|Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Hype007: 2:17pm
This is is apparently going to be a super-amazing year for versatile Nollywood actress & Producer Funke Akindele Bello.
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by 9ja4show: 2:18pm
Thank God man nor be God oh
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Catalin(f): 2:34pm
I'm happy for her o. Children are gift from God, we all deserve to have one.
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Idydarling(f): 3:42pm
if this news is true, I'm happy for my Jenifer
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Janetessy(f): 4:16pm
Chai
Being a star has its own price
So someone cannot get pregnant again without the news following her about,
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Okundaye4(m): 4:16pm
Hmmm, Where is that prophet that says Funke will be childless?
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by IecheM(m): 4:17pm
Congratulations FuNKe
Where are the people that said you are barren, they will die when you give birth
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by freeborn76(m): 4:17pm
If it is true, thank God. If it is not true, we claim it as true...head or tail, she wins. All glory to God!
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by ItzHoludex(m): 4:17pm
congrats
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by TheMascot(m): 4:17pm
cool but guess what?
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by AntiWailer: 4:17pm
hahaha.
That man of god na beating he go chop.
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by lilichi: 4:17pm
Congratulations Funke Akindeld
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by richidinho(m): 4:17pm
where iz that prophet?
God no even allow the fake prophecy to land, e don put am for shame
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by sirOrubebe: 4:18pm
And so?
Isn't he her husband?
It's 2017 and we still get poo hitting the front page
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by muller101(m): 4:18pm
IDGAF. Crew we need ur help pls.
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Efe16(f): 4:18pm
congrats dear ..
and to d guy that said she won't give birth.. u will watch her play with her children
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Catalin(f): 4:18pm
Its joyous.
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by free2ryhme: 4:18pm
Congrats to her
Shame to fake prophecies
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Rilwayne001: 4:18pm
Is a lie. The other day, one pastor said she will remain a barren for life. How come she became pregnant?
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by nedu2000(m): 4:19pm
I pray for safe delivery because that is another kettle of fish entirely
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by yedidiah(m): 4:19pm
Formally, stories trend before they are pushed to FP. Nowadays, they are pushed there, hoping it will trend.
Anybody that got pregnant in marriage is worth celebrating. So congratulations Mr and Mrs Skillz
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by collitexnaira(m): 4:19pm
Amebo everywhere
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Strongbest(m): 4:19pm
Amen
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by wellmax(m): 4:19pm
Good for her
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by TheMascot(m): 4:20pm
..
|Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Mabelenena(f): 4:20pm
Maybe the problem was not from her afterall but her ex-husband
