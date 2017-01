He had this to say:” Toke Makinwa is one of the very few that has over 1million followers on Instagram without doing anything. But that is a lie, you and I know that Toke Makinwa is intelligent . Toke is beautiful, very beautiful, when she makes up she is very fine”



http://thenewsguru.com/video-seyi-laway-throws-jab-toke-makinwa/ Alibaba’s January 1st concert held at Eko Hotel Convention Centre was a great way to kick off the new year in grand style. During the year in review segment, AY was asked to crack a joke focused on Toke Makinwa’s book, Becoming.He had this to say:” Toke Makinwa is one of the very few that has over 1million followers on Instagram without doing anything. But that is a lie, you and I know that Toke Makinwa is intelligent . Toke is beautiful, very beautiful, when she makes up she is very fine”WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW