While president-elect Donald Trump delivers his inauguration speech on January 20, nearly 100 staffers will be frantically making the 132-room mansion ready for the Trumps.



From 10.30am, staff will begin moving the Obamas belongings into waiting trucks on the South Lawn, and moving the Trump family's items inside.



'It's more like organized chaos,' Chief White House usher Stephen Rochon admitted to CNN. 'We have one truck at the South Lawn that belongs to the outgoing president and first family facing south, and the incoming truck facing north toward the White House is on the east side of the south grounds.'



While Donald Trump is being sworn in as as the 45th president of the United States of America, staffers will be rushing to move out the Obamas's possessions and move his into the White House.





Image: Movers at the White House during Obama's 2009 inauguration speech).





Same way buhari will vacate aso rock with gwongworo vehicle 122 Likes 3 Shares

Staffers have just six hours to clear the 132-room mansion of the Obamas belongings into waiting trucks on the South Lawn and move the Trump family's items inside while the Donald gives his inaugural speech on January 20.



Image: Moving vans parked in front of the White House on the Inauguration Day for President Barack Obama. 5 Likes 2 Shares

6 hours? I love this.. 1 Like 2 Shares

They have just 1/4 of a day.. Oh-Boy.!!

In 6Hrs: Staffers rush to spruce up the Oval Office for Bill Clinton, while the new president was being sworn in. 10 Likes 1 Share

It's explorers the bad researcher again 3 Likes 2 Shares

White House Staff change the furnishings of the Oval Office while newly elected Bill Clinton is being sworn in as President of the United States on January 20, 1993. 5 Likes 1 Share

In 6Hrs: The Oval Office will generally get touch ups between presidents, such as new paintings, furnitures, computers and other tech.





Image: Staffers put up the American flag for incoming president Bill Clinton in 1993. 6 Likes 1 Share

dingbang:

Same way buhari will vacate aso rock with gwongworo vehicle Buhari won't vacate aso rock, we are going to throw him out Buhari won't vacate aso rock, we are going to throw him out 82 Likes 3 Shares

Hmm but Good luck Jonathan left d Aso rock in a mess according to Buhari 1 Like

paschal47:



Buhari won't vacate aso rock, we are going to throw him out fling am comot throway enter daura fling am comot throway enter daura 30 Likes

Trump in

Obama Out



*Super Sub* 5 Likes

dingbang:

Same way buhari will vacate aso rock with gwongworo vehicle



Surely Surely 23 Likes 1 Share

You know, the way I'm jealous of America at times annoys me sef. Whatever little thing they do, we, the masses follow.



Imagine, my president's inauguration wasn't even covered on all my national tv channels, now even my grandpa who can't even understand English is watching this inauguration.



Mental fraud, I tell you



Africa go better, one day 6 Likes 1 Share

Atiku2019:







Surely don't be silly, it has been written in the holy book that atiku will never be president don't be silly, it has been written in the holy book that atiku will never be president 10 Likes

Please, let them send Obama back to Mombassa, Kenya.





Welcome Trump. 3 Likes

dingbang:

fling am comot throway enter daura Daura still posh, na sambisa him go retire for Daura still posh, na sambisa him go retire for 8 Likes 1 Share

paschal47:



Daura still posh, na sambisa him go retire for



Hahhaha u and ding no go kill me with laugh Hahhaha u and ding no go kill me with laugh 4 Likes

Atiku2019:







Surely Oga use ur head, they have been tell you that you would be the leader of tomorrow and you still dey campaign for this people, abi you sef no like political positions?











Abeg atiku forget anything for aso rock? Oga use ur head, they have been tell you that you would be the leader of tomorrow and you still dey campaign for this people, abi you sef no like political positions?Abeg atiku forget anything for aso rock? 5 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

Explorers:

In 6Hrs: The Oval Office will generally get touch ups between presidents, such as new paintings, furnitures, computers and other tech.





Image: Staffers put up the American flag for incoming president Bill Clinton in 1993. Please how many staffers, are working on this? Cos I'm seeing 6 hours as a very limited time Please how many staffers, are working on this? Cos I'm seeing 6 hours as a very limited time

paschal47:

Buhari won't vacate aso rock, we are going to throw him out

we are not going to throw him out rather we will stone him out. we are not going to throw him out rather we will stone him out. 9 Likes

ritababe:







we are not going to throw him out rather we will stone him out. Lol babe haff mercy na. Can you really stone someone's grandpa? Abi buhari don turn Stephen for bible Lol babe haff mercy na. Can you really stone someone's grandpa? Abi buhari don turn Stephen for bible

Let's wait and see how Trump will lead...

Soldier come, soldier go; barrack remains 6 Likes

SPDAZZY:

Soldier come, soldier go; barrack remains Which Barrack.??

This particular "Barrack" must to follow soldier commot. Which Barrack.??This particular "Barrack" must to follow soldier commot. 8 Likes

Farewell Obama's 2 Likes

I think its high time the gworo chewing,mental slowpoke man in the aso rock should also start packing his kaya !!!

Atiku2019:







Surely

Any dickhead can become the Nigerian President but I can assure you that no Homosexual will ever rule this Country.



Your master can continue wasting his money. Any dickhead can become the Nigerian President but I can assure you that no Homosexual will ever rule this Country.Your master can continue wasting his money. 2 Likes

paschal47:

Abeg atiku forget anything for aso rock? Atiku 4get he pant d last tym he was in aso rock Atiku 4get he pant d last tym he was in aso rock