₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,598 members, 3,288,451 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 04:20 PM

Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria (1317 Views)

Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz In Military Outfits, Fans React (photos) / Funke Akindele & Husband Jjc Dancing In The Kitchen & Rapping In London(pics,vid / Funke Akindele And Her Husband, JJC Skillz, Lovely In New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Hype007: 2:17pm
This is is apparently going to be a super-amazing year for versatile Nollywood actress & Producer Funke Akindele Bello.

News reaching us at Hype Nigeria from a reliable source, has confirmed to us that Nigerian popular comic actress Funke Akindele also widely known by her movie character Jenifa is expecting her first child with newly married husband, singer and businessman Abdul Bello who goes by the stage name JJC Skillz.

According to our source, 'she's the happiest woman on earth righ now.

Remember ! A few days ago, a Nigerian prophet The founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Dr. Olagorioye Faleyimu revealed in his 2017 prophecies that the Nollywood actress is destined to be wealthy and famous but not destined to have a child before she dies.

I guess God is about to change that story.

Congratulations to Funke Akindele & JJC.

SOURCE >
http://hypenigeria.com/2017/01/03/exclusive-actress-funke-akindele-is-pregnant-for-husband-jjc-skillz/

Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by 9ja4show: 2:18pm
Thank God man nor be God oh
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Catalin(f): 2:34pm
I'm happy for her o. Children are gift from God, we all deserve to have one.

2 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Idydarling(f): 3:42pm
if this news is true, I'm happy for my Jenifer
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Janetessy(f): 4:16pm
Chai



Being a star has its own price




So someone cannot get pregnant again without the news following her about, grin grin
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Okundaye4(m): 4:16pm
Hmmm, Where is that prophet that says Funke will be childless?

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by IecheM(m): 4:17pm
Congratulations FuNKe

Where are the people that said you are barren, they will die when you give birth
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by freeborn76(m): 4:17pm
If it is true, thank God. If it is not true, we claim it as true...head or tail, she wins. All glory to God!
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by ItzHoludex(m): 4:17pm
congrats
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by TheMascot(m): 4:17pm
cool but guess what?

Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by AntiWailer: 4:17pm
hahaha.


That man of god na beating he go chop.
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by lilichi: 4:17pm
Congratulations Funke Akindeld
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by richidinho(m): 4:17pm
grin

where iz that prophet?
God no even allow the fake prophecy to land, e don put am for shame grin
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by sirOrubebe: 4:18pm
And so? undecided

Isn't he her husband?

It's 2017 and we still get poo hitting the front page

Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by muller101(m): 4:18pm
IDGAF. Crew we need ur help pls.
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Efe16(f): 4:18pm
congrats dear ..

and to d guy that said she won't give birth.. u will watch her play with her children
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Catalin(f): 4:18pm
Its joyous.
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by free2ryhme: 4:18pm
Congrats to her

Shame to fake prophecies
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Rilwayne001: 4:18pm
Is a lie. The other day, one pastor said she will remain a barren for life. How come she became pregnant?
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by nedu2000(m): 4:19pm
I pray for safe delivery because that is another kettle of fish entirely
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by yedidiah(m): 4:19pm
Formally, stories trend before they are pushed to FP. Nowadays, they are pushed there, hoping it will trend.

Anybody that got pregnant in marriage is worth celebrating. So congratulations Mr and Mrs Skillz
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by collitexnaira(m): 4:19pm
Amebo everywhere
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Strongbest(m): 4:19pm
Amen
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by wellmax(m): 4:19pm
Good for her
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by TheMascot(m): 4:20pm
..
Re: Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria by Mabelenena(f): 4:20pm
Maybe the problem was not from her afterall but her ex-husband

(0) (Reply)

Please Do You Know Any Media House Or Voice-over Agency? / Nipost Workers Demanding Cash To Recieve Package / Gt The Guitarman Leaves Storm Records

Viewing this topic: onyekachee(f), kennes10, Sultty(m), Erejuwa123(m), Onyijeff(m), Adesolomon2014(m), freeborn76(m), edlion57(m), Tjohnnay, doctorbabs(m), Janetessy(f), sureangels, ItzHoludex(m), alfajohn, Paretomaster(m), Jalubarika(m), dokunbam(m), owji, Mickeysho(m), shamecurls, free2ryhme, Whizpeter(m), siryomecs, papiwater, machinegundammy(m), ihatesycophant(m), HomeOfMe(f), Rilwayne001, Beamborla(f), Mabelenena(f), hotdealz(m), Zeze06(m), lalasticlala, LorDBolton, Abukia404(f), alexiej(m), yedidiah(m), pipedraft, maoolakanm, Yinkatolu, collitexnaira(m), afolayangs(m), IecheM(m), steppins, OluDare01(m), perfectcrown(f), boladex1, wisefizz(m), 4tune490(m), wallace1, gabicon, semid4lyfe(m), Rebuke, wellmax(m), sirOrubebe, ConcNiggress56(f), Obeseke, patayeghemr, ibiruk38, Bright007whizz(m), famousbowale, hanastazia(f), TheMascot(m), nedu2000(m), centvin008(m), pembisco(m), defunk, Strongbest(m), hamenzy, leyemok(m), Godknowsbest and 280 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.