He shared a video learning how to make the "legendary" jollof rice as someone watched on. Watch the video after the cut...

watch-

He should learn how to prepare Amala and Ewedu instead Does that mean jollof rice is only popular in NigeriaHe should learn how to prepare Amala and Ewedu instead

Rubbish 12 Likes 1 Share

Jesus Christ are you admins fvcking kidding us. naira land is the reason why we don't always give a fvck cos this is rubbish. seriously is this news for adults. WTF! somebody learns how to cook jollof rice is now news on naira land.Jesus Christ are you admins fvcking kidding us. naira land is the reason why we don't always give a fvck cos this is rubbish. seriously is this news for adults. WTF! 6 Likes

the IDGAF crew willl soon storm this thread

Meanwhile,

nothing is special in cooking jollof rice

Interesting. That food is the food of the Gods.

Cooking a delicious pot of soup is the real deal not jollof rice!

richdollar:

somebody learns how to cook jollof rice is now news on naira land. Jesus Christ are you admins fvcking kidding us That is not just somebody ,that is a talented man who grew up in the white man's land and made a mark in his field as an actor. That is not just somebody ,that is a talented man who grew up in the white man's land and made a mark in his field as an actor. 1 Like

He said the jollof rice was decent? Just decent? I'm disappointed. Maybe those ladies teaching him don't really know how to cook proper jollof rice. Cos when you eat correct jollof rice, you won't call it DECENT. 2 Likes

misspicy:



That is not just somebody ,that is a talented man who grew up in the white man's land and made a mark in his field as an actor. so what. is that a basis. grew up in the white man's land? okay we that didn't grow up there. are we nobodies? so what. is that a basis. grew up in the white man's land? okay we that didn't grow up there. are we nobodies?

Pavore9:

Cooking a delicious pot of soup is the real deal not jollof rice!

He has to start from somewhere He has to start from somewhere

John Boyega ? I give three fu.cks

Maybe he should try banga soup with cat fish

No use salt spoil am o