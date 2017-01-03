Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria (1317 Views)

This is is apparently going to be a super-amazing year for versatile Nollywood actress & Producer Funke Akindele Bello.



News reaching us at Hype Nigeria from a reliable source, has confirmed to us that Nigerian popular comic actress Funke Akindele also widely known by her movie character Jenifa is expecting her first child with newly married husband, singer and businessman Abdul Bello who goes by the stage name JJC Skillz.



According to our source, 'she's the happiest woman on earth righ now.



Remember ! A few days ago, a Nigerian prophet The founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Dr. Olagorioye Faleyimu revealed in his 2017 prophecies that the Nollywood actress is destined to be wealthy and famous but not destined to have a child before she dies.



I guess God is about to change that story.



Congratulations to Funke Akindele & JJC.

SOURCE >

Thank God man nor be God oh

I'm happy for her o. Children are gift from God, we all deserve to have one. 2 Likes

if this news is true, I'm happy for my Jenifer









Being a star has its own price









So someone cannot get pregnant again without the news following her about, ChaiBeing a star has its own priceSo someone cannot get pregnant again without the news following her about,

Hmmm, Where is that prophet that says Funke will be childless? 1 Like

Congratulations FuNKe



Where are the people that said you are barren, they will die when you give birth

If it is true, thank God. If it is not true, we claim it as true...head or tail, she wins. All glory to God!

congrats

cool but guess what?

hahaha.





That man of god na beating he go chop.

Congratulations Funke Akindeld





where iz that prophet?

God no even allow the fake prophecy to land, e don put am for shame where iz that prophet?God no even allow the fake prophecy to land, e don put am for shame





Isn't he her husband?



It's 2017 and we still get poo hitting the front page And so?Isn't he her husband?It's 2017 and we still get poo hitting the front page

IDGAF. Crew we need ur help pls.

congrats dear ..



and to d guy that said she won't give birth.. u will watch her play with her children

Its joyous.

Congrats to her



Shame to fake prophecies

Is a lie. The other day, one pastor said she will remain a barren for life. How come she became pregnant?

I pray for safe delivery because that is another kettle of fish entirely

Formally, stories trend before they are pushed to FP. Nowadays, they are pushed there, hoping it will trend.



Anybody that got pregnant in marriage is worth celebrating. So congratulations Mr and Mrs Skillz

Amebo everywhere

Amen

Good for her

..