with gwongworo vehicle

122 Likes 3 Shares

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by Explorers(m): 9:05am
Staffers have just six hours to clear the 132-room mansion of the Obamas belongings into waiting trucks on the South Lawn and move the Trump family's items inside while the Donald gives his inaugural speech on January 20.

Image: Moving vans parked in front of the White House on the Inauguration Day for President Barack Obama.

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by dingbang(m): 9:07am
6 hours? I love this..

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by tk4rd: 9:07am
They have just 1/4 of a day.. Oh-Boy.!!
Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by Explorers(m): 9:07am
In 6Hrs: Staffers rush to spruce up the Oval Office for Bill Clinton, while the new president was being sworn in.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by paschal47(m): 9:08am
Dingbang ayam at 'the front of your back' on this thread.








It's explorers the bad researcher again

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by Explorers(m): 9:08am
White House Staff change the furnishings of the Oval Office while newly elected Bill Clinton is being sworn in as President of the United States on January 20, 1993.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by Explorers(m): 9:10am
In 6Hrs: The Oval Office will generally get touch ups between presidents, such as new paintings, furnitures, computers and other tech.


Image: Staffers put up the American flag for incoming president Bill Clinton in 1993.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by paschal47(m): 9:10am
dingbang:
Same way buhari will vacate aso rock with gwongworo vehicle
Buhari won't vacate aso rock, we are going to throw him out

82 Likes 3 Shares

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by dingbang(m): 9:11am
Hmm but Good luck Jonathan left d Aso rock in a mess according to Buhari

1 Like

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by dingbang(m): 9:14am
paschal47:

Buhari won't vacate aso rock, we are going to throw him out
fling am comot throway enter daura

30 Likes

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by Damoxy(m): 9:15am
Trump in
Obama Out

*Super Sub*

5 Likes

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by Atiku2019: 9:17am
dingbang:
Same way buhari will vacate aso rock with gwongworo vehicle


Surely

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by jagugu88li(f): 9:19am
You know, the way I'm jealous of America at times annoys me sef. Whatever little thing they do, we, the masses follow.

Imagine, my president's inauguration wasn't even covered on all my national tv channels, now even my grandpa who can't even understand English is watching this inauguration.

Mental fraud, I tell you

Africa go better, one day

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by dingbang(m): 9:19am
Atiku2019:



Surely
don't be silly, it has been written in the holy book that atiku will never be president

10 Likes

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by CplusJason(m): 9:20am
Please, let them send Obama back to Mombassa, Kenya.


Welcome Trump.

3 Likes

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by paschal47(m): 9:23am
dingbang:
fling am comot throway enter daura
Daura still posh, na sambisa him go retire for

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by malele(m): 9:26am
paschal47:

Daura still posh, na sambisa him go retire for


Hahhaha u and ding no go kill me with laugh

4 Likes

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by paschal47(m): 9:36am
Atiku2019:



Surely
Oga use ur head, they have been tell you that you would be the leader of tomorrow and you still dey campaign for this people, abi you sef no like political positions?





Abeg atiku forget anything for aso rock?

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by DozieInc(m): 9:37am
Ok
Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by paschal47(m): 9:38am
Explorers:
In 6Hrs: The Oval Office will generally get touch ups between presidents, such as new paintings, furnitures, computers and other tech.


Image: Staffers put up the American flag for incoming president Bill Clinton in 1993.
Please how many staffers, are working on this? Cos I'm seeing 6 hours as a very limited time
Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by ritababe(f): 9:49am
paschal47:
Buhari won't vacate aso rock, we are going to throw him out

we are not going to throw him out rather we will stone him out.

9 Likes

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by paschal47(m): 9:53am
ritababe:



we are not going to throw him out rather we will stone him out.
Lol babe haff mercy na. Can you really stone someone's grandpa? Abi buhari don turn Stephen for bible
Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by ramdris(m): 10:01am
Let's wait and see how Trump will lead...
Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by SPDAZZY(f): 10:03am
Soldier come, soldier go; barrack remains

6 Likes

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by tk4rd: 10:09am
SPDAZZY:
Soldier come, soldier go; barrack remains
Which Barrack.??
This particular "Barrack" must to follow soldier commot.

8 Likes

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by ichommy(m): 10:16am
Farewell Obama's

2 Likes

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by cyojunior1: 10:16am
I think its high time the gworo chewing,mental slowpoke man in the aso rock should also start packing his kaya !!!
Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by Zoharariel(m): 10:33am
Atiku2019:



Surely

Any dickhead can become the Nigerian President but I can assure you that no Homosexual will ever rule this Country.

Your master can continue wasting his money.

2 Likes

Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by UnlimitedIfex(m): 11:05am
paschal47:
Abeg atiku forget anything for aso rock?
Atiku 4get he pant d last tym he was in aso rock
Re: White House Staff To Move Out The Obamas & Move In The Trumps In 6 Hours by Idydarling(f): 11:07am
Bubu, get ready for your turn

2 Likes

