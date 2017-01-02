₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by blizzcelebTv: 2:11pm
Nigerian-British actor, John Boyega, famous for his role in 2015 blockbuster, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has visited Nigeria again after his last visit in May.
He shared a video learning how to make the "legendary" jollof rice as someone watched on. Watch the video after the cut...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbn4sGZTnlY
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by SMARTgurUxxxxxxx: 2:12pm
Does that mean jollof rice is only popular in Nigeria
He should learn how to prepare Amala and Ewedu instead
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by casttlebarbz(m): 2:22pm
ok
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by Janetessy(f): 2:57pm
Ok
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by unclezuma: 2:57pm
Rubbish
Rubbish
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by wellmax(m): 2:58pm
Great
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by ajuwarhodes(f): 2:58pm
Ok
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by bastien: 2:58pm
Rugged
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by Goldenheart(m): 2:59pm
|Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by richdollar: 3:00pm
somebody learns how to cook jollof rice is now news on naira land. Jesus Christ are you admins fvcking kidding us. naira land is the reason why we don't always give a fvck cos this is rubbish. seriously is this news for adults. WTF!
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by abbeyoye2001(m): 3:00pm
nice one
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by Faculty14(m): 3:00pm
the IDGAF crew willl soon storm this thread
the IDGAF crew willl soon storm this thread
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by jeftalene(m): 3:00pm
Meanwhile,
Meanwhile,
|Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by TIDDOLL(m): 3:01pm
Since when ..."So Called News"...As old as my Forked Beards
............Gives way for The Fvck Givers Crew
|Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by Deseo(f): 3:03pm
BTW
Harmattan that cannot dey eba on my hand, is that one harmattan?
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by segebase(m): 3:03pm
hmmmm..I see
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by simplelad: 3:05pm
nothing is special in cooking jollof rice
nothing is special in cooking jollof rice
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by olenyi(m): 3:05pm
Interesting. That food is the food of the Gods.
Interesting. That food is the food of the Gods.
|Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by tHaPsAmIsT(m): 3:06pm
Bi-laterally, the iutent salient is a contemporary diversification of questionable polagraphite! I see it as a detrimental operation to artitify the well-being of implated cooks.
|Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by Pavore9: 3:07pm
Cooking a delicious pot of soup is the real deal not jollof rice!
|Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by misspicy(f): 3:07pm
richdollar:That is not just somebody ,that is a talented man who grew up in the white man's land and made a mark in his field as an actor.
|Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by zbone(m): 3:08pm
He said the jollof rice was decent? Just decent? I'm disappointed. Maybe those ladies teaching him don't really know how to cook proper jollof rice. Cos when you eat correct jollof rice, you won't call it DECENT.
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by Austema(m): 3:09pm
Ok
|Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by richdollar: 3:10pm
misspicy:so what. is that a basis. grew up in the white man's land? okay we that didn't grow up there. are we nobodies?
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by hahn(m): 3:10pm
He has to start from somewhere
Pavore9:
He has to start from somewhere
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by AmuEwu: 3:13pm
John Boyega ? I give three fu.cks
John Boyega ? I give three fu.cks
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by Nixiepie(f): 3:13pm
Maybe he should try banga soup with cat fish
Maybe he should try banga soup with cat fish
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by Emmyrind1: 3:13pm
No use salt spoil am o
No use salt spoil am o
Re: John Boyega Visits Nigeria Again, Learns How To Cook Jollof Rice (pics,video) by daniska3yaro(m): 3:14pm
Rubbish
